Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PLAYTIKA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Playtika Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/27/2021 | 05:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Playtika Holding Corp. (“Playtika” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLTK) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Playtika securities: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the January 15, 2021 IPO; or (ii) between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 24, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On or about January 15, 2021, Playtika conducted its IPO, selling approximately 18.5 million shares of common stock priced at $27.00 per share.

Then, on May 11, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. While the Company's revenue beat expectations by $57.97 million, its GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.09 missed consensus estimates by $0.04.

On this news, Playtika's stock price fell $0.93 per share, or 3.47%, to close at $25.89 per share on May 11, 2021.

Then, on November 3, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Among other items, Playtika reported revenue of $635.9 million, missing consensus estimates by $26.07 million, and GAAP EPS of $0.20, missing consensus estimates by $0.05.

On this news, Playtika’s stock price fell $6.80, or 23%, to close at $22.72 per share on November 3, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s year-over-year total costs and costs related to sales & marketing and research & development were on track to rise significantly by the third quarter of 2021; (ii) the success of the Company’s game portfolio was less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iii) the foregoing issues were likely to negatively impact the Company’s revenue and earnings; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Playtika shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:16aBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY CANON DEALS 2021 : Best Canon EOS Rebel T7, T7i, T6 & T6i Savings Found by Deal Tomato
BU
06:11aAPPLE WATCH SERIES 7 BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2021) : 41mm & 45mm Apple Watch 7 Sales Highlighted by Deal Tomato
BU
06:10aLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : What You Need to Know About Serving Cocktails On Tap
PU
06:06aGold Fields Ghana Tarkwa Mine Wins 2020 Mining Company of the Year
AQ
06:06aBREVILLE BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2021 : Top Toaster Oven, Espresso Machine & More Sales Tracked by Deal Stripe
BU
06:01aMedia experts agree action is needed, but urge caution on how streaming is regulated
AQ
06:01aDESKTOP ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Desktop Metal, Inc. on Behalf of Desktop Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
06:01aCOLOGNE BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2021 : Dior & More Savings Collated by Spending Lab
BU
05:58aMacao detains Suncity boss on China gambling charge
AQ
05:56aBEST BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY ESPRESSO MACHINE DEALS (2021) : Best Nespresso, Jura, Saeco & De'Longhi Sales Compiled by Deal Stripe
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Black Friday draws U.S. shoppers but many shun stores for online
2Telecom Italia loses CEO in boardroom clash amid KKR approach
3Fed's Bostic says he remains open to faster taper and one or two rate h..
4Wall Street Week Ahead: COVID-19 fears reappear as a threat to market
5India tells public to shun Musk-backed Starlink until it gets licence

HOT NEWS