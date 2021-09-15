Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
PLEXIS CAPS Platforms Innovate by Digitizing Provider Payments

09/15/2021 | 11:35am EDT
Ashland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, an established innovator in second-generation digital core administrative processing solutions (CAPS) platforms for healthcare payers, announces a partnership with digital payment processing company ECHO Health. Together, they provide a highly efficient end-to-end claims processing and payment solution that will integrate seamlessly into healthcare payer adjudication platforms.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • The addition of digital payment processing capabilities provided by ECHO Health means that PLEXIS Healthcare Systems can achieve total electronic adoption for their payment processes, eliminating paper and streamlining financials and data into a single access point.
  • Together, ECHO Heath and PLEXIS provide a highly efficient end-to-end claims processing and payment solution that will integrate seamlessly into healthcare payer adjudication platforms.
  • ECHO Health digital payment technology processes payments in a fully compliant platform that issues, distributes and settles all transactions in a range of payment modalities allowing payers the freedom of choice.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/96646_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About ECHO

ECHO® Health, Inc. is the leading provider of digital payment processing for healthcare, worker's compensation, property and casualty, and other specialty insurance. ECHO connects carriers with a HITRUST certified, fully compliant, full-service solution that simplifies the payment process through a single digital platform. Since our founding in 1997, we have grown to process over $1 billion in payments every week for a total of more than $60 billion annually. Learn more at www.echohealthinc.com.


About PLEXIS Healthcare Systems

PLEXIS Healthcare Systems is a leading payer technology company that delivers trusted enterprise core administration and claims management solutions to healthcare payers and delivery systems around the globe. More than 100 organizations trust PLEXIS core administrative enterprise solutions to manage over 55 million lives in all 50 states and around the globe. PLEXIS provides mission-critical solutions that catalyze efficiencies and connect evolving business ecosystems to a wide range of payer organizations. PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, an established innovator in digital core administrative processing solutions (CAPS), is featured in Gartner's Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payers' Core Administrative Processing Solutions (25 June 2019) as a Representative Vendor.

Contacts:
Brian Young
+1 (404) 432 - 9419
byoung@echohealthinc.com

Source: ECHO Health, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96646


© Newsfilecorp 2021
HOT NEWS