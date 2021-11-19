Log in
PLLAY Labs Inc. names former Apple App Store head, Phillip Shoemaker, to its Strategic Advisory Board

11/19/2021 | 09:01am EST
PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLLAY Labs, the AI-driven video game wagering platform, announces today the appointment of Phillip Shoemaker, former Apple App Store head, to its Strategic Advisory Board. Shoemaker joins PLLAY at a pivotal moment in its growth as it continues to quickly establish itself as the top player in the video game wagering and fintech space in the U.S. while preparing for international expansion in 2022.

Former Apple App Store head joins PLLAY Labs, Inc. Strategic Advisory Board

Shoemaker says, "I joined the advisory board because I saw the unique opportunity the team at PLLAY was creating for gamers globally. It's not just about wagering — PLLAY is really a fintech company that uses the real-time data collection to protect users before, during and after a competition has occurred. They have also created a monetization engine that can provide very interesting revenue opportunities for gaming publishers, cloud gaming platforms and streaming services. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join PLLAY as a strategic advisor on this exciting journey."

Shoemaker is a hands-on leader with over 20+ years of experience in the mobile space. He currently serves as the executive director and CEO of Identity.com. As the former Apple App Store head, Shoemaker helped establish the iconic platform, including building the review operations team to over 300 people, writing guidelines with Steve Jobs and testifying with global government authorities. Joining the growing powerhouse of PLLAY's Strategic Advisory Board, Shoemaker's appointment adds high value to current and future platform enhancement initiatives.

Shawn Gunn, co-founder and CEO of PLLAY says, "We have added a number of high-profile, successful and experienced thought leaders in the global world of gaming, technology, artificial intelligence and new media. Phillip continues this successful trend of advisor to lean on for insight on key areas of the business today and in the future. He also has the relationships to assist our product vision as PLLAY expands its technology into enterprise business use cases and continues to enhance our user identity validation and security capabilities."

ABOUT PLLAY
PLLAY is the world's most powerful Artificial Intelligence-driven video game wagering and data platform. With PLLAY, gamers have instant and trusted access to real-money competitions. The platform allows users to wager on peer-to-peer video game competitions and keep 100% of the winnings. PLLAY AI monitors in-match achievements, offers real-time data analysis, certifies winners and dispenses prize money within seconds of final results. 

Founded by a team of gaming, sports betting and fintech veterans, PLLAY gives over 2 billion gamers the chance to put their passion to the test — and cash in.

To learn more, visit www.PLLAY.me and follow on Instagram @pllay.me, Twitter and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT
Elyse Ho
Director of Public Relations
Elyse.Ho@PLLAY.me 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pllay-labs-inc-names-former-apple-app-store-head-phillip-shoemaker-to-its-strategic-advisory-board-301428540.html

SOURCE PLLAY Labs, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
