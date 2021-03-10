Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PLUG POWER INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP notifies investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York

03/10/2021 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Plug Power Inc. (“Plug” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) securities from November 9, 2020 through March 1, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

All investors who purchased shares of Plug Power Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Plug Power Inc., you may, no later than May 7, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Plug Power Inc.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

On March 2, 2021, prior to the commencement of the day’s trading, the Company filed a Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stating that it could not timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2020 because the Company was completing a “review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas.” The Company stated that “it is possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustments to current and/or prior period financial statements.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell by $3.68, or approximately 7%, to close at $48.78 per share on March 2, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The share price declined by $9.48, or approximately 19.4%, over the next three consecutive trading sessions to close at $39.30 per share on March 5, 2021.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:26pAGGREKO  : and SailGP announce new three-year partnership to deliver sustainable event operations powered by nature
PU
03:26pConsumer Price Index, New York-Newark-Jersey City – February 2021
PU
03:26pAverage Energy Prices, Washington-Arlington-Alexandria – February 2021
PU
03:26pAVEO ONCOLOGY  : Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
BU
03:25pNHL, Disney reach seven-year multi-platform broadcast deal
RE
03:24pRUMBLEON  : Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee Really a Luxury SUV?
PU
03:23pHEXAGON COMPOSITES  : Mandatory Notification of Trade - Options
AQ
03:22pSIRIUS XM  : Look back at an unprecedented year in sports with these cross-genre specials & podcasts
PU
03:21pSEC warns against investing in SPACs based solely on celebrity backing
RE
03:20pASTRAZENECA  : Thousands of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine appointments booked in Alberta
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
3ANALYSIS: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption
4Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House
5OPPORTUNITY FROM CRISIS: how investors are playing the post-pandemic property market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ