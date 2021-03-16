Log in
PLUG POWER INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP notifies investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York

03/16/2021 | 06:40pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Plug Power Inc. ("Plug" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLUG) securities from November 9, 2020 through March 1, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares of Plug Power Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If   you have incurred losses in the shares of Plug Power Inc., you may, no later than May 7, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.  Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of  Plug Power Inc.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

On March 2, 2021, prior to the commencement of the day's trading, the Company filed a Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stating that it could not timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2020 because the Company was completing a "review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas." The Company stated that "it is possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustments to current and/or prior period financial statements."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell by $3.68, or approximately 7%, to close at $48.78 per share on March 2, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The share price declined by $9.48, or approximately 19.4%, over the next three consecutive trading sessions to close at $39.30 per share on March 5, 2021.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at  www.whafh.com.

Contact:
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com 
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plug-power-inc-class-action-alert-wolf-haldenstein-adler-freeman--herz-llp-notifies-investors-that-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-in-the-united-states-district-court-for-the-southern-district-of-new-york-301248871.html

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
