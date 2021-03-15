Log in
PLUG Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Plug Power Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

03/15/2021
NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Plug Power Inc. ("Plug" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PLUG) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Plug securities between November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/plug.   

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that:: (1) the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) Plug was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/plug or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Plug you have until May 7, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plug-shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-plug-power-inc-investors-of-class-action-and-encourages-shareholders-to-contact-the-firm-301246925.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
