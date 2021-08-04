PM Hotel Group Celebrates 25 Years of Extraordinary Hospitality with Refreshed Visual Identity, New Website, and Expanded Commitment to Community

Chevy Chase, Md., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Hotel Group is celebrating 25 years of delivering extraordinary hospitality and announcing the launch of its new visual identity and website. The reimagined brand identity is modern and speaks to the future. It reflects the company’s evolution and passion for curating personalized experiences that meet the mindset of today’s travelers.

Since its beginning in 1996, PM Hotel Group has had people at its center and remains dedicated to its people, partners, and the planet as it looks to the future.

"As we kickoff our 25-year anniversary, it is a moment to reflect and celebrate the relationships we’ve built with our team, our guests, our partners, and the communities that we call home,” said Joseph Bojanowski, President of PM Hotel Group. “We are continuing to grow and innovate, and it’s important that our brand represent this evolution and the excitement we have for what lies ahead.”

BRAND EVOLUTION

“As we considered a refreshed brand and creative suite, we wanted to capture who we are as a company- the passion, positivity, and philosophy that anything is possible if we work for it,” said Jennifer Diamond Haber, Senior Vice President of Brand and Communications for PM Hotel Group. “Travel is transformative. We impact people’s lives every day. Our team’s dedication, love for what we do, and true people-first culture had to be at the heart of our updated brand.”

Award-winning Washington, D.C.-based creative agency Design Army partnered with PM Hotel Group and developed a visual identity that is strong and graphic. The brand identity speaks to expertise and leadership, but also to entrepreneurial spirit and the start-up culture that still fuels the company’s spirit.

“The new brand is modern and bold. We utilized a modular design approach for its flexibility across all mediums, from print collaterals to website and social content,” shares Pum Lefebure, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Design Army. “The typography is emphatic yet elevated, complementing carefully curated photography. The placement of shapes, introduction of slightly gradient colors and a palette that uses gray blues and neutrals give a sense of movement with a touch of timelessness that supports the growing portfolio of PM Hotel Group.”

PURPOSE

As part of PM Hotel Group’s ongoing commitment to the people, communities, and neighborhoods that have been the foundation of the company’s success over the past quarter-century, they are also announcing the expansion of the PM Grows Initiative launched in 2020 to further reduce their carbon footprint. During the yearlong anniversary celebration PM Hotel Group will expand its annual 1,000 tree planting program with One Tree Planted and will add regional planting service programs for associates to gather, celebrate, and work together to make a positive change in their communities.

The company’s vision and values remain consistent, driving for success with a tradition of teamwork, passion for innovation and entrepreneurship, and respect for its people, partners, and planet. Future-focused, PM Hotel Group is remaining true to its roots while optimizing profits for its owners and reimagining the future of experiential hospitality.

ABOUT PM HOTEL GROUP

A Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners, and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $3 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com

