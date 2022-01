The newspaper said staff had bought a large drinks fridge for the office, which they refilled by taking a suitcase to the local supermarket to buy bottles.

The Mirror said Johnson attended a "handful" of the gatherings when indoor socialising was banned. A senior civil servant is investigating a spate of parties at Downing Street, and Johnson apologised for the events earlier this week.

