PM Krivokapić meets with Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly

Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić met today with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop.

Prime Minister Krivokapić pointed out that Mr. Şentop's visit was a confirmation of the friendly relations between the two countries, which are characterised by intensive political dialogue at the highest level and comprehensive bilateral cooperation.

I would like to express my gratitude for everything that Turkey has done for Montenegro so far. We will work to make our ties stronger, more stable and more resistant to all the challenges we face, said Prime Minister Krivokapić, emphasising that there is room for improving cooperation in the fields of economy and tourism.

PM Krivokapić acquainted his interlocutor with the reform processes taking place in Montenegro, as well as with the "Europe Now" programme, which aims to improve the living standards of citizens. The Prime Minister said that Montenegro wants to make a step forward when it comes to traffic infrastructure, and that the construction of the Adriatic-Ionian motorway would connect this part of Europe with Istanbul.

Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Şentop thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome. He pointed out that he is Montenegro's great friend, and that this friendship dates back to 2011, when he was elected president of the parliamentary friendship group with the Montenegrin Parliament. Şentop emphasised that good relations with Montenegro are very important for Turkey and that it is very important that relations at the state level are accompanied by good cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

We see Montenegro as a country of strategic importance in the Balkans and our relations serve as a pillar underlying the peace and stability in the Balkans, said Şentop.

The Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly said that Turkey supports Montenegro on its European path. He pointed out that there are many areas in which the two countries can cooperate.

Our Assembly verified the Free Trade Agreement on 21 December and I hope that it will contribute to even better trade cooperation, which was weakened during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Şentop.