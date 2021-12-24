Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PM Krivokapić meets with Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly

12/24/2021 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published on: Dec 23, 2021 5:00 PM Author: Office of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić met today with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop.

Prime Minister Krivokapić pointed out that Mr. Şentop's visit was a confirmation of the friendly relations between the two countries, which are characterised by intensive political dialogue at the highest level and comprehensive bilateral cooperation.

I would like to express my gratitude for everything that Turkey has done for Montenegro so far. We will work to make our ties stronger, more stable and more resistant to all the challenges we face, said Prime Minister Krivokapić, emphasising that there is room for improving cooperation in the fields of economy and tourism.

PM Krivokapić acquainted his interlocutor with the reform processes taking place in Montenegro, as well as with the "Europe Now" programme, which aims to improve the living standards of citizens. The Prime Minister said that Montenegro wants to make a step forward when it comes to traffic infrastructure, and that the construction of the Adriatic-Ionian motorway would connect this part of Europe with Istanbul.

Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Şentop thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome. He pointed out that he is Montenegro's great friend, and that this friendship dates back to 2011, when he was elected president of the parliamentary friendship group with the Montenegrin Parliament. Şentop emphasised that good relations with Montenegro are very important for Turkey and that it is very important that relations at the state level are accompanied by good cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

We see Montenegro as a country of strategic importance in the Balkans and our relations serve as a pillar underlying the peace and stability in the Balkans, said Şentop.

The Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly said that Turkey supports Montenegro on its European path. He pointed out that there are many areas in which the two countries can cooperate.

Our Assembly verified the Free Trade Agreement on 21 December and I hope that it will contribute to even better trade cooperation, which was weakened during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Şentop.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Montenegro published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 07:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:27aTAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS : Procurement of high cationic starch
PU
03:27aTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : The Log4j story, and how it has impacted our customers
PU
03:27aNS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA : Relief action for the Typhoon Rai in the Philippines
PU
03:27aPRICER : Don't celebrate New Year's eve with your Christmas turkey
PU
03:27aSITC INTERNATIONAL : Facilitating "Silk Road Shipping" ,SITC won the "Quality Shipping Service Award"
PU
03:26aGazprom almost doubles Turkmen gas imports in 2021
RE
03:26aThai c.bank to test retail digital currency later than planned
RE
03:25aMARKETMIND : What worked and what didn't
RE
03:20aUK regulator shows more assertive posture in blocking Facebook purchase of Giphy
RE
03:19aReckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease in holiday trade, market focus on next OPEC+ move
2Wall St Week Ahead-'Santa Claus' stocks rally? Investors look to Omicro..
3Gazprom to sign memo with Linde for third line of Ust-Luga LNG plant
4Biden signs bill banning goods from China's Xinjiang over forced labor
5Reckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln

HOT NEWS