Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PM Mikati of Lebanon to Visit Türkiye

01/31/2022 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prime Minister Najib Mikati of Lebanon will pay an official visit to Türkiye on February 1, 2022 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

All aspects of the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Lebanon will be reviewed, and steps that would advance the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed during the visit.

Besides bilateral relations, views on current regional and international matters, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East in particular, will be exchanged at the talks.

Respectfully announced to the public.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 15:19:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:34aMonogram Luxury Appliances Enters Multi-Year Partnership with Gwyneth Paltrow
BU
10:33aICE sugar hedging down as mills watch oil prices surge
RE
10:33aSpotify shares rebound after Joe Rogan apology, Citigroup upgrade
RE
10:33aUS and UK ready to punish Putin associates if Russia invades Ukraine
RE
10:32aU.S., Britain, Canada issue new Myanmar sanctions one year after coup - U.S. Treasury
RE
10:32aKearney's Global Business Policy Council welcomes Nigel Andrade as senior fellow
PR
10:32aInnovative Industrial Properties Announces Amended Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions
BU
10:32aBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of GWG Holdings, Inc. (GWGH) Investigation
BU
10:32aBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Synchrony Financial (SYF) Investigation
BU
10:31aLatam inflation anchored but risks persist -IMF
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook owner Meta to lift veil off its metaverse business
2Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Berkeley, Beyond Meat, Tesco, ..
3Stocks rebound but head for worst January since 2016
4Italy's Saipem sinks after profit warning and call for cash
5Ryanair sees very strong summer if no COVID setback

HOT NEWS