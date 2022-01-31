PM Mikati of Lebanon to Visit Türkiye

Prime Minister Najib Mikati of Lebanon will pay an official visit to Türkiye on February 1, 2022 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

All aspects of the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Lebanon will be reviewed, and steps that would advance the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed during the visit.

Besides bilateral relations, views on current regional and international matters, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East in particular, will be exchanged at the talks.

Respectfully announced to the public.