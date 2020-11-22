PM Suga says Japan to lead international efforts on climate change

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide
Suga said on Sunday that his country will lead international
efforts to combat climate change, in comments on the sidelines
of the G20 summit.
Suga has already said that Japan will aim for net-zero
emissions by 2050, making a green society one of his key policy
priorities.
"Addressing climate change is not a constraint on economic
growth," said Suga. "We will lead international society in
realising a decarbonised world."
Under international pressure to do more to address global
warming, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the G20 that China
would implement its own initiatives including achieving carbon
neutrality by 2060.
Japanese lawmakers on Thursday declared a climate emergency
in a symbolic vote aimed at increasing pressure for action to
combat global warming, after Japan last month committed to its
firm timetable for net-zero emissions.
With the vote, Japan - the world's fifth-biggest carbon
emitter - joins Britain, Canada and France in similar
resolutions, as well as the European Union as a bloc and nearly
2,000 regional and city authorities around the world.
