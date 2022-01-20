Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PM address to Africa Investment Conference: 20 January 2022

01/20/2022 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Delivered on: 20 January 2021 (Transcript of the speech, exactly as it was delivered)

Welcome to the Africa Investment Conference.

A wonderful moment to be able to focus on the amazing opportunities in a spectacular continent, with vast resources and over a billion people.

By 2050, Africa's population is set to double to 2.5 billion and the mother continent of humanity will be home to a quarter of the world's population.

As that day approaches, Africa is transforming its fortunes by means of trade and investment and I want Britain to be with you every step of the journey.

We're already one of Africa's biggest commercial partners - we've signed nine free trade agreements with our African friends, and in this financial year alone our embassies and high commissions helped British companies to invest £2.5 billion in Africa.

But I am determined to do much more. Our shared task must be to ensure that Africa prospers from the green industrial revolution, that will rescue humanity from catastrophic climate change.

The UK is already the biggest investor for instance in renewable energy in South Africa.

Now we want to work alongside our African partners to build new and high-quality infrastructure according to the highest standards of transparency and environmental protection, which is why we've launched the Clean Green Initiative.

We want to support African countries that are already suffering the effects of climate change, and one export guarantee from the British Government will allow 87 emergency bridges made in Gloucestershire to be used to strengthen flood defences in Ghana.

We want to be Africa's partner of choice and if we get this right, then free trade and investment will be the most formidable tools in our hands to generate economic growth and allow Africa to thrive.

Thank you.

Disclaimer

British Prime Minister's Office published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 15:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:34aPRIME MERIDIAN HOLDING CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:34aMiddlefield Healthcare & Life Sciences ETF Distributions
AQ
10:34aThe Washington, D.C. Auto Show and Washington Area Hyundai Dealers Team up to Support Georgetown Lombardi and Children's National Hospital Through "Hands On Hope" Contest
PR
10:34aLas Vegas-Based COVID Testing Company OnSiteAble selected as Preferred Vendor of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team
BU
10:33aMiddlefield Health & Wellness ETF Distributions
AQ
10:33aMiddlefield Global Real Asset Fund Distributions
AQ
10:32aChinese banks, insurers urged to step up digitalisation -Securities Times
RE
10:31aBAKER HUGHES : Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call Prepared Remarks
PU
10:31aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Digital's Autonomous Tuning Accelerates the Energy Transition with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
PU
10:31aYEAR IN REVIEW : Treasury's Top Accomplishments During Year One of the Biden-Harris Administration
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Stocks slip in Europe as investors refine Fed hike bets
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, AMD, Bumble, Etsy, Ford....
4Microsoft-Activision deal gives merger speculators a new darling
5PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS