PM asks public to nominate inspiring people for Peoples' Padma

07/11/2021 | 01:48am EDT
Prime Minister's Office
PM asks public to nominate inspiring people for Peoples' Padma
Posted On: 11 JUL 2021 11:03AM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has asked the public to nominate for Peoples' Padma those who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots but not much known. Nominations are open till 15th September.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, 'India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don't see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September.'

India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don't see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September. https://t.co/BpZG3xRsrZ

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2021

***

DS/SH



(Release ID: 1734552)Visitor Counter : 30


Disclaimer

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 11 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2021 05:47:04 UTC.


HOT NEWS