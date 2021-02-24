Log in
PM call with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: 24 February 2021

02/24/2021 | 05:08pm EST
The Prime Minister spoke to Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, this afternoon.

He warmly congratulated Dr Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment, noting the importance of a strong WTO in today's globalised economy.

They discussed the international vaccine roll-out and the barriers to trade that risk impeding the global response to the pandemic.

They also spoke about the opportunities for driving a green economic recovery from Covid-19, and the Prime Minister welcomed her support for COP26.

The Prime Minister looked forward to working closely with Dr Okonjo-Iweala in the coming months and to welcoming her to Cornwall for the G7 Summit in June.

British Prime Minister's Office published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 22:07:09 UTC.


