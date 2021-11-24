Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PM call with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin: 24 November 2021

11/24/2021 | 02:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Prime Minister spoke to Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin this afternoon.

The Taoiseach began by congratulating the Prime Minister on the success of the COP26 Summit. The Prime Minister thanked Ireland for its support and the leaders agreed that the Summit marked a step change in tackling climate change around the world. The leaders also discussed their countries' respective fights against coronavirus.

The Prime Minister raised his ongoing concern about the substantial distance between the UK and EU positions when it comes to resolving the issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Protocol was rightly keeping North-South trade open but its implementation was damaging the much larger East-West dimension. We could not allow a situation to develop in which the Government was unable to provide economic support to Northern Ireland in the same way it could in the rest of the UK. Ultimately Northern Ireland's place in the UK internal market was crucial to its long-term prosperity and could not be damaged.

The implementation of the Protocol was now colliding with economic and political realities and significant change was necessary. The Court of Justice (CJEU) was part of this fundamental imbalance because disputes were decided in the court of one party.

The Prime Minister and the Taoiseach agreed that a negotiated outcome was the preferred outcome and to work hard to achieve it. The Prime Minister was clear, however, that if talks were not able to deliver a rebalanced and sustainable outcome soon, the Government would be left with no choice but to use the safeguard measures under Article 16. This was a perfectly legitimate provision in the Protocol that had been agreed by all parties.

The two leaders agreed on the vital importance of the UK-Ireland relationship in finding solutions and in providing long-term stability in Northern Ireland. They agreed to keep in close contact.

Disclaimer

British Prime Minister's Office published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 19:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:13pCAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:12pTFS FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:12pBEST CBD BLACK FRIDAY SALES & DEALS IN 2021 : Available Now From Balance CBD
GL
03:12pBlue Diamond Resorts offers exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings throughout the Caribbean
GL
03:12pFisher & Paykel Healthcare Plans N$700 Million Expansion Over Five Years
DJ
03:11pCUISINART BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Best Toaster Oven, Air Fryer & More Savings Summarized by Saver Trends
BU
03:11pBLACK FRIDAY SMART THERMOSTAT DEALS (2021) : Best Honeywell, Google Nest & More Deals Researched by Deal Stripe
BU
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.07% to Settle at $82.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pBEST TCL 65 INCH TV BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Best 4K Ultra HD Resolution TV & More Savings Ranked by Save Bubble
BU
03:10pU.S. CDC Says Delivered 572,190,175 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Nov 24 Versus 569,050,695 Doses Delivered As Of Nov 23
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Cisco, Dollar Tree, The Gap, Salesfor..
2VW CEO's future still uncertain, with talks 'on a knife edge'
3U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reser..
4Fertilizer shortage may lead to spring scramble on North America's farm..
5Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

HOT NEWS