Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PM call with President Erdoğan: 14 January 2022

01/14/2022 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Prime Minister spoke to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan this afternoon.

They shared significant concerns about the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's border, and emphasised NATO's collective resolve to avoid further escalation. They committed to continue working through NATO to reach a resolution.

The leaders also agreed to further strengthen our bilateral security and defence cooperation, and to boost trade and investment between the UK and Turkey.

They welcomed the positive outcome at the COP26 Summit and the Prime Minister looked forward to working closely with President Erdoğan to drive further progress on climate change, including on an ambitious emissions reduction target from Turkey.

Disclaimer

British Prime Minister's Office published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 20:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
03:38pOne World Universe to Add Its 1st Metaverse Real Estate Properties Within the Decentraland 3D Virtual Platform
GL
03:37pECO INNOVATION GROUP, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:37pGlobal Dividend Growers Income Fund Confirms Previously Declared Estimated Special Distribution
AQ
03:34pNetflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada
RE
03:34pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds NEOG, SUNS, SEAC, and AZPN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
03:33pR F INDUSTRIES LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:32pCanadian dollar pares weekly gain as greenback rebounds
RE
03:32pVMWARE : Photon OS 4.0 Rev 2 is now available
PU
03:32pSALESFORCE COM : Honoring Dr. King's Legacy as a Transformational Leader
PU
03:32pU.S. Readies Sanctions against Russia related to Ukraine Crisis
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slip, bond yields jump as rate hikes in focus
2REFILE-UPDATE 3-EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soar..
3Djokovic to battle Australian visa cancellation on Saturday
4Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
5Cyberattack hits Ukraine as U.S. warns Russia could be prepping for war

HOT NEWS