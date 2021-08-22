Log in
PM call with President Erdoğan: 22 August 2021

08/22/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
The Prime Minister spoke to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan today about the crisis in Afghanistan.

They discussed the importance of the international community working together to stabilise the situation and support Afghans in the country and in the region.

The leaders shared the view that any new government must be representative of Afghanistan's diverse population and protect the rights of women and minorities, and that the Taliban would be judged by their actions not their words on this.

They agreed that countries must commit to burden-sharing on aid and refugees, noting that United Nations coordination would be central to that effort.

The Prime Minister and President Erdoğan also discussed intensifying UK-Turkey cooperation on trade and tackling climate change, ahead of COP26.

Disclaimer

British Prime Minister's Office published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 15:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
