Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

PM call with President Macron: 5 February 2022

02/05/2022 | 09:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Prime Minister spoke to French President Macron this morning on the situation in Ukraine.

The leaders updated one another on their respective discussions with international partners, including the Prime Minister's visit to Kyiv last week. They agreed that finding a diplomatic solution to the current tensions must remain the overriding priority.

The Prime Minister and President Macron stressed that NATO must be united in the face of Russian aggression. They agreed to continue to work together to develop a package of sanctions which would come into force immediately should Russia further invade Ukraine.

The leaders discussed their work to strengthen NATO's Eastern flank, ensuring that allies are fully defended against malicious Russian activity, wherever and however it might occur.

The Prime Minister re-emphasised to President Macron his commitment to work with France on the shared challenge of illegal migration in the Channel. The leaders agreed on the need to cooperate to stop people traffickers.

Disclaimer

British Prime Minister's Office published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 14:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45aQueen Elizabeth begins celebrations to mark 70 years on throne
RE
10:39aFrance's Macron, in call with UK's PM, says dialogue needed on Ukraine
RE
10:38aFrance's Macron, in call with UK's PM, says dialogue needed on Ukraine
RE
10:19aMike Lynch steps down as Darktrace adviser as he fights extradition to U.S. -Telegraph
RE
10:18a2022/02/05PREMIER : China to expand trade, investment cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina
PU
10:18a2022/02/05Premier calls for enhanced cooperation with Papua New Guinea
PU
10:18aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Union Budget 2022-23 is a direction setting budget aimed at making India future ready – Shri Piyush Goyal
PU
10:08aMoroccan rescuers dig to within a metre of child trapped in well
RE
10:08aMoroccan rescuers dig to within a metre of child trapped in well
RE
10:01aFour hurt in bomb blast in busy market in east Congo - police
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
3Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high
4Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..
5Minneapolis mayor suspends no-knock warrants after police killing of Bl..

HOT NEWS