PM call with President Sisi: 18 March 2021

The Prime Minister spoke with the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi this evening.

The leaders welcomed the strength of the UK and Egypt's relationship and the breadth of areas on which there was good cooperation, including trade and investment, education and defence and security.

The leaders spoke about regional issues, covering the situations in Libya and Sudan. They agreed on the importance of upholding the ceasefire in Libya and welcomed the establishment of the new interim executive.

The leaders discussed human rights in Egypt, and agreed on the importance of upholding freedom of religion and belief.

On climate change, the Prime Minister looked ahead to the UK's hosting of COP26, and encouraged Egypt to set an ambitious 2030 emissions reduction target, and hoped Egypt would also consider committing to net zero.