PM call with President of Indonesia: 25 October 2021

10/25/2021 | 07:44am EDT
The Prime Minister spoke to Indonesian President Widodo this morning ahead of next week's COP26 Summit.

The Prime Minister welcomed Indonesia's commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2060 and expressed his hope that they will increase their ambition and bring the target forward to 2050.

The leaders also discussed the importance of making progress to end deforestation and the use of coal power in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

The Prime Minister and President Widodo noted the strength of the UK's bilateral relationship with Indonesia. The partnership spans defence, trade, and wider cooperation on education and science. The Prime Minister expressed his hope that the upcoming UK-Indonesia Joint Economic and Trade Committee will be an opportunity to expand our trade relationship further.

The leaders looked forward to seeing one another at the G20 and in Glasgow next week.

British Prime Minister's Office published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 11:43:08 UTC.


