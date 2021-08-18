PM call with Prime Minister Draghi of Italy: 18 August 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi this evening about the situation in Afghanistan.

The leaders shared their understanding of the current situation on the ground and agreed to work together to help the urgent evacuation of our nationals and others.

The Prime Minister outlined his five-point proposal for the international community to support the people of Afghanistan and to contribute to regional stability.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Draghi agreed to work together to prevent a humanitarian emergency in Afghanistan and the surrounding region, and to discuss next steps at a virtual meeting of G7 leaders in the coming days.

The leaders also talked about the upcoming COP26 Summit, which is being co-hosted by the UK and Italy. They discussed ways to boost global ambition and innovation on addressing climate change, including through economic levers.