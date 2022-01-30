Prime Minister's Office

PM expresses happiness over 75% of adults being fully vaccinated



Posted On: 30 JAN 2022 11:41AM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over 75% of adults being fully vaccinated.

In response to a tweet by Union Minister of Health and Family welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister said;

"75% of all adults are fully vaccinated.

Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat.

Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success."

75% of all adults are fully vaccinated.



Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat.



Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success. https://t.co/OeCJddtAL8

***

DS/SH

(Release ID: 1793631)

Visitor Counter : 10