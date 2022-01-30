Prime Minister's Office
PM expresses happiness over 75% of adults being fully vaccinated
Posted On: 30 JAN 2022 11:41AM by PIB Delhi
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over 75% of adults being fully vaccinated.
In response to a tweet by Union Minister of Health and Family welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister said;
"75% of all adults are fully vaccinated.
Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat.
Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success."
