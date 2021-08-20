PM has third COVID-19 shot as Israel extends booster campaign

* Israel extends booster campaign against COVID-19
* New cases have risen since arrival of Delta variant
* WHO said current data did not indicate need for boosters
JERUSALEM, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali
Bennett received a third shot of Pfizer/BioNtech's
COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, after Israel extended its
booster campaign for people over 40 to try to curb the Delta
coronavirus variant.
New cases in Israel have surged since Delta's emergence and
Bennett, 49, has sought to avoid an economically painful
national lockdown by ramping up third doses.
People over 60 began receiving third doses in July, before
the minimum age of eligibility was dropped to 50. Health
Ministry officials cited waning immunity and Delta's high
infectiousness.
The Health Ministry said on Friday boosters would now be
administered to people over 40 whose second shot was at least
five months ago. It recommended teachers, health workers, carers
of the elderly, and pregnant women of all ages have the shot.
The United States has announced plans to offer booster shots
to all Americans, citing data showing diminishing protection.
Canada, France and Germany have announced booster
campaigns.
"If you go get vaccinated with a third shot, we will be able
to avoid a fourth lockdown," Bennett said before he was shown
live on social media receiving his shot. He said Israel would
share its data.
Over 1 million of Israel's 9.3 million population has
received a third shot, which an Israeli healthcare provider said
on Wednesday was 86% effective in preventing infection.
Israeli health officials have said they are seeing initial
signs that the booster campaign may be slowing the rate at which
cases are climbing.
About 1 million eligible Israelis have not taken any dose of
the vaccine and severe cases have been climbing, though few
fully vaccinated 40 to 50-year-olds have fallen seriously ill.
Studies have shown the vaccine is still highly effective in
preventing serious illness but its effectiveness against new
infections fell as the Delta variant spread.
There is no consensus among scientists and health agencies
that a third dose is necessary.
The World Health Organization said on Wednesday current data
did not indicate a need for boosters, and that the most
vulnerable people worldwide should be fully vaccinated before
high-income countries deploy a top-up.
Pfizer Inc has said its vaccine's efficacy drops over time
and that a third dose showed significantly higher neutralising
antibodies against the initial SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Beta and
Delta variants.
(Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Timothy Heritage)