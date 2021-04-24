Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PM interacts with leading oxygen manufacturers across the country via VC

04/24/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers across the country via video conferencing. PM Modi said this time is not only to deal with the challenges, but also to provide solutions in a very short time. PM Modi stressed on the need to maintain good co-ordination between the government and the oxygen producers.

PM appreciated the oxygen producers for increasing their production in the last few weeks. He acknowledged the several steps taken to increase the production of liquid oxygen. PM Modi also thanked the industry for diverting industrial oxygen to meet medical requirements in the country.

To improve the situation further, PM Modi spoke about utilising the full potential of the industry to meet the demand of oxygen in the coming days. PM Modi noted that there is a need to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders as well as upgrade the logistics facilities for transportation of oxygen. He urged the industry to utilize tankers meant to transport other gases for oxygen supply.

The Prime Minister said keeping in mind the requirements of states pertaining to oxygen, government is working on effective use of Railways and Air Force so that the tankers reach the production centre as soon as possible.

PM Modi remarked that the government, the states, the industry and the transporters, and all the hospitals need to come together and work in unison. The better the synergy and coordination, the easier it will be able to deal with this challenge.

Appreciating the oxygen producers, PM Modi extended government's full support to them and hoped the country would be successful in combating the crisis soon.

Shri Mukesh Ambani, CMD of RIL, Smt. Soma Mandal, Chairperson of SAIL, Shri Sajjan Jindal of JSW, Shri Narendran of Tata Steel, Shri Naveen Jindal of JSPL, Shri Dilip Oommen of AMNS, Shri M Bannerjee of LINDE, Shri Sidharth Jain of Inox, Shri Noriyo Shibuya, MD of Air Water Jamshedpur, Shri Rajesh Kumar Saraf of National Oxygen Ltd and Shri Saket Tiku, President of All India Industrial GasesManufacturer's Association were present during the meeting.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 21:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pTESLA  : CEO Elon Musk adding SNL hosting job to his to-do list
AQ
05:46pSEB S A  : World Intellectual Property Day
PU
05:46pSEB S A  : Q1 2021 Sales and Financial Data
PU
05:44pPM interacts with leading oxygen manufacturers across the country via VC
PU
05:42pATOS  : The Roadmap to becoming Carbon Neutral
PU
05:38pNORTHBAZE  : invest in a new Development- & Innovation Centre for Adiantes
PU
05:30pSaudi Arabia sees over $200 bln in savings from energy reforms plan - FinMin
RE
05:29pCape Fox Corporation Listens to Community Opinion
GL
05:26pVOLKSWAGEN  : warns of worsening output hit from chip shortage -FT
RE
05:20pROOT  : ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Root, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important May 18 Deadline in Securities Class Action - ROOT
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 1.8% to $50,270
2India's daily coronavirus cases climb to new world record as hospitals buckle
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : plans EV battery cells factory in southern Germany
4JBS S.A. : Brazil meatpackers explore wheat as feed alternative as corn prices rise
5U.S. regulator gives CP Railway early win as Kansas City Southern review continues

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ