PM meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison: 30 October 2021

10/30/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
The Prime Minister welcomed Australia's new net zero target announced this week and emphasised the need for countries to take further action to ensure a successful COP26 Summit.

The leaders celebrated recent advances in the UK-Australia relationship, including the agreement in principle of a UK-Australia free trade deal and the new AUKUS security alliance.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Morrison looked forward to enhancing the relationship further through the UK's increased engagement in the Indo-Pacific.

Disclaimer

British Prime Minister's Office published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 16:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
