PM meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison: 30 October 2021

The Prime Minister welcomed Australia's new net zero target announced this week and emphasised the need for countries to take further action to ensure a successful COP26 Summit.
The leaders celebrated recent advances in the UK-Australia relationship, including the agreement in principle of a UK-Australia free trade deal and the new AUKUS security alliance.
The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Morrison looked forward to enhancing the relationship further through the UK's increased engagement in the Indo-Pacific.
Disclaimer
