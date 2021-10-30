PM meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: 30 October 2021

The Prime Minister met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G20 Summit in Rome today.

The Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Trudeau on his re-election last month. The leaders looked forward to continuing to work together in the years ahead, including as fellow members of Five Eyes, the Commonwealth, the G7 and the G20.

The Prime Minister welcomed Canada's work to tackle climate change, including to double its climate finance commitment. The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Trudeau stressed that it was possible for countries to grow economically while reducing emissions.

The leaders discussed wider areas of UK-Canadian cooperation, including boosting trade between our countries through a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement.

They also agreed to work together to promote stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region, and also discussed wider foreign policy issues including Afghanistan.