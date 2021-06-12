Log in
PM meeting with Chancellor Merkel: 12 June 2021

06/12/2021 | 08:27am EDT
The Prime Minister met German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G7 Summit in Cornwall today.

They agreed on the importance of the UK and Germany working together bilaterally to strengthen trade, security and the links between our people.

They also discussed a number of foreign policy issues including China and Russia's destabilising activity.

Both leaders agreed that the G7 Summit provides an important opportunity to intensify shared work to tackle the current pandemic, including by increasing global vaccine supply.

The Prime Minister underlined the UK's position on the Northern Ireland protocol and the need to maintain both the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UK.

Disclaimer

British Prime Minister's Office published this content on 12 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 12:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS