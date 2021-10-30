Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

PM meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi: 30 October 2021

10/30/2021 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Prime Minister met Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the G20 Summit in Rome today.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Draghi for hosting the G20 Summit, a crucial milestone ahead of the COP26 Summit, co-hosted by the UK and Italy.

The leaders agreed that close UK-Italian coordination throughout this year on the G7, G20 and COP26 has been crucial in making much-needed progress on issues including the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

The leaders agreed on the importance of phasing out the use of coal to keep the goal of 1.5 alive. The Prime Minister encouraged Prime Minister Draghi to go further in his climate finance commitments to help developing countries grow in a clean and sustainable way.

The Prime Minister expressed his hope that Italy will lead the way in making further commitments on coal, cars and trees in the days ahead.

Disclaimer

British Prime Minister's Office published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 11:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:23aUK's Johnson says can't rule out trade action in French fishing row
RE
08:19aIndia proposes new rules to push green energy use in industries
RE
08:02aG20 leaders struggling to toughen climate goals, draft shows
RE
07:17aPM MEETING WITH CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU : 30 October 2021
PU
07:17aPM MEETING WITH ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MARIO DRAGHI : 30 October 2021
PU
06:47aG20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start
RE
05:22aBangladesh reviews oil-fired power plants lease renewals as gas prices soar
RE
05:06aG20 leaders to endorse global minimum tax deal, want it to enter into force globally in 2023 -draft communique
RE
05:03aG20 leaders to try to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees - draft
RE
05:03aG20 leader, in response to energy price spike, to say they will ensure "stable and uninterrupted supply of energy" -draft
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles boost but faces opposition
2Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
3Austria's OMV mulls split into energy and chemicals businesses - report
4G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start
5GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months

HOT NEWS