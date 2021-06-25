PM meeting with Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba: 24 June 2021

The Prime Minister welcomed Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba to Downing Street today, to reaffirm the UK's support for his efforts to stabilise Libya and oversee the transition to democracy.

They discussed the ongoing security concerns in Libya, including the destabilising presence of foreign fighters, and the importance of making progress towards holding national elections in December.

The Prime Minister welcomed the upcoming opening of the Libyan National Oil Corporation's European hub in London and they resolved to boost trade and investment between our two countries.

Both leaders also celebrated the return of an ancient Greek statue of the goddess Persephone, which had been looted from Libya and was recovered with the support of the UK Government.

Finally, the Prime Minister encouraged Libya to ratify the Paris Agreement and hoped that Libya would attend the COP26 climate summit in November.