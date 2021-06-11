Log in
PM meeting with Prime Minister Draghi: 11 June 2021

06/11/2021 | 10:02am EDT
The Prime Minister met Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the G7 Summit in Cornwall today.

They spoke about their countries' respective experiences during the pandemic and shared work through the UK and Italy's Presidencies of the G7 and G20 to ensure the world is better prepared for future health crises.

The leaders also discussed building back greener, and the importance of ensuring wealthy economies meet the commitment to mobilise $100bn a year for developing countries to address climate change.

They also covered a number of shared international priorities, including the importance of a supporting a lasting ceasefire in Libya to provide the foundation for a long-term peaceful democratic transition.

The Prime Minister looked forward to working with Prime Minister Draghi through the G7 and G20 this year, and to welcoming to the UK again for COP26 in Glasgow.

British Prime Minister's Office published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 14:01:05 UTC.


HOT NEWS