PM meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan: 2 November 2021

11/02/2021 | 06:32pm EDT
The Prime Minister met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan today in Glasgow.

He congratulated him on his election as Prime Minister and looked forward to working closely together on the United Kingdom and Japan's shared priorities. He reiterated the importance the UK places on our close partnership with Japan.

The Prime Minister welcomed Japan's net zero commitment and hoped to see new pledges on phasing out coal. He also welcomed Japan's new climate finance contributions, and in particular their support for adaptation.

The leaders discussed foreign policy and security issues, and agreed to deepen defence cooperation. They noted opportunities to enhance our trade and investment partnership, building on the UK-Japan trade agreement signed last year.

Disclaimer

British Prime Minister's Office published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 22:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS