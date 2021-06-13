PM meeting with Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in: 13 June 2021

The Prime Minister met President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea today at the G7 Summit in Cornwall.

The two leaders set out their commitment to increasing UK-South Korea links across trade, security and defence, as the UK strengthens its ties with the Indo-Pacific region.

The PM reiterated the UK's full support for Seoul's position on the situation in the Korean Peninsula and they discussed other foreign policy issues.

The leaders agreed on the value of increasing girls' access to education around the world and the Prime Minister welcomed President Moon's drive to support this goal through the Global Partnership for Education.

They also discussed the importance of driving forward action on addressing climate change and preserving biodiversity ahead of COP26 in November, by moving away from coal and working together on a new green industrial revolution.