PM meets Indologists and Sanskritists
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met and interacted with several Indologists and Sanskrit experts from Italian universities.
Prime Minister noted their interest in Indian culture, literature and practice of yoga & ayurveda and lauded the role played by them in strengthening the ties between India and Italy.
