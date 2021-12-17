Prime Minister's Office
PM receives French Minister for Armed Forces
Posted On: 17 DEC 2021 8:40PM by PIB Delhi
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi met French Minister for Armed Forces Ms Florence Parly today.
The Prime Minister tweeted :
"Received French Minister for Armed Forces @florence_parly today and discussed bilateral defence cooperation, regional security, Indo-Pacific and France's forthcoming Presidency of the EU Council.
I reiterated India's commitment to further deepening our Strategic Partnership."
- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2021
