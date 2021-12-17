Log in
PM receives French Minister for Armed Forces

12/17/2021 | 10:19am EST
Prime Minister's Office
PM receives French Minister for Armed Forces
Posted On: 17 DEC 2021 8:40PM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi met French Minister for Armed Forces Ms Florence Parly today.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

"Received French Minister for Armed Forces @florence_parly today and discussed bilateral defence cooperation, regional security, Indo-Pacific and France's forthcoming Presidency of the EU Council.

I reiterated India's commitment to further deepening our Strategic Partnership."

Received French Minister for Armed Forces @florence_parly today and discussed bilateral defence cooperation, regional security, Indo-Pacific and France's forthcoming Presidency of the EU Council.
I reiterated India's commitment to further deepening our Strategic Partnership. pic.twitter.com/GbmLSKcHkk

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2021

***

DS/SH



(Release ID: 1782833)


Disclaimer

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 15:18:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
