Prime Minister's Office

PM receives French Minister for Armed Forces



Posted On: 17 DEC 2021 8:40PM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi met French Minister for Armed Forces Ms Florence Parly today.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

"Received French Minister for Armed Forces @florence_parly today and discussed bilateral defence cooperation, regional security, Indo-Pacific and France's forthcoming Presidency of the EU Council.

I reiterated India's commitment to further deepening our Strategic Partnership."

