Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PM's meeting with Mr Bill Gates on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow, UK

11/02/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PM's meeting with Mr Bill Gates on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow, UK
02 Nov, 2021

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met Mr Bill Gates on the sidelines of COP26 Summit in Glasgow, United Kingdom on 2 November 2021.

2. Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the work being done by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in India. Bill Gates briefed Prime Minister on the progress of Mission Innovation. They discussed ways to step up activities in India under Mission Innovation.

3. Promising opportunities in areas like green hydrogen, aviation fuels, battery storage and vaccine research were also discussed.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 16:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pHELLOFRESH : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
01:06pEUROIL : Shell resists break-up call
AQ
01:03pRubix cancels London IPO due to 'difficult ongoing conditions'
RE
01:03pENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:03pImmuta State of Data Engineering Survey Reveals Emerging Challenges with Data Security and Privacy Amid Shift to the Cloud
BU
01:02puBreakiFix® Opens in Fort Walton Beach Amidst Growing Demand for Tech Repair
GL
01:01pMAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:01pCessatech annonces the issuance of its first US patent covering CT001
AQ
01:01pCanada Silver Cobalt Engages GoldSpot Discoveries to Apply AI to High-Grade Silver Castle East Project
AQ
01:01pBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD (EUR) : Newsletter October 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job
2China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
3Pfizer raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $36 bln for 2021
4Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acqui..
5Fresenius 3Q Net Profit Rose Despite Pandemic Drag on Medical Care Unit

HOT NEWS