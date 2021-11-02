PM's meeting with Prime Minister of Nepal on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow, UK

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met Prime Minister of Nepal Rt. Hon. Mr. Sher Bahadur Deuba in Glasgow on the sidelines of COP26 Summit in Glasgow, United Kingdom on 2nd November 2021.

2. Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation including in the context of ongoing efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic. The two leaders noted the excellent cooperation between India and Nepal during the pandemic particularly through the supply of vaccines, medicines and medical equipment from India to Nepal as well as by ensuring the free flow of goods across the borders. Both leaders also agreed to work closely towards post-pandemic recovery.

3. This was the first meeting of Prime Minister Modi with Prime Minister Deuba after the telephone conversation between them in July this year when Mr Deuba assumed office as the Prime Minister of Nepal.