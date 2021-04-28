Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PM's telephonic Conversation with President Putin of Russian Federation

04/28/2021 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on telephone today with President of the Russian Federation H.E. Vladimir Putin.

The leaders discussed the evolving Covid-19 pandemic situation. President Putin expressed solidarity with the people and government of India and conveyed that Russia would extend all possible support in this regard. Prime Minister Modi thanked President Putin and noted that the prompt Russian support to India was a symbol of our enduring partnership.

The two leaders noted the ongoing cooperation between the two countries to fight the global pandemic. Approval for emergency use of Sputnik-V vaccine in India was appreciated by President Putin. The leaders noted that the Russian vaccine will be manufactured in India for use in India, Russia and third countries.

Both leaders attached importance to further deepening bilateral cooperation in various sectors in the spirit of our special and privileged partnership. Prime Minister Modi conveyed appreciation for the support received from Russia for India's Gaganyaan Program and the completion of the Russian phase of training of the four Gaganyaan astronauts.

The leaders noted the scope for increasing cooperation in the area of renewable energy, including the Hydrogen economy.

The leaders decided to establish a new 2+2 dialogue at Minister level comprising Foreign and Defence Ministers from both countries.

The two leaders recalled the important decisions taken during their last Summit meeting in Vladivostok in September 2019. Prime Minister Modi conveyed that he looks forward to President Putin's visit to India later this year for the Bilateral Summit which would provide an occasion to continue their personal and trusted conversation. President Putin assured the Prime Minister of Russia's full support for the success of India's Presidency of BRICS during 2021. The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch on bilateral and international issues.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 17:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:21pACTIVITY OF THE 1ST QUARTER 2021 : strong revenue growth in both divisions and change in the governance
PU
01:20pBOEING  : posts 1Q loss, takes a hit on Air Force One work
AQ
01:20pPRODWAYS GROUP  : Activity of the 1st quarter 2021: strong revenue growth in both divisions and change in the governance
AN
01:19pGerman regulator warns Binance over stock tokens
RE
01:19pMining robot stranded on Pacific Ocean floor in deep-sea mining trial
RE
01:19pGARTNER  : Identifies Five Areas Sales Enablement Leaders Should Prioritize for a Permanent Shift to Virtual Selling
AQ
01:19pWELLNESS 4 HUMANITY  : Announces Cities and Dates for Spread Love Not Covid Event Series, Featuring Singer-Songwriter and Actor Tyrese Gibson and DJ/Entrepreneur Pavel Stuchlik of NOA|AON
PR
01:17pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P  : Understanding Your Bond Portfolio's Carbon Footprint
PU
01:17pANNUAL REPORT 2020 OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE : Awdr
PU
01:17pStanley R. Frankel, MD FACP joins Cytovia Therapeutics as Chief Medical Officer
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48 billion
2ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR : Ethereum jumps to record high on report of EIB digital bond issuance
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
4Google sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback
5KAMBI GROUP PLC : KAMBI : Q1 Report 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ