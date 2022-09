"We are ready for the worst possible scenario which is Russia halting natural gas flows," Mitsotakis told a news conference in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Mitsotakis said Greece had lined up sufficient cargoes of liquefied natural gas, several power plants were ready to switch to oil from gas, and coal-fired capacity had been ramped up.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos; editing by John Stonestreet)