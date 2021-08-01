Prime Minister's Office

PM to interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat on 3rd August



Posted On: 01 AUG 2021 9:11PM by PIB Delhi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat on 3rd August 2021 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

A public participation programme is being launched in the state to create further awareness about the scheme.

About Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)

PMGKAY is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the Prime Minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19. Under PMGKAY, 5 Kg/person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act.

CM and Deputy CM of Gujarat will also be present on the occasion.

