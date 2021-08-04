Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PM to interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh on 5th August

08/04/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Prime Minister's Office
PM to interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh on 5th August
Posted On: 04 AUG 2021 9:27AM by PIB Delhi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh on 5th August 2021 at 1 PM, via video conferencing.

Uttar Pradesh will celebrate 5th August, 2021 as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Day. A massive awareness programme will be launched throughout the state to ensure that no beneficiary is left out from availing the benefits of the scheme.

Almost 15 crore beneficiaries of the state have been getting ration free of cost through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Nearly 80,000 Fair price shops in the state have been distributing food grains to the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

****

DS/SH



(Release ID: 1742113)Visitor Counter : 51


Disclaimer

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:51aApple works with Chinese suppliers for latest iPhones - Nikkei
RE
12:46aITOCHU : Consolidated Financial Statements (PDF 2,423KB)
PU
12:46aITOCHU : FYE2022 1st Quarter Business Results Summary (PDF 2,495KB)
PU
12:46aCONCORD NEW ENERGY : 2020 Interim Report Summary
PU
12:46aITOCHU : FYE2022 1st Quarter Business Results (Appendix) (PDF 1,170KB)
PU
12:46aCONCORD NEW ENERGY : 2021 Interim Results Announcement
PU
12:46aLUXXFOLIO : Secures an Additional 100 Miners for August Delivery
PU
12:41aTOYOTA MOTOR : Q1 operating profit jumps to $9.2 billion, beats expectations
RE
12:41aTENCENT : China shares rise on tech sector bounce; Hong Kong gains
RE
12:38aTOYOTA MOTOR : Q1 operating profit jumps to $9.2 bln, beats expectations
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up
2NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA : Notice of Revision in the Financial Forecasts ..
3Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : Q1 operating profit jumps to $9.2 billion, beats expectations
5MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. : MANITEX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS