© September, 2019 All Rights Reserved. In the case of quotation, please refer to this publication as follows: Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019: August 2020. Ramallah - Palestine Vision To be a full-fledged, modern central bank for the Palestinian state, capable of maintaining monetary stability by keeping inflation under control, and maintaining financial stability. PMA also works to achieve sustainable economic growth and promote further integration into regional and global economies. Mission To Maintain financial stability by ensuring a safe, sound and secure banking system, an efficient national payments system, boarder financial inclusion; and ensuring monetary stability by keeping inflation under control. Mr. Azzam Shawwa Dr. Ryad Abu Shehadah Mr. Ibrahim Barham Mr. Iyad Joudeh Dr. Bashir Rayyes Dr. Taleb Sarie Mrs. Samia Toteh Dr. Feras Milhem Mr. Farid Ghannam Board of Directors* Governor & Chairman Deputy Governor Member Member Member Member Member Member Member The PMA's Board of Directors was reconstituted on the recommendation of the council of Ministers on 27/1/2020. Mr. John Khoury, Mr. Arafat Asfour, Dr. Sae'd Haifa, and Dr. Samah Saleh was joint the Board. At the same time, Dr. Riyad Abu Sehadah, Mr. Ibrahim Barham, Dr. Bashar Rayyes, Dr. Taleb Sarie, and Mrs. Samia Toteh was left. Forword On behalf of the PMA, I am honored to present to you the new publication of the annual report, which comes within the framework of the mission and responsibilities of the PMA, and to activate its role in the economy to ensure financial and monetary stability and contribute to supporting sustainable economic growth. The release of this report comes at a time of many economic and political developments, most notably at the domestic level, the clearance revenue crisis with the Israeli side, which caused a marked slowdown in the pace of growth, and its implications for many economic and social indicators in the Palestinian economy. At the end of February 2020, the Palestinian economy suffered a crisis but of a new kind, a health crisis that quickly transformed from the real economy to the financial sector, the repercussions of which are expected to affect various aspects of Palestinian citizens' lifes, both economically and socially. This issue contains four main parts, relating to the most important developments in the macroeconomic environment, the public finance sector, the external sector, including balance of payments developments, and the Palestinian financial sector. This report also singles out part of the PMA's most important achievements, its role in regulating and supervising of institutions under its regulatory authority (banks, specialized lending institutions, money changers, and e-payment service companies). I hope through this review that we at the PMA have succeeded in identifying the most important variables and developments of 2019, within the framework of accurate information-based analysis, supported by many statistical time series containing the most prominent global and local economic indicators. Finally, I would like to thank the members of the Board of Directors and employees of the PMA for their tireless efforts to achieve the objectives of the PMA and its future aspirations to become a full-fledged and modern central bank for the State of Palestine. I also express my thanks and gratitude to all Arab, regional and international institutions for their continued contributions to the support and development of the PMA, the banking and financial system, in order to serve the resilience of the Palestinian citizens on their land and contribute to the process of sustainable development in Palestine. Number of branches and representative offices. iii Executive Summary In 2019, the Palestinian economy suffered a severe financial crisis due to the Israeli side's withholding of part of the clearance revenues, and the Palestinian government's refusal in return to receive these funds if incomplete. This crisis has accelerated the economic slowdown, along with the decline of many economic and social indicators. This crisis resulted in a five-month interruption in clearance revenues, after which it returned to flow, albeit a decline from the previous year, as part of the Israeli side continued withholding of part of it. This was accompanied by a decline in domestic revenue (tax and non-tax) and a further decline in foreign grants, resulting in a decline in public revenues and grants by about 8.9 percent from 2018 to about NIS 13.5 billion. The government's attempts to adapt to this challenge by rationalizing public spending have succeeded in reducing actual public spending by 2.9 percent compared to the previous year, to about NIS 13.7 billion, resulting in an increase in total deficit (before grants) to about NIS 2 billion. In addition, the government's accumulated arrears noticeably increased by 13.7 percent from the previous year, to about NIS 14.5 billion, with an increase in public debt by 18.0 percent to USD 2.8 billion. These developments contributed to the continued and deepening of the slowdown in the growth of the Palestinian economy during 2019 to 0.9 percent compared to 1.2 percent in 2018, and to increase real GDP (at 2015 prices) to USD 15,764.4 million, with a clear variation in the performance of the economy of both West Bank and Gaza Strip. Growth in the West Bank slowed to 1.2 percent in 2019 from 2.3 percent in 2018, while in Gaza, although the economy did not achieve any significant growth in 2019, this was an improvement over the previous year when the economy contracted by 3.5 percent. This level of performance has not been sufficient to push for an improvement in annual GDP per-capita, at Palestine level and in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, per-capita income fell by about 1.1 percent to USD 4,803.0, while per capita income in Gaza Strip continued to contract by about 2.8 percent, falling to an all-time low of USD 1,417.0. As a result, Palestine's per-capita income in 2019 fell by 1.6 percent to USD 3,364.5. Unemployment continues to be the most significant challenge for the Palestinian economy, particularly in Gaza Strip. It is clear that the weak economy in Gaza has had a negative impact on the economy's ability to absorb new entrants into the labor market and create jobs at the required level, resulting in high levels of unemployment and low levels of living standards for individuals. Unemployment rates in Gaza rising from 43.1 percent in 2018 to 45.1 percent in 2019, compared with a decline in the West Bank from 17.3 percent to 14.6 percent during the same period. As a result, the unemployment rate in Palestine fell from 26.2 percent in 2018 to 25.3 percent in 2019, partly due to the increasing number of Palestinian workers in Israel. On the other hand, the labor market experienced an increase in the nominal daily wage rate by 4.6 percent in 2019 to NIS 128.6. Due to the backdrop of the rise in average wages of workers in both the West Bank, and Israel (8.7 percent for workers in the West Bank and 4.6 percent for Palestinian workers in Israel), while in Gaza it declined by 3.0 percent. However, price movements during the year discouraged purchasing power, specifically for workers in the West Bank and in Israel. Higher consumer prices caused real wage growth less than nominal wage growth (6.9 percent vs. 8.7 percent for West Bank workers and 2.8 percent against 4.6 percent for workers in Israel). In Gaza Strip, prices grew slightly (0.4 percent), nominal wages declined (3.0 percent), the real wage of workers in the Gaza Strip decreased by 3.4 percent. At the price level, after the contraction in 2018 of about 0.2 percent, prices rose again in 2019, bringing the inflation rate in Palestine to 1.6 percent, with inflation levels (and sometimes trend) varying between the West Bank and Gaza Strip, depending on different political and economic factors. In 2019, inflation in the West Bank accelerated to 1.8 percent from 0.4 percent the previous year, while prices in Gaza grew by 0.4 percent compared to the previous year's contraction of 1.3 percent. iv On the external sector, the current account in the balance of payments improved significantly, the deficit in this account declined by about 14.3 percent from 2018, to a deficit of USD 1,833.5 million, accounting for 10.7 percent of GDP compared to 13.2 percent a year earlier. This improvement was mainly due to a marked increase in net current transfers of about 34.0 percent, which contributed to mitigating the impact of the worsening trade deficit. In an effort to look ahead, the economy in 2020 is facing further challenges, most notably the coronavirus pandemic. Accordingly, it is expected to contract at least by 5.2 percent according to the forecasts of the PMA if natural conditions return gradually after containment, and by 8.5 percent if the economic recovery is slower or additional restrictions are imposed. In another context, 2019 saw further achievements in the Palestinian-banking sector, as the PMA continued its efforts to develop the regulatory and legal framework and supported it with various regulatory systems, and strengthen governance and transparency in the banking sector. PMA has also continued to enhanced financial inclusion, enhanced the use of financial technology and the promotion of electronic payment tools. In 2019, the PMA launched the Specialized Lending Sector Strategy in Palestine (2019-2023) in the context of the great interest in the development of the specialized lending sector in Palestine. In the same vein, the banking sector's financial data (at the end of 2019) show that total assets increased by 11.2 percent, to USD 17.9 billion. The credit portfolio also increased by 7.2 percent, to approximately USD 9.0 billion, accounting for 50.4 percent of the banking sector's total assets. This is a sign of greater activation of the role of financial intermediation between surplus and deficit units in the domestic economy, providing more financing opportunities and contributing to the economic growth. However, the growing public confidence was reflected in a clear increase in the volume of deposits, which reached USD 13.4 billion, up 9.5 percent from 2018, with their investment indicators shifted inward rather than outward. The banking sector's equity increased by 3.6 percent, to around USD 2.0 billion. On the other hand, The PMA has continued to strengthen its Arab, regional and international relations, with the aim of deepening the ties between the Palestinian banking sector and its regional and international surroundings, and to ward off the risks surrounding it. It has also continued its institutional building and capital consolidation with the aim of increasing its ability to overcome the risks it faces in the exercise of its functions, powers and responsibilities. At the end of 2019, PMA's equity had grown by 11.9 percent from the end of 2018, to USD 142.9 million, driven by a 15.3 percent increase in paid-up capital. Its 2019 business results also resulted in a net profit of USD 14.9 million that was fully transferred to the capital account. Main indicators of Palestinian economy, 2014-2018 v Indicator 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Output and Prices (Annual percent change) Real GDP (2015 market prices) 3.7 8.9 1.4 1.2 0.9 Real Percapita GDP 1.4 6.5 -0.8 -1.3 -1.6 Inflation rate 1.4 -0.2 0.2 0.2- 1.6 WB 1.3 -0.1 0.0 0.4 1.3 GS 1.8 -0.8 0.1 -1.3 0.4 Unemployment Rate (Percent of labor force) Palestine 23.0 23.9 25.7 26.2 25.3 WB 16.6 17.5 18.4 17.3 14.6 GS 34.8 35.4 38.8 43.1 45.1 Consumption, Investment and Saving (Percent of nominal GDP) Final consumption 113.4 112.8 107.0 108.2 109.4 Public 88.4 89.2 87.0 86.9 89.7 Private 25.0 23.6 20.1 21.3 19.8 Gross capital Formation 25.1 25.5 27.0 27.3 26.6 Public 18.8 19.1 20.3 20.5 20.0 Private 6.3 6.4 6.8 6.8 6.7 Saving 11.4 9.0 16.3 17.4 16.6 Public Finance (Percent of nominal GDP) Total revenues 20.7 23.7 23.0 22.2 20.1 Of which: Tax 4.3 4.1 4.7 5.2 4.5 Non-tax 1.8 3.9 2.4 2.7 2.1 Clearance revenue 14.6 15.1 15.4 13.9 13.0 Foreign aid 5.7 5.0 4.5 4.1 2.9 Total expenditures 25.7 25.2 25.1 24.2 22.6 Of which: Wage expenditure 12.6 12.5 12.1 10.2 9.8 Non-wage expenditure 9.5 9.2 9.5 10.4 9.3 Development expenditures 1.3 1.4 1.6 1.7 1.2 Overall balance (Excl. foreign aid) -5.1 -2.1 -2.5 -2.9 -3.3 Overall Balance (Inc. foreign aid) 0.6 2.9 2.0 1.2 -0.5 Government public debt 18.2 16.1 15.8 14.6 16.4 External Sector (Percent of nominal GDP) Exports of Goods and Services 16.1 14.3 15.7 16.0 15.5 Imports of Goods and Services 54.7 51.1 52.7 55.4 53.7 vi Indicator 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Income From Abroad, net 12.3 12.3 13.2 17.1 15.6 Of which: compensation of employees 11.9 12.3 13.2 16.4 15.2 Current transfers, net 12.5 10.6 10.6 9.2 11.8 Of which: to public sector 4.9 3.5 3.1 2.9 3.6 Current Account -13.9 -13.9 -13.2 -13.2 -10.7 Monetary Sector (Annual percent change) PMA Assets 10.0 9.8 8.5 3.2 13.2 Banks Assets 6.6 12.7 11.6 1.7 10.5 Direct Credit Facilities 19.0 18.0 16.8 5.1 7.2 Of which: to the private sector 19.6 24.7 20.1 8.6 5.1 Customer Deposits 8.1 9.8 13.0 These factors include ongoing regional tensions, and the emergence of natural disasters in large areas of the world in Australia, East Africa and elsewhere. But more importantly, the resurgence of United States-China trade tensions, which resulted in a significant rise in tariffs, hurt not only trade, but also created a situation of unprecedented uncertainty for years that has hurt the investors' sentiment and the financial markets. The major economies faced this with further relaxation of monetary policy, which to some extent contributed to the easing of negative effects on stock market confidence. The picture at the regional level has not been brighter. The sharp slowdown or contraction of the vast majority of the economies in the region has been prolonged. This comes amid continuing geopolitical tensions, with wars in Yemen, Libya and Syria, ongoing Arab Gulf political tensions with Qatar, and ongoing United States sanctions on Iran. The economic slowdown of the region's main trading partners (particularly Europe and China) was one of the region's most important determinants of weak growth. The oil-exporting countries experienced a pronounced volatility in oil prices during the year, while oil-importing countries faced a difficult trade-off between budget cuts and higher growth rates. Domestically, the financial crisis of the Palestinian government was the most prominent event in this regard. The crisis arose at the end of the first quarter due to an Israeli decision to deduct from clearance revenues, and a Palestinian response by refusing to receive the revenues, if not in full, for several consecutive months[1], affecting the government's ability to fully meet its obligations. This dilemma found its way to partially resolution in October of the same year. In addition, uncertainty continued within a political landscape in which United States bias against the Palestinians escalated, as the negotiating process continued to stagnate, and internal division continued. The Palestinian economy continues to suffer from its heavy dependence on dwindling foreign grants, and its work within a multi-currency monetary system is influenced by monetary policies implemented by the currency-issuing countries, as well as by the global commodity prices, especially oil and food. The Palestinian economy slid further during 2019 into the slowdown trap for the third year in a row. Gaza Strip economy failed to achieve any growth amid a further decline in government spending and a worsening trade deficit, accompanied with drop in agriculture and industry, continued high unemployment and stagnant prices. Howevwe, the West Bank economy experienced a slowdown against the backdrop of shrinking public spending and investment, coupled with deteriorating construction, and an apparent slowdown in manufacturing and service activities. These developments come amid a higher level of prices after nearly three years of close to zero inflation, coinciding with a relative decline in unemployment. For 2020, PMA's projections indicate that GDP has contracted broadly as a result of the disruption and weakening of economic activity following the coronavirus pandemic crisis, thus losing many existing jobs, rising unemployment and declining private consumption. [1] The Palestinian government refused to receive tax revenues (clearing) diducted by the amounts related to prisoners and families of martyrs, which the Israeli side decided to withhold as of February 2019 as an arbitrary measure. Chapter One: Macroeconomics 3 5 4 Figure 1-1: Global economic growth rates, 2015-2019 Global and regional economic performance The slight improvement in the world economy in the first quarter of 2019 did not last long. As the second quarter began, the world economy was caught in a continuing cycle of slowdown that accompanied it through the end of the year. This stemmed mainly from the damage to the trade and manufacturing sectors. With renewed trade tensions between the United States and China, there has been a marked increase in tariffs, which have had implications on global trade and overall global economic activity. This was accompanied by the continued decline in the automotive market influenced by the internal factors of the industrialized countries, mainly the European emission and exhaust standards introduced during Percent 3 the second half of last year, causing serious damage to 2 the industry, particularly in the Eurozone and China. 1 Past factors have placed business into uncertainty, 0 particularly about current and future trade policies, 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 which have discouraged both investment levels and World Advanced Economies Emerging Economies Middle East & Central Asia demand for capital goods. To absorb investor anxiety and strengthen the business environment, the major Source: International Monetary Fund (IMF). economies, led by the United States, resorted to further easing of monetary policy, which succeeded in calming financial markets, but was not enough to stimulate overall economic activity. Both major groups of countries have suffered a marked slowdown. While China has suffered from the consequences of increased tariffs characterized by weakening aggregate demand, its economy has also been overwhelmed by the government's regulatory measures to curb debt levels. China's slowing growth, along with its slowdown in other major economies in the group including India, Mexico and Russia, has led to declined growth in the emerging and developing economies as a whole from 4.5 percent to 3.7 percent between 2018 and 2019. Among the major economies of the group of advanced economies, the United States experienced weak investment due to the uncertainty generated by trade tensions, and subsequently its economy has returned to slowdown during the year. The Eurozone was also hit by weak exports, while the instability of Brexit weighed on the United Kingdom economy. As a result, the growth in the group as a whole slowed broadly from 2.2 percent to 1.7 percent, resulting in a decline in global growth to the lowest rate in nearly 10 years (2.9 percent) compared to 3.6 percent in 2018. Regionally, the Middle East and North Africa region has been held hostage to renewed conflicts and disputes, both internal and those raging among the countries of the region, as has been the case for years. By the end of 2019, the war continues to rage in Yemen, Libya, and Syria, and regional ties with Qatar have continued to be severed, and United States sanctions on Iran have entered their second year. The geopolitical turmoil is compounded by the structural economic problems of states that have been exhausted by the continuing instability. On the one hand, oil-importing countries face a general weakness in growth rates coupled with large budget deficits and high levels of debt, which have put them in a difficult trade-off between stimulating growth and narrowing the budget deficit and curbing debt levels. On the other hand, oil-exporting countries have experienced persistent fluctuations in oil prices in the world market related to a range of factors on the demand side in particular, which has affected their budgets and threatened their capacity to implement their development plans. Overall, growth rates in the Middle East and North Africa region slowed sharply during the year, from 1.0 percent to 0.3 percent. 4 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 10 5 Figure 1-2: Real growth rates in Palestine, 2015-2019 Neighboring countries, on the other hand, seemed more likely to accelerate growth, as opposed to global and regional, but overall acceleration was slight. The growth of the Israeli economy was contrary to earlier forecasts of a slowdown, and instead succeeded in moving forward thanks to the strong private consumption and accelerated investment, growing by about 3.5 percent, slightly higher than the previous year's rate of 3.4 percent. On the other hand, in light of the relative stability in price growth, the Bank of Israel kept the official interest rate steady at 0.25 percent. Similarly, in Jordan, in view of the growth of the majority of economic activities, mainly mining and quarrying, the economy managed to accelerate slightly to about 2.0 percent from 1.9 percent the previous year. Despite weak inflation rates, the Central Bank of Jordan has reduced the official interest rate on the dinar three times during the year, by 25 base points each time to 4.0 percent, parallel to the movements of interest rates on the USD (Jordanian dinar is pegged to USD), which has tended to be smooth as noted earlier. The Egyptian economy has accelerated as well, growing by the highest rate in years, as many economic activities have improved and the tourism sector has gradully recovered in lgiht of lower domestic prices and improved security conditions. As a result, Egypt's economy grew to 5.5 percent in 2019 from 5.3 percent the previous year, coupled with a gradual drop in the levels of inflation experienced in the previous two years, which led the Central Bank of Egypt to reduce the interest rate on deposits and lending three times during the year to 13.25 percent. Local economic performance Not far from global and regional developments, preliminary data of the national accounts showed that the Palestinian economy continued to slow in 2019 for the third consecutive year, growing by only 0.9 percent, compared to growth of 1.2 percent in 2018, bringing real GDP (at 2015 prices) to about USD 15,764.4 million[2]. The majority components of aggregate demand experienced contraction or deceleration during the year, as investment declined, and export weakened. The most important thing in this regard is the contraction of government spending following the financial crisis faced by the government after its refusal to receive the clearance revenues, if not in full, from the Israeli side. This crisis Percent affected the government's ability to meet its full 0 obligations for several months, before it (partially) -5 break down at the beginning of the fourth quarter of the year. Overall, the slowdown in the economy 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 was the result of a similar move in the West Bank, -10 Palestine WB GS coinciding with the inability of Gaza Strip economy to achieve any growth during the year. Source: Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS). In Gaza Strip, after two consecutive years of significant contraction (2017-2018), the economy was able to offset part of its previous heavy losses under generally weak demand components, after a growth rate of 0.0 percent compared to a contraction of 3.5 percent in 2018. With GDP stabilizing in 2019 at its previous level of approximately USD 2,819 million (in 2015 prices). In the West Bank, the political level continued to face serious challenges as the United States position against the Palestinian issue continues, which has generally deepened anxiety and heightened uncertainty. [2] Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), adjustable and changeable preliminary data, 2020. It should be noted that during the third quarter of 2019, the PCBS adjusted the national accounting data series 2004-2017, following the availability of better coverage of data sources, resulting in adjustments in the value-added levels and relative weights of some sectors. These adjustments resulted in substantial changes in the level of GDP value, growth rates and contributions of certain activities, with the new series generally moving towards raising the value of GDP. Chapter One: Macroeconomics 5 As a result, the West Bank economy continued to slow for the second consecutive year, reaching nearly USD 12,945 million (at 2015 prices), the lowest growth rate since the second Al-Aqsa Intifada at about 1.2 percent, compared to 2.3 percent the previous year. Since the inception of the Palestinian National Authority to the present day, the economy of both the West Bank and Gaza strip has been subjected to many domestic and foreign shocks that have greatly limited its progress and development, as evidenced by the failure of GDP in both the West Bank and Gaza to double at a steady pace. In the West Bank, the economy has not succeeded in doubling its size by more than four times over the past years, growing on average by about 6 percent each year. In Gaza Strip, throughout these years, the economy has been unable to double its size even once and has not succeeded in the best years of achieving more than 75 percent of the 1994 level. Overall, Gaza Strip economy has achieved an average growth rate of about 2.1 percent since the establishment of the Palestinian Authority to date, which is below the rates required to close the production gap, keep pace with the increase in the population and the increase in the number of people entering the labor market. Box1 : PMA's measures to reduce the negative impact of Coronavirus on the Palestinian economy Since the beginning of this year, the world has been hit by a major health crisis caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus in most countries of the world, later known as the Covid-19 pandemic. From the very first moments of the outbreak of the virus, infected countries have implemented preventive measures to reduce its spread and its effects. Many countries have imposed home quarantine on citizens, limiting their movement, closing economic and official institutions, closing borders and halting air traffic. These measures have worsened economic conditions in most countries of the world, following the complete shutdown of many economic sectors, most notably tourism, and other economic sectors have suffered a decline in production, resulting in millions of workers losing their jobs around the world. In this regard, the IMF estimates that the global economy will decline by about 3 percent(in the last update in jume, the fund indicates a decline of 4.9 percent) in 2020, and that developed countries will be the most affected by the pandemic, with their economies expected to decline by more than 6 percent, while in the emerging and developing countries the decline is limited to 1 percent*. The situation in Palestine was not an exception, since the first infection, His Excellency President Mahmoud Abbas issued a presidential decree on March 5, 2020 declaring a one-month state of emergency**. Subsequently, the government has taken a series of preventive measures to reduce the spread of the pandemic in the Palestinian territories, including the closure of the affected areas, the closure of all facilities and institutions operating there, and the prohibition of movement of the people, except for the utmost necessity. With the spread of the pandemic in many areas, the government at the end of March implemented quarantine measures, preventing movement and closing facilities and institutions in all Palestinian territories. As a result, the economic situation has been affected by these actions, with production declining in most economic activities and sectors, unemployment rising, and many small enterprises closed. In this regard, PMA has from the early stage of the declaration of a state of emergency formed of an emergency committee headed by His Excellency the Governor. With the aim to determine the necessary measures and arrangements to reduce the spread of the pandemic in the banking sector first, to ensure continuity of work, to maintain continuity of banking services, to protect depositors and the rights of bank customers, while preserving 6 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 the health of employees. Subsequently, the Committee, in consultation with the banks and the Association of Banks in Palestine, issued several instructions and circulars that ensure the continuity of work in banks, lending institutions, and money changers, and mitigate the economic effects of the health crisis, taking into account health and preventive measures to reduce the spread of the pandemic. Although the ability of the PMA to intervene is limited compared to what other central banks have done in the absence of a national currency and the lack of full monetary policy instruments. However, the series of actions taken by the PMA since mid-March has provided the necessary liquidity to banks over the next four months, which has undoubtedly contributed to mitigating the damage on the one hand, and to maintaining the continuity of some economic activities on the other hand, by targeting these measures to the following areas: The health sector, by directing social responsibility funds to support the health services sector. Since the early days of this pandemic in Palestine, the banking sector has provided assistance and support to the Ministry of Health.

Financial and social safety nets, by postponing monthly (periodic) installments for all borrowers for the next four months, and for borrowers from the tourism and hotel sector for the next six months with the possibility of extending them. In addition, credit card ceilings and ceilings granted to individuals and SMEs affected by economic conditions were also extended.

Support SMEs and start-ups by directing new credit to these enterprises and granting temporary ceilings to customers in order to keep the business cycle going.

start-ups by directing new credit to these enterprises and granting temporary ceilings to customers in order to keep the business cycle going. PMA's readiness to provide the nightly liquidity needed to assist banks in emergencies.

PMA's keenness to continue to provide banking services to ensure the continuity of the business cycle in the economy, and to provide basic goods and services to citizens throughout the crisis, based on the contingency and continuity plans available to maintain the continuity of critical functions.

Call on the banking sector to make more contributions to alleviate the crisis through a sustainability (Estidama) program to assist SMEs. This is the first time PMA has used a non-conventional monetary policy tool by launching "Estidama" program to assist SMEs affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The three-year program aims to enable enterprises affected by the coronavirus pandemic crisis, including micro-enterprises and SMEs, to obtain financing on concessional terms and costs to cover emergency operating expenses, to support working capital and to continue paying the wages and salaries of their employees, thereby enabling them to continue to produce and provide services. There is no doubt that PMA's actions have had an effective impact and have contributed to mitigating the impact of this crisis on the Palestinian economy. In this context, it is estimated that these measures have contributed to mitigating the decline in GDP (if natural conditions return gradually after containment) from about 5.2 percent to about 2.1 percent, and from about 8.5 percent to 5.9 percent (if the recovery is slower or additional restrictions are imposed). IMF, World Economic Outlook, April and June 2020. In June update, global economic growth was downwarded to 4.9 percent, advanced economies to 8.0 percent, and emerging and developing economies to 3.0 percent. ** The state of emergency was extended agin in April and declared for the second time in May. Chapter One: Macroeconomics 7 It should be noted that the level of production achieved during a given year does not necessarily matches the potential level that could achieved under the optimal exploitation of economic resources. The level of deviation of actual product (at real factor cost) from the level of potential product[3] can be measured through the so-called production gap[4]. The analysis of the production gap in Palestine shows Figure 1-3: Actual and potential aoutput in Palestine, that potential GDP at factor costs in 2019 grew by 2.0 2015-2019 percent from 2018 to USD 13.7 billion, while actual GDP 14.0 at factor costs grew by 0.8 percent, to USD 13.4 billion, 13.5 remaining below the potential level and creating a negative production gap, as was the case two years billion 13.0 ago. This means that actual production in 2018 and USD 12.5 2019 was less than potential due to the unstable 12.0 economic and political conditions experienced 11.5 during that period, both in the West Bank and in 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Gaza Strip. Overall, the production gap has suffered Actual Potential wide fluctuations since the establishment of the Palestinian National Authority to date, depending Source: Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA). on the dramatic successive political and economic events, but overall, the cumulative sum of production gaps over the past years has resulted in an average positive production gap. On the other hand, per-capita income (GDP per capita) is one of the channels through which the actual impact of economic performance is reflected, as improved per capita income levels directly contribute to improving social welfare. During 2019, the improvement in GDP was not sufficient to raise per-capita income or to respond to the increase in population. In contrast, the annual Palestinian GDP per-capita in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip has shrunk, it decline in the West Bank by about 1.1 percent to about Figure 1-4: Real GDP percapita in Palestine, 2015-2019 USD 4,803. At the same time, the shrink in Gaza also 6,000 continued for the third year in a row, by about 2.8 5,000 percent this year, to only USD 1,417, which deepened 4,000 the gap in GDP per-capita in favor of the West Bank, USD 3,000 and the gap has been increasing for years. It is worth 2,000 to mention that the per-capita in Gaza was about 90 1,000 percent of the per-capita of the West Bank in 2005 (before Israel's continued blockade of the Gaza Strip), 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 but it has declined dramatically in the years that followed to less than 30 percent in 2019. Palestine WB GS Source: PCBS. [3] Represents real GDP excluding net indirect taxes. [4] The production function methodology was used to estimate the potential product. 8 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 Box2 : Human development index: A more reflective measure of the fairness of opportunity in society The second half of the 20th century saw lengthy debate among economists about the relationship between growth and development. While economic development was widely believed to be the inevitable result of economic growth, there has been increasing calls for abandoning the use of national accounts indicators to reflect the level of development since development does not guarantee the welfare of the whole of society, which the concept of development expresses. This controversy shifted attention in the 1970s and 1980s and focused on topics such as employment, income redistribution, etc., which were the first signs of an approach to what became known as "human development". Human development is concerned with enriching and improving the lives of individuals, not merely expanding the richness of the economy in which they live, or simply assuming that economic growth will automatically improve their lives. While economic growth is an important means of achieving human development, it is not the end. The purpose and means are therefore about expanding human choices, creating opportunities and just choices for all people. On these grounds, the Human Development Department of the United Nations Development Program developed the Human Development Index and Methodology, led by Pakistani economist Mahbub ul Haq, and in 1990 issued its first report "Concept and Measurement of Human Development". "People are the real wealth of nations", the report says, and the main goal of development is "to create an enabling environment for people to enjoy long, healthy, creative lives". The report notes that although these objectives seem real and simple, they are often forgotten in the light of immediate interest in the accumulation of goods and financial wealth. The report defines human development as "human development by building human potential. It is for people because it improves their lives, and it is from people because they are actively involved in everything that makes their lives". Human Development Index The Human Development Index in its measurement of a country's economic well-being during a given year is based on three main themes: Health expressed by calculating life expectancy at birth.

Knowledge and education, a weighted total of two indices; the expected years of schooling, and the mean years of schoolinf.

Income and standard of living, expressed through the purchasing power of GDP per-capita. As a result, the Human Development Index is the geometric mean of the three sub-indicators mentioned above. Its value ranges from 0 to 1 point, and the higher the figure, the greater the degree of human development in the state during a given year. Countries are also classified based on the value of the index into four main categories: very high human development (0.80 points and higher), high human development (from 0.70 to 0.79 points), intermediate human development (0.55 to 0.69 points), and low human development (less than 0.55 points). Index between deficiencies and response The index has faced a series of criticisms from the beginning of its preparation for its shortcomings in many aspects. The index does not take into account technological development or contribution to human civilization, and it excludes some important aspects of economic well-being, including the dangers of war, the level of pollution, or the sub-indicators used do not properly reflect the aspect they represent. In response to these criticisms, in the years following the publication of the first report, some weaknesses were avoided, and the index methodology improved Chapter One: Macroeconomics 9 to be more comprehensive and expressive. For example, illiteracy and enrolment rates were previously used as indicators of knowledge and education, until they were replaced in 2010 by their current form. The competent authority has also resorted to producing other auxiliary indicators, inter alia, such as the multidimensional poverty index (for developing countries), the gender inequality index. The Human Development Index has been incapable of different levels of well-being and progress within the country itself, which led the authors of the 2016 report to introduce the "Inequality-Adjusted Human Development Index", which takes into account the existence of inequities within society. In other words, the value of a state's base human development index during a given year is the maximum value that a modified index can reach with the state's inequality factor. The equality of the two indicators (if any) indicates that differences between members of society have disappeared, full justice, equal access to health and education services, and equal income, which no one disagrees with as being difficult to verify. Human Development Report 2019 At the end of 2019, the Department of Human Development released its 30th report, "Beyond income, beyond averages, beyond today: Inequalities in human development in the 21st century." The report focuses on the issue of inequality as the root cause of demonstrations, protests, and sometimes revolutions, which are increasingly sweeping around the world. In a changing world in which life demands are rapidly evolving, what was previously considered "desirable" such as obtaining higher education, internet subscription, etc., has become a prerequisite for success, and not having access to them, a person loses important degrees in his elevation to the future. According to the report, these steady changes have produced new facets of inequality and inequity in education, technology, and the consequences of the climate crisis. For example, measures aimed at combating climate change (e.g. a tax on carbon emitted from energy) have created greater disparity between the poor and the rich (the poor spend more on energy-intensive goods and services than the rich). The report argues that the potential risk of worsening inequality from both technology and climate change may cause, if not addressed, new great inequalities in society that we have not seen since the industrial revolution. According to the report, the dilemma of inequality is not intractable, but that something can be achieved if it is thought beyond income, beyond dealing with average figures that mask the reality of changes in society, and beyond planning only for the time being. Index results The more than 350-page report provides extensive analysis of the evolution of the Human Development Index from its first release to the present, on the causes of worsening inequality, as well as proposed solutions. From our own reading of human development index, we have concluded that: In the 30 years since the index was published, human development levels have improved across different countries but at very different speeds according to the initial level from which they were launched and the political, economic, social, internal and external circumstances. Norway has been maintaining its lead for years, with a value of about 0.95 points according to the 2019 report.

The results of the index confirm that the size, strength or acceleration of the economy is not a definite reason for the rise in the level of human development. It is enough to show that the United States of America (currently the largest and most powerful economy in the world) ranks 15th in terms of human development preceded by countries with far fewer economies or growth rates such as Iceland, Finland and Denmark. While China (the second largest economy in the world) is ranked 85th, not even in the category of "very high human development", but in the next category of "high human development". 10 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 At the Arab countries' level, although there are differences in the level of health and education indices, the extreme difference in the standard of living has produced a wide variation of the index across countries. It should be noted here that the majority of Arab oil countries have high values, and their ranking is in the top category, led by the United Arab Emirates, followed by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, while countries under pressure of unrest and political tensions are in the fourth and lowest category, such as in Syria, Sudan and Yemen.

Looking at the index, keeping in mind the issue of lack of equality (it is represented in the Human Development Index adjusted by the inequality factor), the picture never looks bright, with the index across countries losing significant portion of its value, with very tangible disparities. As the gap between the baseline and the adjusted index widens, the state of justice and equality in human development becomes narrower. In light of this, Japan has the lowest difference between the two indices; the highest level of fairness of opportunity and choice for all people. Followed by countries such as the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Finland. On the contrary, inequality and poor distribution are evident in many countries of the African continent, such as Comoros, where the difference of the two indices rises to more than 45 percent, followed by the Central African Republic, Haiti and Chad.

The previous comparison among Arab countries is difficult given the lack of an average index of countries with very high levels of human development such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, or even lower-level countries, such as Morocco, Syria and Djibouti. But according to the available information, higher levels of justice are achieved in Oman and Jordan, while lower levels of justice are achieved in the Comoros as mentioned above, as well as in Egypt and Sudan.

lower-level countries, such as Morocco, Syria and Djibouti. But according to the available information, higher levels of justice are achieved in Oman and Jordan, while lower levels of justice are achieved in the Comoros as mentioned above, as well as in Egypt and Sudan. The report shows that the differences between the baseline and adjusted indices decrease whenever the baseline index is high, and vice versa, if its value falls. It can be concluded that the higher the level of human development in a society, the greater the likelihood that it will affect a larger population, equal opportunities and options would be fairly available to all people. Palestine in Human Development Perhaps it is not realistic to address the situation of Palestine in any of the political, economic, geographical and other indices without referring to it as a special case. This is also the case when it comes to human development, as the special situation has resulted in a shortage of index series, as it was not started in Palestine until 2010. Despite the shortness of the series, a number of observations can be made about Palestine's performance in this case. On the one hand, the gradual development of the human development index over the past nine years can be observed, but very slowly compared to other countries. This caused Palestine to lose its ranking more than once, from 114 in 2010 to 119 according to the latest report, registering about 0.69 points, making Palestine a second category of "high human development". Palestine's level is higher than Arab countries such as Iraq, Morocco, Syria and Yemen, but lower than other Arab countries ranked among the very high levels of human development such as the Gulf countries, Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt. Overall, the value of the Human Development Index in Palestine is lower than the average in Arab countries for the same year of 0.703 points. On the other hand, Palestine is distinguished from the majority of the previous comparison countries with a higher level of fairness of opportunities and options, with the lowest difference between the baseline index and the adjusted index, preceded by only one Arab country; Oman. Chapter One: Macroeconomics 11 Economic activities The Palestinian economy is dominated by service industries, accounting for the largest share of the total value-added. Services industries include activities of trade, transport and storage, financial and insurance, telecommunications and services. Meanwhile, commodity production activities include agriculture, manufacturing and construction. The total value-added is the sum of value-added generated from both service industries and commodity production activities, in addition to the net indirect taxes from economic activities. During 2019, there was a slight change in the distribution between the three main categories (service industries, commodity production, and taxes), where the contribution of commodity production decreased by approximately 0.4 percentage points in favor of increasing the share of both service industries and indirect taxes. As a result, commodity production contributed about 25.7 percent of the total value-added, compared with a contribution of 59.5 percent and 14.8 percent for both service industries and taxes, respectively. In view of economic activities, construction, transport and storage contributions declined by 0.2 percentage points each, along with a drop in the participation of agriculture and manufacturing by 0.1 percentage points each. These falls are in favor of service sector, whose contribution was boosted by 0.6 percentage points. Activities of finance and insurance, and wholesale and retail maintained the same contribution as in the previous year. In general, the manufacturing is the most prominent Figure 1-5: Contribution of economic activities to GDP, activity among commodity production activities, 30 2018-2019 with 13.0 percent participating in total value-added 25 2018 2019 generation (as evident from fig. 1.5), followed by Percent 20 agriculture and construction at 6.9 percent and 15 5.7 percent, respectively. Within service industries, 10 5 the sector of services lead with a contribution of 0 29.4 percent of total value-added, followed by Agriculture Industry Construction Whole & retail trade Transportation Finance & insurance Communication Services FISM trade at 21.4 percent. At the same time, finance and insurance, telecommunications, transport and storage contribute 4.0 percent, 3.1 percent, and 1.6 percent, respectively. Source: PCBS. The increase or decrease in value-added is reflected Figure 1-6: Contribution of economic activites to in its contribution to the growth rate[5], as increased growth, 2018-2019 value-added of a particular activity results in a positive FISM 24.5 contribution to the growth rate depending on the Services 92.6 value of that increase, and vice-versa with regard to Communication 2.9- the decline. During 2019, service industries accounted Finance & insurance 0.7 for more than 90 percent of the growth achieved Transportation 15.2- during the year, with indirect tax contribution of Whole & retail trade 17.5 nearly a quarter, offset by a negative contribution to total commodity activities of approximately 17.5 Construction 15.3- percent, which means that these activities declined Industry 2.2- during the year (fig. 1.6). 20.0- 20.0 60.0 100.0 The remarkable contribution of service industries is * Agriculture contribution was not shown in the figure due to its small size (0.3%). due to the apparent development in the service sector Source: PCBS. [5] The contribution of activity to growth rate = growth rate in economic activity during the current year x the contribution of the economic activity to GDP of the previous year. 12 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 after a decline last year, with a contribution of 92.6 percent this year. However, the rest of the service activities did not go the same way, ranging from a decrease in their contribution such as trade to 17.5 percent, finance and insurance to 0.7 percent, or negative contributions such as transport and storage by about 15.2 percent, and information and communications by about 2.9 percent. At the same time, the contribution of most commodity activities have discouraged economic growth, as the construction sector negatively affected economic performance and weakened the growth rate by about 15.3 percent, along with a negative contribution from manufacturing of about 2.2 percent. Meanwhile, the contribution of agriculture was positive but very minor (0.3 percent), representing a clear slowdown from the previous year. Aggregate demand The majority of real aggregate demand components experienced negative developments in 2019. Led by a decline in public consumption by more than 6 percent in light of the crisis created by Israel in the first quarter of the year by imposing deductions on clearance revenues, and the Palestinian government's refusal to receive these funds in the following months, until the issue was partially resolved in October of the same year. Following the level of government spending during the quarter, their levels declined in the first three quarters, until they began to return to pre-crisis levels in the fourth quarter. The year experienced continued growth of the trade deficit to account for more than 36 percent of GDP following the slowdown in export growth as imports continued to Figure 1-7: Real aggregate demand in Palestine, 2015-2019 rise. The growth in exports by about 1.7 percent did 20 not succeed in closing the gap with imports, which 16 in turn grew by about 1.4 percent, to more than three 12 times the volume of exports. The only improvement in billion 8 the share of private consumption that compensated 4 USD for the contraction of the rest of the demand items. 0 Its growth was accelerated to 4.2 percent from 1.1 -4 percent the previous year against the backdrop of -8 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 the apparent improvement in the consumption of Private consumption Public consumption Investment Net exports each household (4.1 percent) and consumption of non-profit institutions serving these households (6.1 percent). Source: PCBS. The West Bank experienced a slight improvement in the foreign trade sector resulting from a slight acceleration of exports (growth of 2.2 percent compared to 2.1 percent the previous year), coupled with a slowdown in import growth (1.1 percent compared to 3.7 percent last year), which narrowed the gap between them slightly. Government spending shrank by 5.8 percent continued as budget support shrank, coincided with shrunk in the investment by 2.2 pecent, which failed to maintain its momentum last year, due to a contraction in construction activity, especially as investment in buildings accounts for the largest proportion of total investment in the West Bank. However, private consumption accelerated growth (up 4.0 percent from 0.3 percent last year), the highest level ever. On the other hand, the majority of demand components in Gaza Strip have seen negative developments as they have been for nearly three years, but this year has seen a decline in the severity of the decline, resulting in a halt to the economic downturn. On the one hand, private consumption has maintained steady and sustained growth rates of about 5.1 percent. On the other hand, investment has compensated for some of the losses suffered in previous years growing by 5.7 percent, but its overall levels are still very low. However, these developments were not accompanied by an improvement in the level of government spending, which continued to contract by about 7.2 percent. At the same Chapter One: Macroeconomics 13 time, exports relapsed after an average improvement over the previous four years, shrinking by about 5.6 percent, accompanied by a slowdown resulting from imports (growing by 2.6 percent compared to 9.6 percent the previous year), but that was not sufficient to curb the continued trade deficit by expanding to an all-time high. Given the share of the various components of domestic demand in GDP, the majority of them recorded changes between 2018 and 2019 in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and more dynamically in Gaza than in the West Bank, but overall, they were not fundamental changes. Total final consumption in Gaza Strip continues to account for the largest proportion, exceeding the value of gross product, and during the year it increased by 2.4 percentage points to about 121 percent (93 percent private consumption, 28 percent public consumption), mainly as a result of the significant rise in private consumption. In the West Bank, the share of total final consumption was lower than in Gaza Strip, but increased slightly by 107 percent of GDP this year (89 percent private consumption, and 18 percent public consumption). In contrast, for investment, its share in Gaza rose slightly from 15 percent to nearly 16 percent, while in the West Bank it fell to about 29 percent from 30 percent the previous year. As is well known, investment in Palestine is weakened in an unstable security and political environment, especially after 2000. The Israeli blockade, closures and restrictions imposed and accumulated over the years have weakened the public sector on the one hand, and the inability of Figure 1-8: Investment as a percent of real GDP, 2015-2019 the private sector, on the other hand, to act as a lever 30 for the economy due to he lack of stimulus among 25 investors. Therefore, investment has sometimes 20 declined and fluctuates at other times. In general, the Percent contribution of government investment has reduced, 15 not exceeding one third of the total investment. 10 During 2019, as the value of government-funded 5 development projects (funded externally) continued 0 to decline, total investment declined, and public and 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 private investment in GDP declined from 19.1 percent Private Public to 18.6 percent for private investment, and from 8.2 Source: Estimates by PMA & PCBS. %45.3 percent to 8.0 percent for public investment. As for the share of foreign trade, the increase in the share of the West Bank's exports, coinciding with the steady share of imports as a result of the pace of growth of the West Bank's GDP, resulting in a slight decrease in the ratio of the trade deficit to GDP by 0.2 percentage points to 36.2 percent. In contrast, in Gaza Strip, which is characterized by a weak share of foreign trade in the light of the blockade and closure, where the share of exports fell against the highest level of imports in years, pushing the trade deficit in Gaza's GDP to a rise from 36.0 percent to 37.4 percent on two years. Overall, this analysis shows that the volume of Figure 1-9: Net exports as a percent of real GDP, 2018-2019 Percent Palestinian exports is declining compared to the volume of imports (constituting about one third of 2018 2019 imports) and more severely in Gaza Strip (accounting for about 12 percent of imports). This is linked to 55.4 55.4 41.5 42.6 many factors, most notably the weak competitiveness of Palestinian products in foreign markets, due to 18.9 19.1 5.5 5.2 high production costs, obstructions and restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation on freedom of WB GS WB GS movement and access, destruction of infrastructure, Source: PCBS. Exports Imports internal factors related to the level of technology used in production, economies of scale, and other constraints. 14 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 Box3 : Rivising the Palestinian national accounts labor market data The bureaus of statistics' data series in different countries are subject to permanent adjustments and revisions that reflect changes in the abundance of raw data, the diversity of their sources, the scope of their coverage, or modifications and revisions of methodologies and standards to reflect economic and sectoral developments over the years. These modifications are usually aimed at improving the quality of the statistical product and increasing its ability to reflect reality. Data issuers and international regulators seek to constantly update the data collection and dissemination methodologies to reflect the various developments in the population sample or sectors in terms of composition, behaviors and new phenomena. Enabling the data user to monitor and analyze the changes mentioned, and to make it easier for decision makers to formulate social and economic policies more efficiently and with greater capacity to identify the needs of target groups and sectors. In this context, in 2019, the PCBS made several significant adjustments to the statistical series issued in two main sections: national accounts (quarterly and annually), and labor market data. These amendments reflect fundamental changes in the sources and scope of data coverage in the national accounts, and the statistical standards and concepts adopted in the employment data. The following is an explanation of the most important adjustments and their impact on the relevant statistical series. National Accounts The 2004-2016 annual and quarterly national accounts series experienced adjustment to their previously published data. The changes are concentrated in three major economic activities: agriculture, public administration and defense, and trade. The PCBS1 attributes this amendment to several incentives, most prominently the 2017 Population, Housing and Establishments Census, Household Expenditure and Consumption Survey, which are issued every five years. This facilitated the revision of economic surveys issued during 2013-2016 in accordance with the census results to produce more accurate data on the private, and non-profit sector on many indicators related to investment, productivity, employment, salaries and intermediate consumption. It also enabled PCBS to develop supply and use tables for 2017, which are used to examine the correlations between the economic sectors and balance the supply and use sides of the economy, thereby identifying data imbalances and weaknesses and enhancing their quality. In its justification for the adjustment, PCBS also refers to its development of methodologies for revising economic surveys towards greater reliance on the administrative records of registered companies and their financial statements for the collection of private sector data. In addition, data from the agriculture sector have been radically altered, as the Ministry of Agriculture updated the 2013-2017 data according to estimates of the various directorates, as well as the availability of new detailed data on the geographical distribution of government spending and its division between the West Bank and Gaza Strip. These developments have resulted in significant changes in the value of nominal and real national account indicators. The difference in the value of real GDP before and after the adjustment was an increase of about 11 percent in the rate during 2004-2016. This difference was concentrated in the West Bank, where the rate of increase was about 15 percent on average, while the new series moved towards reducing estimates of real PGD of Gaza Strip by about 1.3 percent on average2. Chapter One: Macroeconomics 15 This change can be attributed to the high coverage of data under the aforementioned methodological and graphic improvements, and therefore the ability of statisticians to monitor a larger part of previously unmonitored economic activity due to political, legal and technical constraints. This phenomenon is clearly highlighted in relation to agriculture activity, which has seen a significant jump in value-added level, as well as its contribution to GDP, which has risen to 8.9 percent on average over the relevant time period, compared with 5.3 percent on average according to previous estimates. In light of the above, economic growth rates in Palestine have changed significantly in some years, but the overall growth trend maintained consistent trends during the period, and the overall growth rate for the entire period remained close to the previous estimates of about 5.5 percent. Labor Market Data Palestinian labor market data have undergone radical adjustments in the classification of the categories of participants in the labor force and the definition of unemployment to include new concepts aimed at changing the way the labor market is understood and analyzed. In this regard, PCBS followed the recommendations of the International Conference of Labor Statisticians (ICLS-19th) held in 20133, which sought to provide more specific definitions and statistical criteria with the aim of enhancing the consistency and comparability of globally produced data. As well as modifying and expanding some definitions relating to the concept of economic activity, labor, employment and job search, which have resulted in changes in the categories covered in the definition of the labor force, and in particular the division of unemployment. In addition to the conceptuality of potential employment and underemployment that contribute to the assessment of the level of actual employment of the labor force4. The proposed adjustments were extended to many concepts and definitions, perhaps the most important of which is the definition of unemployment, which the new statistical perspective is moving towards narrowing with a view to obtaining an indicator that better reflects the current situation and short-term changes in the labor market. Accordingly, the proposed criteria prefer to limit the definition of unemployment in its narrow sense, or the so- called revised unemployment rate (LU1)5 to include: non-working persons of working age who are available to work and had searched for work during the previous four weeks. Those who did not search for employment during this period are excluded even if all conditions apply to them, because they are not among the active job seekers during the attribution period. Those waiting to start a new job (job or own business), an answer from a potential employer, or a work permit are also excluded. Thus, the new definition excludes frustrated job seekers, who meet the previous conditions and have sought employment in the last six months but have not done so in the last month. It is also closest to the traditional definition of unemployment, because of its focus on achieving the conditions of availability and search for work. In parallel, the standards offer a new compound definition (LU2) combining the revised unemployment rate with time-related underemployment. The latter including workers who do not work all available hours and are looking for either increased working hours in their current jobs or new jobs covering the existing shortage. Thus, this indicator reflects the proportion of those who suffer from a lack of work (entirely or partially in the short term - the attribution period). In addition, another composite definition combines the revised unemployment rate with potential labor force (LU3). The potential workforce constitutes a more extensive and flexible definition of the unemployed, including categories that do not meet certain conditions under unemployment classification, but will accept employment if available. This category is divided into three sections: 16 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 Job seekers who are not available: Include those who compete for jobs during the attribution period but are not available to start working during such period, a category that abounds in labor markets that require long waiting times to enter the labor market or switch jobs.

Those who are available for work, and who want it, but are not looking for it: include frustrated seekers, or those who face barriers to work due to family or personal circumstances, etc.

Those who are not available, and who are not looking for work: include those who are not available because they are busy with their livelihoods and do not have sufficient access to the labor market to join the ranks of seekers, but who will wish to work if they are provided with work, such as those living in remote rural areas who do not have access to job hotspots, or women who are busy with family burdens and face social barriers to participation in the labor market. In doing so, this definition implicitly extends from the base to which this category is attributed, to include workforce in the narrow sense of the concept of as well as the potential workforce. This concept represents unemployed working-age people and willing to work regardless of their availability or actual search for it. In conclusion, the conference's recommendations present a fourth new concept, which is the most comprehensive among the concepts, known as labor underutilization (LU4). It includes time-related underemployment, the revised unemployment rate and potential labor force. This indicator reflects the gap between what is desirable for work by different groups and the jobs provided by the market. In light of the adoption of these recommendations, PCBS has begun publishing labor data among the new definitions since the first quarter of 2019. These developments are generally aimed at facilitating an understanding of the trends of different categories of labor forces, which is expected to help decision makers develop more adapted economic policies that are better accessible to target groups. PCBS (2020). "Concept Paper on the Revision of the National Accounts Data Series 2004-2016." The PCBS database. PCBS (2019). "Labor Force Survey (Cycle of January-March 2019)." 4International Labor Office (2013). "Report II: Statistics of Work, employment and labor underutilization". The 19th International Conference on Labor Statisticians. Geneva, Switzerland. 5International Labor Office (2013). "Resolution I: Resolution concerning statistics of work, employment and labor underutilization". The 19th International Conference of Labor Statisticians. Geneva, Switzerland. Ease of doing business in Palestine The World Bank Group annually publishes a report on ease of doing business in 190 countries around the world, based on a set of quantitative indicators related to the business environment in accordance with best practices. According to its latest report issued at the end of October 2019, Palestine has experienced a slight progress in the ease of doing business index, so that the value of the index rose by 0.3 points to 60.0 points against the backdrop of the progress of three of the ten factors that make up the index. Palestine's performance has clearly improved in terms of the ease of dealing with construction permits in terms of time, cost and procedures until construction is completed. Also, Palestine's score in terms of starting a business has improved, along with slight progress in getting electricity, which measures the number of procedures, time and cost associated with it. Coversely, the registering property index has improved, which measures the procedures, time and cost to transfer a property assuming a standrized case of an entrepreneur who wants to purchase land and building that is already registered and free of title dispute. In addition, it also measures the quality of the land adminstration system in terms Chapter One: Macroeconomics 17 of its geographical coverage, transparency of information, land disputes resolution, ect. As well as a slight decrease in the index of paying taxes. The remaining five indices have maintained the same level since the previous report. In general, Palestine ranks very high in terms of getting credit, which tests the durability of the credit information system, as well as the effectiveness of the Movable collateral laws in facilitating access to finance. Palestine continues to lead this indicator across the Middle East and North Africa, including neighboring countries and many European countries. Only Jordan, which recorded a big jump in this indicator compared to last year, has come ahead of Palestine this year. Palestine registers this advanced arrangement in a developed credit climate in accordance with international standards in terms of regulations and legislation, protection of rights, growth in facilities and low levels of defaulting. It does not seem strange that Palestine has a high position on the issue of getting credit, but it is striking that it has the highest mark of cross-border trade in the ten indicators, given the difficulty of import and export traffic under Israeli control. This is due to the methodology followed in the preparation of this indicator, which considers exclusively the process of trade (import and export) with the most prominent trading partner (Israel), which means that the time and cost associated with it are very low compared to the majority of economies around the world. It should be noted that Palestine ranked 117th in this report among the 190 countries in the world registered in this indicator, one point down from the previous ranking of 116th. This is not due to the decline in performance; it is due to the significant changes in some other countries in their indicators and therefore in their ranking. For example, the pace of progress made by some countries such as the Philippines and Pakistan, which preceded Palestine in their rankings this year, compared to declined ranking of other countries such as Brazil. Israel, the world's leading trading partner and geographically closest, ranked 35th next to the world's advanced economies. On the other hand, Palestine reserves an intermediate position among the Arab countries, ranking 12th among the 22 Arab countries, preceded by the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, Qatar, Tunisia, Kuwait, Djibouti and Egypt. Prices, inflation and purchasing power Global commodity prices experienced constant volatility during the year, particularly with regard to oil prices due to several political and economic factors that led to price increases and, at other times, price declines. Prices increased during some periods of the year due to supply shortages due to U.S. sanctions on Iran, or as a result of OPEC production reductions, and surged emergency and short-term concerns about a halt in production in Saudi Arabia following the bombing of some oil installations. On the other hand, rising U.S. production and weak global demand in general have been important factors that have resulted in average crude oil prices falling more than 10 percent lower than the previous year, according to World Bank data. The same applies to metal and food prices, which also experienced declines during the year. These declines have found their way in part to key inflation rates, such as headline inflation, which have experienced further inaction in advanced economies such as the United States, Japan and the Eurozone. While these rates, despite their modest growth, remain below historical levels in emerging and developing countries such as China and India. This characterization also applies to core inflation, which excludes changes in food and oil prices. Although not affected by the change in commodity prices, they have come below the target level in advanced countries and below their historical levels in emerging and developing economies. The narrowing of the production gap over the past few years has not been sufficient to raise global inflation levels, as it has been offset by weak economic growth rates that have discouraged the possibility of raising global inflation levels. Countries that have recorded significant declines in their domestic currencies (e.g. Argentina) or those that have experienced a severe shortage of some important 18 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 Figure 1-11: Inflation rates in Palestine, 2015-2019 commodities in the consumer basket (e.g. Venezuela) are excluded from this. Overall, the group of developed countries recorded headline inflation of about 1.4 percent, down from 2.0 percent last year. At the same time, headline inflation in emerging and developing countries was around 5.0 percent, slightly higher than the previous year of 4.8 percent. Inflation in the Middle East and North Africa region has not been different from the global trend. Although there is no figure on the inflation rate for this particular region, the observer of the region's economies, individually, would notice that the majority of them have seen declines from the record levels reached in the past few years in light of the conflicts and political turmoil in the region. The largest declines were recorded in the region's major economies, notably Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Algeria. Figure 1-10: Inflation rates, selected countries, 2015-2019 According to IMF data, inflation in the Middle East 12.0 and Central Asia fell from 9.8 percent to 8.5 percent 10.0 between 2018 and 2019. For neighboring countries 8.0 (Jordan and Israel), consumer price growth in Jordan Percent 6.0 has fallen significantly from last year's highs as a 4.0 result of the government raising subsidies or raising 2.0 taxes on some commodities. As a result, Jordan 0.0 experienced minor inflation of 0.3 percent compared -2.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 to 4.5 percent the previous year. Israel maintained a Palestine Israel Jordan Middle East & Central Asia relatively stable inflation rate of about 0.8 percent for Source: IMF & PCBS. the second consecutive year. In Palestine, inflation is relatively low compared to regional and global rates. Inflation values and trends in the West Bank vary from Gaza Strip due to different domestic factors such as those related to production conditions and costs and the level of economic activity, or foregin factors such as import conditions and costs, etc. Inflation determiniants are different in the so-called J1 area of Jerusalem[6], which is characterized by high price rates. During 2019, the disparity between the West Bank and Gaza Strip appeared in the movements of some price groups, but they tended in general to rise and accelerate from the marginal rates recorded the previous year. Inflation in the West Bank rose significantly from 0.4 percent to nearly 1.8 percent and emerged from the 1.3 percent 3 contraction in Gaza Strip last year, with prices this 2 year growing slightly by 0.4 percent. Prices in the 1 J1 area of Jerusalem maintained relatively average Percent growth, growing by 1.4 percent versus 1.0 percent. 0 As a result, these developments resulted in total -1 inflation in Palestine during 2019 at a relatively high 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 level compared to the previous three years, with -2 Palestine experienced inflation of 1.6 percent this Palestine WB GS Jerusalem J1 year compared to a slight contraction of 0.2 percent Source: PCBS. last year. [6] The data excluded those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by the Israeli occupation in 1967. Chapter One: Macroeconomics 19 Food & soft drink 1.0 Figure 1-12: Contribution of CPI groups to inflation, 2018-2019 At the level of the twelve price groups, their movement varied during the year between ups and downs, but the rises were more influential than the declines, which were mostly slight. Overall, the prices of cultural and leisure goods and services continued to grow by about 12.3 percent this year, followed by a 4.2 percent increase in the prices of the diverse goods and services group. Food prices, which account for the largest proportion of the Palestinian consumer basket, also increased by 3.3 percent. Prices for catering and accommodation services, tobacco and alcohol prices, and education rates have also increased by 2.3 percent, 1.4 percent, and 1.3 percent, respectively. On the other hand, the decline in telecommunications and information technology prices was 3.1 percent, followed by a 2.6 percent decline in clothing prices, furniture by about 1.1 percent, and medical services prices by about 1.0 percent. The declines in the prices of transport, housing and water, electricity and fuel supplies were limited in light of the decline in fuel prices, with the first falling by 0.6 *Others 0.5 Beverages & tobacco percent, and the second marginally by only 0.1 percent. Communication 0.0 Textiles & clothing The contribution of price groups to inflation varies -0.5 depending on their relative weight in the consumer Recreation sport basket and the amount of change in their prices. Housing culture & pets During 2019, the biggest impact of price growth at Furniture & household goods Education the macro level came from rising food prices, with a 2018 2019 contribution of 0.94 percentage points to the inflation * Includes medical care, transportation, communications, recreational, cultural rate, followed by the contribution goods and services, restaurants and cafes, and miscellaneous goods and services. of the prices of cultural and recreational services by Source: PCBS. about 0.21 percentage points. This was offset mainly Figure 1-13: Labor force framework in Palestine, 2019 by negative contributions from telecommunications (in thousand) prices, textile and clothing prices, by about 0.16 population percentage points and 0.13 percentage points, 4,977 respectively. The contribution of other goods and services groups was minor, either positive or negative. %61.6 Within working age Labor market 3,064 In labor force The Palestinian population in mid-2019 was about %44.3 ﻞﻤﻌﻟا ﻦﺳ ﻦﻤﺿ 1,357 5 million (of which 3 million in the West Bank and ﺔﻤﺴﻧ ﻒﻟأ 4,733 about 2 million in Gaza Strip) according to population %74.7 Employeed projections based on the results of the 2017 census. 1,013 The pace of population growth in both the West Bank %25.3 Unemployeed and Gaza Strip was consistent at around 2.2 percent, 344 and 3.0 percent, respectively. However, the population Outside labor force growth rate in Palestine is high relative to global and %55.7 . ﻞﻤﻌﻟا ﻦﺳ ﻦﻤﺿ 1,707 ﺔﻤﺴﻧ ﻒﻟأ 4,733 even regional ratios. According to the latest World Bank data, the rate in both Arab countries and Israel %38.4 Outside working age averaged about 1.9 percent each in 2018, while the 1,913 global average for the same year was about 1.1 percent. Source: PCBS. 20 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 Countries with high natural population growth rates are often young communities, with a high proportion of school- age individuals. The none work age population in Palestine (under 15) constitutes about 38.4 percent of the total population. This also is higher than the global level of about 26 percent in 2018, and about 33 percent in the Arab world. Regionally, the figure was 34 percent, and 28 percent, respectively in Jordan and Israel. The high proportion of the school-age population results in a rise in the number of people outside the labor market, and therefore a decline in participation, which in Palestine reached 44.3 percent in 2019, which means that more than half of Palestinian society still does not actually contribute to economic activities. Participation in the labor market in Palestine is relatively low compared to global and regional rates, mainly due to the very low female participation, which was about 18.1 percent in 2019, which is among the lowest in the world, and male participation is relatively average, at 69.9 percent. The female participation rate is measured to the male participation rate to indicate the extent of the gap or convergence between them, which in Palestine was about 25.9 percent, higher than in Jordan (22.6 percent), but significantly lower than Israel (87.1 percent), and the global average (66.6 percent) during the same year. Employment and unemployment Although the number of participants in the labor market (participation rate) is low, a number of them may not find a job and become unemployed in light of the labor market failure to generate sufficient new jobs. In 2019, however, the pace of job creation grew relatively rapidly, with some 57,000 new jobs created, increasing the number of workers to 1,103,000, compared with an increase of about 5,000 unemployed, to 344,000 (63 percent in Gaza Strip). These developments reduced the unemployment rate in Palestine slightly from 26.2 percent to 25.3 percent between 2018 and 2019. However, the labor market's capacity to absorb new labor varies greatly between the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as the strip's capacity declines under the blockade, while the labor market in Israel and the settlements contributes to the absorption of large numbers of workers from the West Bank. In Gaza Strip, not all new entrants to the market found jobs, with some joining unemployment, raising the unemployment rate by 2 percentage points to 45.1 percent. In contrast, for workers from the West Bank, where new jobs (with the increasing number of workers in Israel) have succeeded in absorbing the entire number of new entrants, as well as employing a number of former unemployed, resulting in a reduction in unemployment to a multi-year low of about 14.6 percent from 17.3 percent the previous year. The unemployment rate in Palestine, and in Gaza in particular, is one of the highest in the world. This is evident when comparing the same year-on-year ratio with developed economies, such as the United States of America (3.7 percent), Japan (2.3 percent), and even with emerging or developing countries, such as China (4.3 percent), India (5.4 percent). Neighboring countries unemployment was around 3.9 percent in Israel, 10.8 percent in Egypt, and about 14.7 percent in Jordan, which is one of the countries facing labor challenges, especially with large numbers of Arab refugees over the past years. It should be noted that unemployment rates in Palestine are rising significantly among females, which in 2019 was about 41 percent due to labor market conditions, which are often a labor-repellent factor for women, especially those with a high academic attainment level (13 years and more), with an unemployment rate of over 70 percent. In the same vein, unemployment rates in refugee camps are higher than in urban and rural communities, averaging about 39 percent in 2019. Looking at the distribution of workers in the domestic market to public and private sectors, the Palestinian private sector is the largest employer, as about 75 percent of the 879,000 workers in the domestic market (excluding those employed in Israel and settlements) work for the private sector (64 percent in Gaza and 81 percent in the West Chapter One: Macroeconomics 21 Figure 1-14: Distribution of workers by activity, 2019 %6.0 Agriculture Bank. Gaza Strip is more dependent on public sector employment than the West Bank, which explains the enlarged government sector in Gaza in the aftermath of the internal division. %12.2 Industry In terms of the distribution of workers to economic %.40.7 %10.3 Construction activities, there were no fundamental changes in Whole & retail trade this distribution during 2019, as the overall structure %24.4 Transportation of this distribution has maintained its relative Other services %6.5 stability for years. The services sector remained at the forefront of accommodating more than 40 percent of Source: PCBS. employees. The remainder is distributed across other economic sectors (see fig. 1.14). It should be noted that the contribution of sectors to the employment of workers is often inconsistent with their contribution to GDP. There are sectors that employ large numbers of workers given their low contribution to value- added, which in turn reflects the low productivity of a worker, such as construction and services. In contrast, the contribution of value-added generated by the manufacturinf and agriculturesectors outweighs the contribution of these two sectors to employment, reflecting higher effectiveness and efficiency, and a higher level of productivity. Productivity Worker productivity[7] refers to the contribution of one worker to the value-added generated by different economic activities, and is influenced by many factors related to the skills of the worker, the advancement of the technology used in production, the ratio of labor to capital, etc. With weak Figure 1-15:Worker's productivity in Palestine, 2015-2019 growth in 2019, worker productivity declined in both 20,000 the West Bank and Gaza Strip, but more in the West 16,000 Bank, narrowing the gap between productivity in the 12,000 two regions. In general, the worker's productivity in USD Gaza Strip is less than 60 percent of that of the West 8,000 Bank, due to several factors, most notably the enlarged 4,000 government sector in Gaza as mentioned earlier. 0 As a result, total worker productivity in Palestine 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 decreased by 5.0 percent, to approximately USD 15,300 Palestine WB GS (2015 prices) per worker in 2019. Source: PCBS. Productivity also varies greatly across different Figure 1-16: Productivity by economic activity, 2019 economic activities, including a number of factors, the most important of which is the ratio of labor to capital. Agriculture The productivity of the worker in labor-intensive 14,082.1 20,568.3 Industry activities is often lower compared to capital-intensive Construction activities. This was evident from 2019 data, which 13,107.8 Whole & retail trade show low productivity of workers in the construction 19,182.6 Teransportation sector (less than USD 10,000 per worker) and the 16,808.4 Other services transportation and telecommunications sector (USD 9,957.7 13,000 per worker). In contrast, the productivity of [7] Productivity = GDP at factor costs / number of workers in the local economy. Source: PCBS. 22 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 workers in the industrial sector increased to about USD 19,000 per worker, while the productivity of the worker in the agricultural sector, for the first time, was the highest ever (about USD 20,000 per worker). This follows a change in the methodology adopted by the PCBS to calculate the value-added generated by agriculture, which resulted in the expansion of the agricultural sector, the value-added generated, and therefore the size of its productivity in the Palestinian economy. Average daily wage The average nominal daily wage for Palestinian workers increased by nearly 4.6 percent in 2019 to NIS 128.6 against the backdrop of an increase for Palestinian workers in the West Bank, and in Israel and the settlements, with the former growing by about 8.7 percent, and the second by 4.6 percent. Conversely, the average wage of a worker in Gaza Strip has declined by about 3 percent. As a result, wage gaps in the three work areas (see figure 1.17) deepened, with the average wage of workers in Israel and the settlements almost 2.1 times that of the West Bank, and about 4.1 times that of Gaza Strip. This wage disparities by workplace are the result of Figure 1-17: Average daily wages for Palestian workers, different growth trends over the past years. Over the 2015-2019 past 10 years, for example, the average daily wage 300 of workers in Israel has grown by about 5.7 percent 250 per year on average, while in the West Bank it has 200 increased by about 2.8 percent. In Gaza Strip, the NIS 150 average daily wage of a worker barely grew at an 100 average rate of 0.2 percent per annum during the 50 same period. 0 On the other hand, wage developments cannot be 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 addressed in isolation from consumer price changes WB GS Israel because of their direct impact on the level of real wage Source: PCBS. or what is known as purchasing power[8]. Price movements in 2019 discouraged the purchasing power of workers, specifically for those in the West Bank, Israel and the settlements. Inflation in the West Bank of about 1.8 percent discouraged real wage growth below nominal wages (6.9 percent vs. 8.7 percent for West Bank workers, and 2.8 percent vs. 4.6 percent for workers in Israel and the settlement). Although consumer prices in Gaza have grown marginally, they have increased the negative impact of the decline in workers' wages (-3.4 percent vs. -3.0 percent). The wages and salaries of workers are also affected by exchange rates, especially for those who are paid in currencies other than shekels. Workers in Palestine receive their salaries, in addition to shekels, mainly in US dollars and Jordanian dinars. Since exchange-to-shekel fluctuations during 2019 were generally slight, they resulted in a marginal exchange rate depreciation of dollar and dinar against shekels at about 0.8 percent on average, resulting in another slight decrease in the purchasing power of workers who are paid in these two currencies. Palestinian economic outlook in 2020 The year 2020 began with the global health pandemic caused by the coronavirus, which escalated dramatically to cast a heavy shadow on various economies, in a scene that the world has not experienced since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Of course, the Palestinian economy has not been spared the consequences of this crisis. The first effects began with the government imposing a state of emergency in the first week of March, followed by a near-complete [8] The amount of goods and services that can be purchased by a specified amount of money. Chapter One: Macroeconomics 23 lockdown of various sectors and activities in the third week of the same month. The declaration of a state of emergency continues until the date of writing the report. As a result of the lockdown, most major economic activities suffered a broad contraction, which in turn resulted in a marked decline in government revenues in response to a decline in tax revenues, particularly clearance revenues, in the face of near-total paralysis of economic activity. On the other hand, the pandemic added further uncertainty in the economic scene, specifically in the short term, given the incomplete Palestinian sovereignty on the ground, the inability to control ports and crossings, specifically with Israel, and the inability to impose government measures on the greater area of the West Bank as it falls under the "C" classifications. To analyse the implications of this crisis on the prospects for domestic economic growth for 2020, three different scenarios were developed that were aimed at measuring the impact of the pandemic. The first scenario (baseline scenario) was built as the reference scenario for other scenarios, reflecting mainly the economic and political conditions on the eve of the last day of 2019. The other two alternative scenarios monitor the effects of a halt or reduction in economic activity taking into account the continuity of this crisis and the severity of government containment measures on economic activity. The baseline scenario was based on the following assumptions: The political and security situation remains unchanged as at the end of 2019, particularly with regard to measures on freedom of access and movement.

The same fiscal policies continue as in previous years in terms of austerity and rationalization of current expenditures, assuming higher total government revenues by 3 percent and government expenditures increase by 2 percent in 2020.

A slight improvement in foreign grants for budget support and development projects, growing by 2 percent from the previous year.

Current transfers to the private sector increase by about 2 percent.

The number of Palestinian workers in Israel and settlements increase by nearly 3 percent.

The growth of credit facilities for the private sector by about 5 percent.

Cost of import index up 1.6 percent.

Achieving economic growth of about 3 percent among Palestine's main trading partners. Based on the above-mentioned assumptions, the Figure 1-18: Economic outlook in Palestine (real growth Palestinian economy will continue to move without forecasts), 2020 falling into the "coronavirus" crisis. It was expected 10 to recover relatively in 2020 and grow by 2.3 percent, 5 compared to 0.9 percent in 2019. Driven by a 2.0 0.9 2.3 Percent percent increase in private consumption, and 8.7 0 percent in public consumption, and accelerated ‐5 5.2- exports growth to 4.4 percent, and a slight growth ‐10 8.5- in investment of about 0.2 percent, with imports 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 growth of about 3.1 percent, thus increasing the trade Baseline scenario CORINA1 CORINA2 deficit. The baseline scenario also indicates a decline in average per-capita income to 1.1 percent, compared Source: Estimates of PMA. with a decline of about 1.6 percent in 2019, a drop in the unemployment rate to 25.1 percent, and a slowdown in consumer price growth to around 0.5 percent in 2020. The importance of deriving the baseline scenario stems from being the reference point to be built on in order to track the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and its associated economic losses and damages. In this regard, the second scenario (coronavirus scenario 1) assumes that the repercussions of this crisis will continue for four months 24 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 (March-June), the government measures under the state of emergency will continue as well until the end of the second quarter of the year, thus the continuation of the partial closure of markets, and the complete cessation of tourism activity. This scenario (coronavirus scenario 1) also assumes a significant decline in foreign trade due to the cessation of economic activity and the closure of crossings, a decrease in the number of Palestinian workers in Israel, as well as assumptions about increased government spending on the health and security sectors, and a decline in total government revenues during this period. Based on these assumptions, most economic activities, particularly the services, tourism and manufacturing sectors, is expected to decline. Private consumption is expected to decline by 6.1 percent while a 2.8 percent increase in government expenditure is expected due to more spending to curb the crisis outbreak. Investment will shrink by about 11.3 percent, exports decline by 15.1 percent, and imports by 10.5 percent, thus narrowing the trade deficit by 10.6 percent. As a result, the Palestinian economy is expected to shrink by 5.2 percent in 2020, with an average GDP per-capita declining by 4.2 percent, and unemployment rising to 40 percent. The third scenario (coronavirus scenario 2) assumes further restrictions and longer extension of government measures, specifically until the end of August 2020. Subsequently, further economic contraction by 8.5 percent is expected in light of the continued deterioration of the total value-added and the stagnation of domestic demand components. This scenario predicts that private consumption will contract by 10 percent, investment by 21.2 percent, and exports by 25.4 percent. This scenario also expect high-record unemployment rates (55 percent) with a decline in the number of workers in Israel and the settlements. Chapter One: Macroeconomics 25 Chapter Two: Public Finance Overview In March 2019, Israel passed a law under which an amount would be deducted from the Palestinian clearance revenues equivalent to the amount of social assistance transfered by the Palestinian government to the families of martyrs and prisoners that have no income. The Palestinian Government decided not to receive incomplete clearance revenues, which led to a severe financial crisis for the government, which prompted the Ministry of Finance to approve an emergency budget under which to operate as long as the crisis existed. This budget is based mainly on the principle of spending according to availability. Although clearance revenues continued to be transferred during the fourth quarter of the year, the crisis persisted, with the Israeli side still withholding more than NIS 0.6 billion in clearance revenues in 2019. This measure resulted in a five-month halt in clearance revenues in 2019, along with domestic tax revenues declined, and a significant decline in the value of foreign grants. On the other hand, actual public spending declined slightly due to declining public revenues and grants. As the decline in public revenues and grants was greater than the decline in actual public expenditures, this has caused a marked increase in the overall budget deficit, both before and after grants. These developments also led to further arrears accumulation and Government debt. Total revenue and grants A marked decline in all sources of public revenues Figure 2- 1: Public revenues framework, 2019 occurred in 2019. The decline in foreign grants (NIS million) Net total revenues & grants continued, and clearance revenues declined, as Israel 13,459 withheld more than NIS 0.6 billion of Palestinian clearance revenues. Domestic revenues (tax and Tax refubd non-tax) also declined, resulting in a decline in public Total revenues & grants 492 (-) 13,951 revenues and grants by about 8.9 percent compared to the previous year, to about NIS 14 billion. The Total revenues Foreign gants volume of tax refund stabilized at the same level in 12,205.3 1,745.7 2018, at about NIS 0.5 billion. As a result, net public revenue and grants decreased by 9.2 percent in 2019 Development Budget to about NIS 13.5 billion. Domestic Clearance support support Total revenue 4,336.4 7,868.9 30.8- 1,776.5 Total revenue in 2019 was NIS 12.2 billion, down 10.0 percent from the previous year. It is distributed Earmarked Non-tax Taxes collections between clearance revenues of 64.5 percent, and local 1,275.6 2,733.6 327.2 collection revenues of 35.5 percent (of which 22.4 ٩٦٨.٤ Source: Ministry of Finance. percent is tax revenue, 10.5 percent non-tax revenue, and 2.7 percent earmarked collections). As public revenues declined, the tax burden-to-GDP ratio fell to about 18.2 percent from 18.4 percent the previous year[9]. [9] The tax burden is the amount of taxes collected by the government in all its forms relative to GDP, usually higher in industrialized and developed countries than in developing countries. Chapter Two: Public Finance 29 Analysis of the components of public revenues indicates that all components of this item declined, with clearance revenues falling by 2.8 percent compared to the previous year, to approximately NIS 7.9 billion, accounting for about 13 percent of GDP in 2019. Clearance revenues consist mainly of customs revenues of 42.5 percent, fuel revenues of 30.3 percent, VAT revenues of 24.8 percent, and income Figure 2- 2: Revenues and grants as a percent of current tax, purchase and other revenues accounted for 2.4 expenditure, 2015- 2019 percent of total clearance revenues during 2019[10]. 125 Although clearance revenues have declined, they are 100 still able to fully cover the wages and salaries bill, as Percent 75 well as contribute to some other expenses. The ratio 50 of clearance revenue to wage and salary bill was 131.6 25 percent in 2019, compared to 136.1 percent last year. 0 Clearance revenues covered the equivalent of 60.4 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 percent of current expenditures and net lending, Clearance Taxes Grants making it a safety valve for the government to meet Non-taxes Earmarked collections its obligations and dues. Source: Ministry of Finance. Domestic revenues also decreased significantly in 2019, by 10.0 percent compared to the previous year, to NIS 4.3 billion, both as a result of a decrease in both tax and non-tax revenues. Domestic revenues were distributed between tax revenues of 63.0 percent, compared to 29.5 percent for non-tax revenues, and about 7.5 percent for earmarked collections. Domestic revenues also covered about 33.3 percent of current and net lending expenses. Tax revenues declined significantly by 8.8 percent compared to the previous year, reaching NIS 2.7 billion. Tax revenues covered about 21.0 percent of current expenditure and net lending, compared to 22.8 percent in 2018. Tax revenues were distributed between VAT of 39.6 percent, income tax of 27.3 percent, customs of 24.3 percent, and cigarette excise by 8.1 percent. Income from property tax and beverage excise contributed about 0.7 percent of tax revenues, where 2019 saw a decrease in VAT by about 9.7 percent to NIS 1.1 billion. Income tax revenue decreased by 12.0 percent, to NIS 0.7 billion, and customs revenues also decreased by 4.8 percent, to NIS 0.7 billion, cigarette excise revenues by percent to NIS 0.2 billion, while beverage excise and property tax revenues increased to NIS 18.6 million from NIS million in 2018.

Non-tax revenue fell significantly by 17.4 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year to NIS 1.3 billion, and its contribution to covering current expenditure and net lending declined to about 9.8 percent, compared to 11.8 percent during the same period. Mainly due to a 63.7 percent decrease in profession practice license fees, to NIS 0.1 billion, as well as a 12.4 percent reduction in other fees [11] by about 12.4 percent to NIS 0.6 billion, and transportation fees by 1.8 percent, to reach NIS 0.1 billion, Land Authority fees by 3.2 percent, to NIS 0.1 billion, and investment profits to NIS 6.1 million in 2019, compared to NIS 15.8 million in 2018. Revenue from health insurance and health services fees increased by 10.0 percent to NIS 0.3 billion.

Earmarked collections increased in 2019 to NIS 327.2 million from NIS 274.3 million in the previous year, accounting for 7.5 percent of domestic revenues, and contributing to the coverage of 2.5 percent of current expenditure and net lending during the same period. [10] The contribution of taxes to clearance revenues is calculated on the commitment basis, as these details are not available on a cash basis. [11] These fees consist mainly of the High Judicial Council fees, postage and telecommunications fees, Ministry of Economy fees, civil registration taxes and other fees. 30 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 Box4 : Tax burden in Palestine The ability to provide sources of funding and revenue collection is critical to improving government services to the community and improving the government's ability to fund social services such as health, education, infrastructure and other projects requiring government funding. The government's ability to provide such funding can be measured by calculating what is known as the "Tax Burden Index", which is an important indicator of the performance and effectiveness of the country's tax system. This index shows the total amount of taxes paid or incurred by society during a given period to finance public activity in the country and is measured by calculating the total taxes actually paid by the community relative to GDP or gross national income. TB = TR/GDP Where: TB: Tax burden TR: Total tax revenue minus tax returns GDP: Gross Domestic Product Economist Bernardin Akitoby noted that the tax burden (tax revenue-to-GDP ratio) in developing countries is about 10 percent compared to about 40 percent in developed countries (see Development and Finance Report, IMF, March 2018). At the domestic level, World Bank data show that the tax burden in Palestine (the ratio of domestic tax revenue to GDP1) averaged about 4.8 percent during the period 2005-2018. This percentage is very low compared to some neighboring and Arab countries, with an average of 17.4 percent in Jordan, 15.1 percent in Lebanon, and about 23.6 percent in Israel, while the world average rate was 14.9 percent during the same period. Tax burden (selected countries), 2005-2018 30 23.1 25 20 15 15.1 10 15.0 5 0 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Palestine Israel Jordan World Arab world Source: World Bank Database, Palestine Data for 2011-2019 sourced from the Ministry of Finance's financial reports https://data.albankaldawli.org/indicator/GC.TAX.TOTL.GD.ZS?end=2018&locations=IL-TR-LB-JO-1W-PS&start=1972&view=chart. Although the ratio of domestic tax revenues (excluding clearance revenues) to GDP has declined, the tax burden on the Palestinian citizen increases significantly when tax revenues from clearance is taken into account. Data released by the Ministry of Finance indicate that the tax burden increased in 2019, from about 5.0 percent (excluding clearance revenues) to about 18.2 percent (including clearance revenues). This is about twice as high as in developing countries (10 percent). Chapter Two: Public Finance 31 Given the detail of tax revenues (excluding clearance revenues), they are divided into two parts: first, direct taxes (income and property tax), which accounted for about 24.8 percent of total local tax revenues during 2019, while indirect taxes (VAT, customs, cigarette excise, etc.) accounted for approximately 75.2 percent during the same period. In this context, the higher share of indirect taxes compared to the share of direct taxes is usually regarded as a kind of unfair distribution, as indirect taxes are paid by all citizens at all levels of living standards, rich and poor. On the other hand, the upward pattern of direct taxes benefits the poor more than the rich, especially since the primary objective of taxes is to redistribute income within the social classes. Tax burden in Palestine 25 20 15 18.2 10 5 5.0 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Tax burden (inc. clearance) Tax burden (excl. clearance) Source: Database of the Ministry of Finance and the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. The data show a higher tax burden on Palestinian citizens in general, compared to developing countries, especially when compared to the level of basic services delivered by the government. The share of indirect tax revenues increases significantly when clearance are taken into account, with an average share of about 92 percent of total tax revenue in 2011-2019, compared to about 8 percent for direct tax revenues. The components of this burden demonstrate a flaw in the tax structure, where the share of direct taxes is less compared to indirect (income redistribution), which may adversely affect consumption and consequently aggregate demand, and has an inflationary effect through price hikes, which requires reform, as this imbalance has negative effects on tax collection (tax evasion) and tax justice. Table: Tax burden in Palestine, 2011-2019 Tax burden (tax revenue Distribution of tax revenues Distribution of tax revenues year relative to GDP) excluding clearance revenues including clearance revenues Excl. clearance Inc. clearance Indirect taxes Direct taxes Indirect taxes Direct taxes revenues revenues 2011 4.3 16.0 69.8 30.2 91.0 9.0 2012 4.0 15.0 69.8 30.2 91.1 8.9 2013 4.4 15.2 66.3 33.8 89.7 10.3 2014 4.3 17.7 67.4 32.1 91.5 8.5 2015 4.7 18.4 72.3 27.5 92.7 7.3 2016 4.6 19.3 75.4 24.6 93.8 6.2 2017 5.2 19.7 73.5 26.5 91.5 8.5 2018 5.6 18.4 73.5 26.5 91.2 8.8 2019 5.0 18.2 75.2 24.8 91.2 8.8 1 According to the World Bank, tax revenues are defined as forced transfers to the central government for public purposes. The exception is certain forced transfers such as fines, sanctions and most social security contributions. The returned funds and corrections to the wrongly collected tax revenues are treated as negative revenue. 32 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 Foreign grants Foreign grants continued to decline for the sixth consecutive year, reaching NIS 1.7 billion in 2019, down 27.6 percent from the previous year. Reducing their share of total public revenues and grants to 13.0 percent, compared to 16.3 percent in 2018, and contributed to cover 13.4 percent of current expenditures and net lending, compared to 18.3 percent during the same period. Foreign grants are a major tributary of the budget, the bulk of which is used to support the budget, while a small part of it is used to support development projects, where the amount of grants directed to support the budget amounted to about NIS 1.8 billion. In 2019, the government returned about 448.1 million of it to the U.S. Consulate in order to close the account of a previous U.S. grant, which was reflected in the value of grants to support development projects, which appeared to have declined by about NIS 30.8 million. Foreign grants also contribute to financing the government deficit, often turning it into a surplus, as in 2013-2018. In this context, foreign grants in 2019 reduced the government's overall deficit from NIS 2 billion (about 3.3 percent of GDP) to a deficit of about NIS 0.3 billion (about 0.5 percent of GDP). Public spending Actual public spending fell by 2.9 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year, to NIS 13.7 billion. This is mainly due to lower non-wage expenditures due to the government's policy of rationing spending because of the clearance revenues crisis and the reduction in available financial resources. Public spending due (on a commitment basis) increased by 4.7 percent compared to 2018, reaching NIS 16.9 billion[12]. In 2019, actual public spending accounted for 81.5 percent of public spending due. As in previous years, public spending is mostly current spending of about 94.8 percent of total actual public spending, compared to about 5.2 percent for development spending. Actual spending in 2019 accounted for 22.6 percent of GDP, compared to 24.2 percent in 2018. Figure 2- 3: Public spending framework, 2019 (NIS million) Total expenditures 13,747.7 Current expenses Development expenses & net lending 711.8 13,035.9 Non-wages Net Earmarked Wages lending payments & salaries 5,660.1 1,138.1 260.3 5,977.4 Minor Interest Transfers Social Uses of goods capital contributions & services 167.5 3,941.2 29.9 247.1 1,274.4 Source: Ministry of Finance. Current expenditure and net lending Current expenditure and actual net lending in 2019 decreased slightly by 0.9 percent compared to the previous year, to NIS 13 billion, accounting for 83.3 percent of the amount due during the same year. Spending on wages and salaries increased to nearly NIS 6 billion, up by 0.5 percent over the previous year, accounting for 89.9 percent of the amount due. The wage and salary bill accounted for 43.5 percent of total actual public spending, and 45.9 percent of current expenditure and net lending. According to an analysis of the wages and salaries item, the security and public order sector (specifically the Ministry of Interior and Security) has the largest share of this item, with 37.9 percent, while the Ministry of Education and [12] The actual amounts represent what has actually been paid by the government, the amounts due (the commitment) are the amounts incurred by the government over a certain period of time (usually one year), which may not be paid in full by the government, and the targeted amounts are allocated by the government and targeted when budgeting. Chapter Two: Public Finance 33 Higher Education has acquired 33.4 percent. The Figure 2- 4: share of expenditure items, 2015- 2019 Ministry of Health accounted for 10.1 percent, the 100 public administration (the President's Office, the PLO, 80 the General Personnel Council, the Ministry of Local Percent 60 37.0 36.6 37.7 42.9 41.2 Government and embassies) accounted for 9.2 percent 40 of wages and salaries, compared to about 4.9 percent 20 48.9 49.7 48.4 42.0 43.5 for economic affairs, environmental protection and 0 housing, and about 4.5 percent for social services, 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 religious and cultural services[13]. Wages & salaries Non-wages Net lending Non-wage expenditures decreased by 6.9 percent in Develoment Earmarked payments 2019 compared to the previous year to NIS 5.7 billion, Source: Ministry of Finance. accounting for 75.1 percent of the amount due during the same year, and this item accounted for 41.2 percent of public spending, and 43.4 percent of current spending and net lending. The decline in non-wage expenditures was mainly against the background of lower expenditure on the use of goods and services, as well as lower transfer expenditures, interest payments and micro capital expenditures, while spending on social contributions increased. With regard to non-wage expenditure components, transfer expenditures accounted for the largest share of the total, accounting for 69.6 percent, with transfer Figure 2- 5: Non-wages expenditures, 2019 expenditure slumping by 1.9 percent compared to Social security Social the previous year, to NIS 3.9 billion. Spending on the beneﬁts assistance use of goods and services accounted for 22.5 percent Assistance to under 5000 privileged families Others* of non-wage expenditures, down by 18.8 percent 4000 2,158.4 924.2 596.6 262.7 from the previous year, to NIS 1.3 billion. Interest payments decreased to NIS 167.5 million from NIS 3000 242.7 million in 2018, accounting for 3.0 percent of 2000 3,941.2 non-wage expenditures. Micro capital expenditures 1000 1,274.4 247.1 dropped to about NIS 29.9 million, compared to NIS 167.5 29.9 0 32.9 million, accounting for about 0.5 percent of non- Goods Social minor Transfers Interest & services contribution capital wage expenditures. In contrast, social contributions * Includes unemployment benefits, local government support, payments to (retirement transfers) increased to NIS 247.1 million, NGOs and civil society & universities, educational subsidies & scholarships, and compensation for damages & emergency expenditures. compared to NIS 214.3 million in the previous year, Source: Ministry of Finance. accounting for 4.4 percent of non-wage expenditures. Transfer expenditure is divided between social security benefits (civil and military pensions) of NIS 2.2 billion (or 54.8 percent of transfer spending). While social assistance of NIS 0.9 billion (or 23.4 percent) and assistance to needy families of about NIS 0.6 billion (equivalent to 15.1 percent), unemployment benefits of NIS 130 million (about 3.3 percent), support for local authorities by NIS 9.8 million (or 0.2 percent). The share of university and civil society transfers, subsidies, scholarships, emergency damage compensation, and other transfers are NIS 122.9 million (equivalent to 3.1 percent of transfer spending). [13] Shares of items of ministries and agencies in the wage and salary bill are calculated on commitment basis, as these details are not available on the cash basis. 34 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 On the other hand, net lending increased significantly by 17.7 percent compared to the previous year, to NIS 1.1 billion, accounting for 8.3 percent of public spending, compared to 6.8 percent in 2018. Earmarked payments increased to NIS 260.3 million shekels, compared to NIS 166.1 million in 2018, accounting for about 1.9 percent of total public expenditure. Development expenditure Actual development expenditures in 2019 decreased significantly by 29.0 percent compared to the previous year, to NIS 0.7 billion, accounting for approximately 58.6 percent of outstanding amounts and about 5.2 percent of public expenditure. The ratio of development expenditures to GDP remains low, with only 1.2 percent in 2019. The volume of spending on development projects remains modest, given the limited financial resources available, the limited sources and volume of public revenues, and the unstable political and economic situation. In contrast, most government spending is concentrated in current spending (wages and salaries, transfer expenditures, the use of goods and services and other current expenditures), which are expected to have a weak impact on growth in the medium and long term. Fiscal balances Developments on both sides of the fiscal operations in 2019 led to a significant increase in the current deficit (on a cash basis) to about NIS 1.3 billion, compared to a deficit of NIS 0.7 billion in 2018. This is mainly due to lower public revenues more than the decline in current expenditures and net lending. The overall pre-subsidy deficit (including development Figure 2- 6: Budget balances as a percent of GDP, 2015- 2019 expenditures) increased to nearly NIS 2 billion in 2019, 5 compared with a deficit of approximately NIS 1.8 3 billion in the previous year. This deficit accounted 0 for about 3.3 percent of GDP, compared to about Percent -3 2.9 percent during the same period. The overall -5 deficit after grants decreased to about NIS 0.3 billion (equivalent to 0.5 percent of GDP), compared to a -8 2016 2017 2018 2019 surplus of nearly NIS 0.7 billion in 2018 (equivalent to 2015 Current balances Overall balances before grants 1.2 percent of GDP). The importance and reliability of Overall balances after grants foreign grants, particularly when taking into account Source: Ministry of Finance. the volatility and irregularity of public revenues, specifically clearance revenues (safety valve to cover a significant part of the expenditure) that are usually associated with the current political situation, are thus demonstrated. Government arrears There was a significant increase in government arrears in 2019 due to the clearance revenues crisis, declining domestic revenues, declining external support and increased commitments. The government's arrears in 2019 amounted to NIS 1.7 billion (about USD 478 million), compared with about half a billion shekels (USD 143 million) last year. The government's arrears at the end of 2019 increased by 13.7 percent compared to the previous year, reaching NIS 14.5 billion (about USD 3.9 billion), or 22.9 percent of GDP. Figure 2- 7: Outstanding arrear payments (NIS million), 2019 NIS million Net arrears 1,737.5 Previous arrears Total Arrears payments (-) 3,249.4 1,511.9 Earmarked Taxe refund Development Wages Non-wages payments 133.0 expenses & salaries 1,873.0 67 503.1 673.3 Source: Ministry of Finance. Chapter Two: Public Finance 35 Source: Ministry of Finance. Figure 2- 8: Government public debt as a percent of revenues & GDP, 2015- 2019 In 2019, the government was able to pay NIS 1.5 billion, while the total arrears it incurred during the same year amounted to about NIS 3.2 billion. Distributed between non-wage arrears of 57.6 percent (equivalent to NIS 1.9 billion[14]) and wage and salary arrears of 20.7 percent (about NIS 0.7 billion), development expenditure arrears of NIS 0.5 billion or 15.5 percent, tax refund arrears NIS 133 million or 4.1 percent, and earmarked payment arrears of NIS 67 million, or 2.1 percent of total arrears during 2019. Government public debt Data released by the Ministry of Finance showed that government public debt at the end of 2019 (measured in US dollars) increased by 18.0 percent compared 100 20 to the previous year, to USD 2.8 billion (about NIS 75 15 9.7 billion), or 16.4 percent of GDP[15]. The rise came 50 10 against the backdrop of the clearance revenues crisis, which prompted the government to borrow to meet 25 5 its obligations. Government public debt is distributed 0 0 between a domestic debt of 56.4 percent, and an 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 external debt of 43.6 percent. Domestic gov't-to-GDP (right) External gov't-to-GDP (right) In 2019, domestic government debt increased by 17.9 Percent of total revenues & grants Percent of total revenues percent compared to the previous year to USD 1.6 billion (about NIS 5.5 billion), or 9.3 percent of GDP, distributed between short-term debt of 78.3 percent, compared to 21.7 percent long-term debt. It should be noted that the bulk (about three quarters) of the local government debt is in shekel, due to the fact that it is the currency of collecting revenues and paying expenditures, so the Government is trying to avoid the risk of exchange rate fluctuations and to move as far away as possible from borrowing in other currencies. Banks operating in Palestine contributed 99.1 percent of the total government domestic debt in 2019, compared to about 0.9 percent (or NIS 14.6 million) financed by other public institutions such as the Palestinian Pension Agency, the Zakat Commission and others. External government debt increased by 18.0 percent over the same period, to about USD 1.2 billion (about NIS 4.2 billion), or 7.1 percent of GDP. The rise was due to Qatar National Bank's USD 175 million loan to the government to overcome the repercussions of the clearance revenues crisis. In general, external government debt is akin to donations and grants, as well as mostly long-term debt. Arab financial institutions contributed about 60.7 percent of the external government debt to USD 739.1 million, distributed between al-Aqsa Fund at USD 513 million, Qatar National Bank at USD 175 million, Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development at USD 14.2 million and Islamic Development Bank at USD 36.9 million. International and regional institutions contributed 27.6 percent of this debt, or USD 336.3 million, distributed between the World Bank for USD 272.7 million, the European Investment Bank USD 39 million, OPEC USD 22.4 million, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development with USD 2 million. Bilateral loans also contributed 11.7 percent of the government's external debt, equivalent to USD 142.5 million, distributed between Spain USD 78.2 million and Italy at USD 64.3 million. [14] Including use of goods and services arrears (operational expenditure arrears) at about NIS 1 billion, social contributions arrears at NIS 0.4 billion, transfer expenditure arrears, including compensations for damage and emergency expenses and support for non-government organizations and local government at NIS 0.4 billion. The arrears of minor capital expenditure were NIS 28.4 million. An amount of NIS 20.2 million was paid for public debt interest arrears. [15] If the impact of the exchange rate is neutralized, the increase in government public debt in 2019 will be 16.7 percent compared to the previous year. The USD/shekel exchange rate fell to NIS 3.564 per dollar at the end of 2019, compared to 3,763 at the end of 2018. The value of government domestic debt as measured in US dollars is directly and significantly affected by the developments in the exchange rate (shekel against the dollar) since the bulk of this debt is in shekel. 36 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 Figure 2- 10: Interest payments, 2015- 2019 External government debt decreased by 1 percent during the same period, to USD 1,031.7 million (about NIS 3,882.1 million), or 7.1 percent of the GDP, accounting for about 43.5 percent of the government's public debt. In general, external government debt is akin to grants and donations, as well as mostly long-term. Arab financial institutions have contributed about 54.6 percent of external government debt at the value of USD 563.4 million, distributed among al- Aqsa Fund at USD 513 million; Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development at USD 14.2 million; Islamic Development Bank at USD 36.2 million. While international and regional institutions contributed about 32.9 percent of this debt, or the equivalent of USD 339.1 million, distributed among the World Bank by about USD 270.9 million; European Investment Bank USD 44.2 million; OPEC USD 21.9 million, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development contributed about USD 2.1 million. Bilateral loans also contributed about 12.5 percent of the government's external debt, equivalent of USD 129.2 million, distributed among Spain USD 79.8 million and Italy about USD 49.4 million. The government's public debt ratio to GDP in Figure 2- 9: Government public debt and accumulated Palestine appears to be low (16.4 percent) compared arrears as a percent of GDP, 2015- 2019 to some neighboring countries. Jordan reached 96.6 2019 16.4 22.9 percent by the end of 2019, according to data from 21.0 the Jordanian Ministry of Finance, and in Israel to 2018 14.6 about 59.9 percent during the same period[16]. The 2017 15.8 20.3 low rate does not necessarily reflect the strength of 2016 16.1 20.7 the government's financial position, nor does it reflect 2015 18.2 21.2 its ability to continue to borrow. Given the limited 0 10 20 30 40 50 financial resources available and the lack of control Gov't public debt Arrears accumulation over the bulk of these resources (clearance revenues, Source: Ministry of Finance. foreign grants), which is a real challenge to its ability to pay and meet its obligations on time. In addition, this debt is mostly used to cover current expenditures, which is expected to play a role in driving growth in the short term but is not expected to play a pivotal role in achieving sustainable development in the medium and long term. Debt indicators show that government public debt in 2019 accounted for 73.9 percent of net public revenues and grants, and about 84.9 percent of public revenues, signaling the government's weak financial position 300 and heavy dependence on irregular foreign grants, 225 which contributed to the reduction of the debt-to- government revenue ratio by about 11 percentage 150 points (from 84.9 percent to 73.9 percent). Considering 75 that the government's accumulated arrears are part of the debt to be paid, the ratio of government public 0 debt, including accumulated arrears, rose to 39.2 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Internal External percent of GDP at the end of 2019, compared to 35.6 Source: Ministry of Finance. percent in 2018[17]. [16] Jordanian Ministry of Finance (www.mof.gov.jo) and the website of the Bank of Israel (www.boi.org). [17] It should be noted that the series of national accounts data issued by PCBS were adjusted during 2019 for the period 2004-2017, which may lead to different ratios in this report from previous reports. Chapter Two: Public Finance 37 Despite the rise in public government debt, interest paid in 2019 fell to NIS 167.5 million, compared to NIS 242.7 million in the previous year. Accounting for 89.1 percent of those due in 2019, as interest payments arrears increased to NIS 167.5 million in 2019, and were NIS 148.3 million interest due to domestic debt, compared with NIS 19.2 million interest due to external debt. Emergency government budget 2020 In accordance with developments the current situation, and in view of the coronavirus health crisis and the expected severe economic and financial repercussions, a law was passed on April 9, 2020 on public emergency budget for 2020, where net public revenue was estimated at NIS 8.4 billion, a decrease of 28.6 percent compared to 2019. Foreign grants were estimated at NIS 2.2 billion, up 27.7 percent from 2019 following the health and economic crisis in the Palestinian economy, including NIS 1.5 billion to directly support the budget and NIS 0.7 billion to finance development expenditures. Total public revenue and grants are expected to be around NIS 10.6 billion, down 21.3 percent from 2019. On the other hand, public expenditures were estimated at NIS 17.8 billion, of which NIS 16.4 billion were current expenditures and net lending, and about NIS 1.4 billion of development expenditures (NIS 680 million from the treasury, and NIS 720 million of foreign grants). The overall deficit after foreign grants is estimated at NIS 7.2 billion, and according to budget estimates for 2020, the government is expected to receive funding from banks of NIS 2.2 billion and to receive funding from other sources of about NIS 5.0 billion. 38 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 Chapter Three: External Sector Trade balance -6,500.7 Capital account 257.7 Current account -1,833.5 Capital & financial account 1,705.6 Overview Foreign trade is one of the vital sector of the economy, giving its ability to connect countries and societies, open new markets to country products, and expand the base of choices related to consumption and investment. It is also an indicator of the country's openness and its implications for the balance of trade and the country's official foreign reserve position. The current account position in the Palestinian balance of payments during 2019 has improved significantly, following an increase in current transfers, due to a rise in remittances, a rise in grants to support the budget by more than one third, and a significant increase in other investments (increased flows of currency, deposits and loans). This chapter reviews the most important developments in the external sector during 2019. Balance of payments (BoP) From the perspective of international statistical comparisons, the balance of payments is one of the most important tools by which the performance of the domestic economy can be measured and compared with the rest of the world. In addition to its essential role in measuring the size of official foreign reserves and determining the competitiveness of the country compared to other countries. In general, the balance of payments consists of two types of accounts: current account, capital and financial account. Figure 3- 1: Palestinian balance of payments structure, 2019 USD million Balance of Payments Current account Financial account Income balance The current account balance for 2019 recorded a deficit 1,474.6 2,658.0 of USD 1,833.5 million, down 14.3 percent from 2018, representing about 10.7 percent of GDP compared to Current transfers balance 13.2 percent the previous year. The decrease in this 2,009.2 deficit is due to a significant increase in the volume of Source: PMA & PCBS. current transfers to both the public and private sectors. The current account consists of four sub-accounts: commodity trade balance, service trade balance, income account, and current transfers. Trade balance The Palestinian trade balance suffers from a chronic structural deficit, linked to constraints and restrictions on foreign trade. During 2019, the trade deficit increased by 1.2 percent compared to the previous year, reaching USD 6,500.7 million, or 38.1 percent of GDP[18], compared to 39.5 percent in 2018. The trade deficit is the main cause of the current account deficit. The overall trend of the trade balance has been at the same pace over the past years, in terms Figure 3- 2: Current account balances, 2015-2019 4000 2000 USD million 0 -2000 -4000 -6000 -8000 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Current transfers balance Income balance trade balance Source: PMA & PCBS. [18] The difference in the deficit ratios in this Chapter from those in the first Chapter is due to the fact that the second is in real terms, while the ratios in this Chapter are at current prices. Also It should be noted that the BoP data series (2013-2018) was adjusted due to the adjusted national accounting data series that made by PCBS in the third quarter of 2019. Chapter Three: External Sector 41 of rapid growth in imports, as opposed to less severe Figure 3- 3: Trade deficit as a percent of GDP, 2015-2019 or even near-constant growth in Palestinian exports. 80 Reflecting the weaknesses of the economy and its 60 inability to meet the needs of the domestic market, 40 prompting it to resort to abroad to meet these needs, Percent 20 including those related to aggregate consumer 0 demand. The continued and high growth of this deficit -20 is a clear indication of weak productivity and high -40 unemployment rates, which are negatively affecting -60 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 the economy, with exports accounting for only about one third of imports. The trade deficit is also mainly Exports Imports Trade decit related to the large and chronic deficit in the balance Source: PMA & PCBS. of goods (commodity exports - commodity imports), which increased in 2019 by 1.2 percent, compared to the previous year to USD 5,458.1 million. Accounting for 32.0 percent of GDP, and driven by a 1.2 percent rise in imports to USD 7,343.4 million, compared with a 2.1 percent rise in exports to USD 1,885.3 million. The structure of Palestinian exports is dominated by a few commodity groups. During 2019 goods exports were distributed among the group of basic manufactures Figure 3- 4: Major exported goods and destination, 2019 (wood, paper, metal, textiles, etc.) which accounted for 100 80 about 36 percent of the volume of exports. Followed Percent 60 by a variety of manufactures (furniture, clothing, 40 shoes, etc.) by 21 percent, food and live animals by 20 16 percent, raw materials excluding fuels, which 0 accounted for 9 percent, chemicals and machinery and Miscellaneous manuf. Manuf. Goods Food & live animals Raw materials except fuels Machines Others Chemicals Israel Arab World Rest of the World transport equipment accounted for 4 percent, while other exports accounted for about 8 percent of total exports. At the commodity level, the exports structure also indicates that these exports are concentrated in Kind Destination Source: PMA & PCBS. a few commodities, with 10 commodities controlling Figure 3- 5: Major imported goods and sources, 2019 41 percent of total exports, mainly construction stone, 60 plastic bags, olive oil and iron, as well as cigarettes, 50 marble, wooden furniture and some fresh vegetables. Percent 40 On the other hand, the analysis indicates that the 30 majority of these exports are directed towards Israel. 20 10 Given the direct correlation and dependency between 0 the Palestinian market and its Israeli counterpart, Food & live animals Beverages & tobacco Mineral fuels Chemicals Manuf. Goods Machines Miscellaneous manuf. Others Israel Asia Europe Arab countries Rest of the World Americas where Israel accounts for about 83 percent of the total exports, compared with 13 percent for the Arab world (intra-Arab trade) and only 4 percent to the rest of the world. Kind Source of imports Source: PCBS. 42 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 At the level of commodity imports, the food and livestock group ranks first with 22 percent of total imports, followed by the mineral fuel and energy group at 19 percent[19], the same for the basic manufactures group. The group of machinery and transport equipment received 17 percent, the chemical group accounted for about 10 percent, the various manufactures by 6 percent, and beverages and tobacco at 5 percent, while other commodity imports were about 3 percent. Commodity imports from Israel account for 55 percent of total imports in 2019, Asian countries accounted for 20 percent, European countries received only 6 percent, and the rest of the countries received 0.4 percent of total imports. These data confirm the extent to which the Palestinian economy is dependent on its Israeli counterpart, and the monopoly of trade relations with Israel and the Israeli product, and at the same time the weak relationship between the Palestinian economy with its Arab surroundings. On the other hand, the data emphasize the ability of Israeli economic and trade policies to directly influence the performance of the Palestinian economy. Being the primary exporter of goods consumed in the Palestinian market, the controller of the movement of goods to and from Palestine, and at the same time the extent of the benefits that the Israeli economy can achieves from its Palestinian counterpart. On the other hand, the services balance (services exports - services imports) has not performed better than the commodity balance. The services balance ran a deficit of USD 1,042.6 million in 2019, up 1.0 percent from the previous year. The deficit was attributed to a 1.4 percent increase in services imports to USD 1,809.7 million, compared with a 2.1 percent increase in services exports to USD 767.1 million. Travel services account for 70 percent of total exports and 60 percent of total service imports. In general, the large trade deficit (both commodity and service) is due to a range of reasons represented by restrictions imposed by Israel not only on production and trade, but also on the overall economic activity, which has weakened the capability of the Palestinian economy and limited its productive and competitive capacity. Notably the inability to access and exploit natural resources in the Palestinian areas classified as "Areas C", and restrictions on freedom of movement and access to individuals, goods and capital. In addition to the set of internal factors, represented by the absence of a clearly defined Palestinian trade strategy. It seems that the priority is to increase government revenues from trade, as foreign trade is a tool for financing the Treasury through dependence on customs duties, taxes, and at the same time investment and development expenditures are not as important in terms of expenditure. The agreements, trade protocols and preferential treatment that Palestine has enjoyed with many countries and international groups have not contributed to changing the reality of Palestinian foreign trade or facilitating the access of Palestinian products abroad. Even the agreements signed with neighbouring and regional Arab countries, as imports from these countries seem unable to compete with their foreign counterparts, and therefore trade has not enhanced the Arab depth, which was heavily relied on. Taken together, these factors have made Palestine a large market for the Israeli products, and its exports to the Palestinian economy are at the forefront among the international groups. In order to adjust the Palestinian trade balance, it is necessary to ease the business environment and provide various incentives to the local product, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises. A comprehensive campaign must be launched to encourage the consumption of domestic products and their preference for importers, particularly the Israeli products. Increasing exports through penetration of new markets and activate the multiple and bilateral agreements signed with other countries in order to take advantage of the exemptions and facilities provided by these agreements, in parallel with the increased competitiveness of Palestinian goods in those markets, and the constant search for the trends and desires of consumers in foreign markets. [19] Mineral fuel accounts for 10 percent of total imports, while energy accounts for 9 percent. Chapter Three: External Sector 43 In this regard, it must be noted that all actions and policies, whether in terms of disintegration from the Israeli economy or strengthening the relationship with the Arab and international groups, will remain inadequate and limited in impact. Palestinian need to be able to remove restrictions on foreign trade and not controlling their own border crossings. This may require the amendment or cancellation of the Paris Economic Agreement, in order to be able to formulate our policies and trade relations with all Arab and international freely, and to have an independent economic decision. • Income from abroad Income transferred from abroad (workers' Figure 3- 6: Income from abroad, 2015-2019 compensation and investment income) is one of the 2,700 400 main sources of financing trade deficit in Palestine. 2,500 350 Despite the 4.6 percent decline in the income account 300 2,300 in 2019 compared to the previous year, it still has a 250 surplus of USD 2,658.0 million, accounting for about 2,100 200 15.6 percent of GDP. 1,900 150 100 The income account is important to the Palestinian 1,700 trade balance, as it contributed to the financing of 50 approximately 41 percent of the deficit compared 1,500 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0 to 43 percent in 2018. The decrease in the income Investment income (right) Other compebsation (right) account is mainly due to the impact of the dollar- Compensation from Israel shekel exchange rate, which has overshadowed the Source: PMA & PCBS. rise in the number of Palestinian workers in Israel, especially since the compensation of Palestinian workers in Israel accounts for about 98 percent of the total compensation of employees from abroad. In addition, the return on Palestinian investments abroad (direct investment, portfolio investment, and other investments) fell to USD 244.7 million from USD 317.7 million a year earlier, following a decline in interest rates in many countries in 2019. Consequently, the bulk of the net income surplus is mainly related to the compensation of Palestinian workers in Israel (about 94 percent of net income transferred from abroad during 2019). The remainder is linked to the return on Palestinian investments abroad, which is considered low, due to low global interest rates. Although these compensations are important in Figure 3- 7: Compensation of employees from Israel, reducing the current account deficit, they cannot be 17 2015-2019 relied upon because of their lack of continuity and 16 sustainability, and their association with the political 15 and security circumstances set by Israel. The surplus Percent 14 achieved in compensation of Palestinian workers in 13 Israel fluctuates depending on the number of workers, 12 the average daily wage and the exchange rate of the 11 dollar against the shekel. Although income account 10 2016 2017 2018 2019 cannot be relied upon as a fixed source in reducing 2015 Percent of GNI Percent of GDP the current account deficit, it has a significant impact Source: PMA & PCBS. on the revitalization of Palestinian trade, increased 44 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 Source: PMA & PCBS. Outows To government Current transfers (net) To private sector domestic demand and the financing of part of consumption. In this context, the compensation of Palestinian workers in Israel accounted for an average of 13.6 percent of GDP and about 11.9 percent of GNI during the period (2015-2019). Current transfers Figure 3- 8: Current transfers, 2015-2019 This item covers all the financial amounts (cash and 2,500 2,000 in kind) granted to Palestine, whether for the public 1,500 sector and the Palestinian government (budget 1,000 support), or for the private sector (remittances). USD million 500 These transfers are a key balance of payments and are of great importance, particularly private sector 0 transfers. They are the basis for a consistent source -500 of Palestinian current account deficit reduction, and -1,000 2016 2017 2018 2019 they are a financial source without cost, and are not 2015 subject to political and economic pressures, as is the case with foreign grants and aid, as well as a primary financier of the trade deficit. There was a 17.3 percent increase in inflows in 2019 to Palestine compared to the previous year, reaching USD 2,337.7 million, compared with a 33.5 percent decrease in outflows from Palestine to USD 328.5 million, resulting in a 34.0 percent increase in net current transfers, to USD 2,009.2 million. These transfers accounted for about 31 percent of the trade deficit, compared to about 23 percent in 2018. It also reduced the current deficit-to-GDP ratio to 10.7 percent, compared with 22.5 percent if excluded. The importance of current transfers to the Palestinian economy is shown as an important source of foreign reserves support, as well as in reducing the pressure on the balance of payments, as well as in supporting the families of workers abroad, which has a positive impact on their standard of living. In addition to their contribution to the revitalization of the commercial sectors and to reduce the problems of poverty and unemployment. It therefore contributes to the provision of a social safety net for recipient families, as well as to economic growth. Current transfers, particularly those of the private sector, are characterized by continuity and their flow is predominantly regular (albeit increasing under turbulent political and economic conditions, slowing down with political and economic détente) as they are sent by expatriates to help their families cope with living crises and to provide basic needs such as education, housing, treatment and food. The benefit sought from personal transfers can be maximized if they are given sufficient attention, in terms of regulation and aggregation, as most countries do. These transfers may represent a real alternative to international grants, as they are a free source of financing at no cost to the economy, free from political pressures and dictates, as well as their role in increasing direct investment, liquidity support, private sector financing and expanding the banking sector's deposit. Capital and financial account The capital and financial account (including reserve assets) posted a surplus of USD 1,705.6 million in 2019, down 3.9 percent from 2018, accounting for 10 percent of GDP. The main reason for this decline was the marked decline in capital transfers, which was about 42.6 percent compared to the previous year to USD 257.7 million, mostly from a 48.9 percent decrease in government-directed capital transfers. Although the financial account increased by 9.2 percent in 2019, the rate of decline in capital transfers was higher than the rate of increase in the financial account. Net direct investment slid by 27.5 Chapter Three: External Sector 45 Capital account Source: PMA & PCBS. Portilio investment Other investment Change in ocial reserves FDI percent in 2019 to USD 204.9 million, while net portfolio investments decreased by 56 percent to USD 11.3 million, and other net investments (mainly currency and deposits) Figure 3- 9: Capital and financial account components, decreased by 21.9 percent to USD 1,352.2 million, 2500 2015-2019 mainly due to lower currency assets and external deposits. As a result, the capital and financial account 2000 (including reserve assets) financed about 79 percent 1500 of the current account deficit in 2019. million 1000 In 2019, reserve assets of the PMA increased by USD 500 120.5 million, compared with a rise of USD 91.4 million USD 0 in 2018. These assets reflect the overall balance of payments and the amount of financing in the balance -500 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 as a whole, given the lack of a national currency and other sources of financing for the Palestinian economy. Current account sustainability The analysis of the sustainability of the current account requires the identification of macro indicators concerned with sustainability, the most important of which is the trade balance-to-GDP ratio. If the trade deficit is the main cause of the current account deficit, this is indicative of structural problems related to the competitiveness and productive structure of the economy, suggesting that the sustainability of the deficit may face some difficulties in the long-run. In the Palestinian case, this percentage is high, averaging about 38 percent of GDP over the past five years. The national savings-to-GDP ratio is another important indicator in the process of analysing the sustainability of the current account, which in the Palestinian case is about 13.8 percent of GDP on average, which is low compared to other countries. The third indicator is net FDI flows-to-GDP ratio, which is very low and negligible, averaging about 1.3 percent over the past five years. The fourth indicator is the external debt and debt service index as a percentage of exports of goods and services, which amounted to about 67 percent in Palestine, which is fairly acceptable. The fifth indicator is the reserve adequacy indicator (the proportion of official reserves covered by monthly imports). The increase in the number of months of imports of goods and services covered by official foreign exchange reserves increases the sustainability of the current account deficit. According to international standards reserves must cover for a minimum of six or three months, but in Palestine this proportion is barely up to a month. In general, these indicators indicate a weak current account sustainability in the balance of payments. In addition, the current account deficit is linked to the fiscal deficit, whose analysis shows that the government savings gap has the most important effect as a factor in increasing the current account deficit. The private savings gap has rarely been one of the causes of the current balance of payments deficit, as well as the absence of economic and trade policies to activate economic agreements. The small size of the Palestinian market and its weak structure are other factors that reduce the sustainability of the current account. The sustainability of the current account is also affected by the poor financing of the productive economic sectors (especially the agricultural and industrial sectors). With 10 imported goods accounting for 31 percent of the volume of commodity imports, the most important of which is energy (electricity, gasoline, diesel and gas), in addition to cement, cigarettes, animal feed, medicines, 46 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 mobile phones and steel alloy bars. Apart from the weakness of innovation, technology, research and development that is a real engine of competitiveness. This analysis of the financial account shows that the current account deficit was financed by withdrawals from external assets of the Palestinian banking sector and capital grants (the two items financed 73.4 percent of the current account deficit in 2019), while direct investment financing was 11.2 percent of the deficit. External borrowing in Palestine is often not used to address the current account deficit, but rather to finance some current expenditures, specifically salaries, although most of this debt is classified as long-term. Funding using the reserve assets of the PMA has no effect under the current situation. International investment position (IIP) The international investment position[20] is increasingly important in the preparation and analysis of international accounts statistics, as it is an indicator of the sustainability of financial conditions and risk exposure, the implications of debt formation by sector, interest rate and rates of return, and analysis of the economic structure and the relationship of international accounts to domestic sources of financing. It is also an indication of the degree of economic openness, external debt and financial stability, and illustrates the relationship with the outside world and the development of external relations between countries, allowing for the facilitation of international comparisons. The analysis of the international investment position for Palestine in 2019 indicated that the gap between the balances of the Palestinian economy investments abroad and the balances of foreign investment placed in the Palestinian economy (foreign assets - foreign liabilities) was large, with a value of USD 2,098 million. In this context, the data showed that the total asset balance of the Palestinian economy invested abroad amounted to USD 7,549 million, distributed between foreign direct investment of 4 percent, portfolio investments of 19 percent, and other investments (most notably currency and deposits) 68 percent, and reserve assets 9 percent. At the sectoral level, foreign investment of the banking sector, accounting for 69 percent of the total external assets of the Palestinian economy. In contrast, total foreign liabilities (commitments) on the Palestinian economy (non-resident balances invested in Palestine) totaled about USD 5,451 million, distributed between 51 percent foreign direct investment, portfolio investments of 13 percent, and other investments (most notably loans and deposits from abroad) of 36 percent. At the sectoral level, foreign investment in the banking sector accounted for about 37 percent of the total foreign liabilities to the Palestinian economy. [20] International investment position is defined by the Balance of Payments Manual, sixth edition, of IMF, as a statistical statement that shows, at a point in time, the value of financial assets of residents of an economy that are claims on nonresidents and gold bullion held as reserve assets and the liabilities of residents of an economy to nonresidents. The difference between an economy's external financial assets and liabilities is the economy's net international investment position, which may be positive or negative. International investment position is strongly linked to the balance of payments; the latter registers all financial and non-financial transactions of nonresidents as they occur while the international investment position records the financial balances of nonresidents at a certain point plus the price changes and exchange rate and other adjustments. Hence, the transactions that contribute to changing the international investment position are those recorded in the financial account of the balance of payments. Assets and liabilities of the international investment position are divided into direct investment (10 percent or more of the capital of nonresident institution). The portfolio investments (less than 10 percent of the capital of a nonresident institution plus investment in bonds) and other investments (commercial credit balance, loans, currency and other deposits) in addition to reserve assets of the central bank that are used to address dysfunctions in the balance of payments. Chapter Three: External Sector 47 Chapter Four: Financial Sector Part I: PMA Overview The year 2019 experienced further achievements at the level of the PMA and the entities under its direct control (banks, money changers, specialized lending institutions and electronic payment services companies), and strengthening them by various legal and regulatory frameworks. PMA has also continued to strengthen its Arab, regional and international relationship, with the aim of deepening the ties between the Palestinian banking sector and its regional and international environment. PMA's efforts to promote financial inclusion in Palestine, promote the use of fintech and encourage electronic payment tools have also continued. This part of the report highlights these achievements and developments in 2019. Relations with entities under supervision PMA has continued its efforts to develop its regulatory role aimed at enhancing financial stability, on the various institutions under its supervision and control (banks, money changers, specialized lending institutions and e-payment service companies). These efforts have covered many aspects, both at the regulatory and supervisory levels through regulatory instructions and system developments, or at the level of payment systems and the strengthening of governance and transparency in the banking sector. The following are the highlights of the PMA's efforts and procedures during 2019. Strengthening the regulatory and supervisory framework Banks In the context of following up on the implementation of the plan for the development of the instructions regulating banking in accordance with the requirements of the Banking Law No. (9) of 2010, PMA continued to work on the development of the regulatory framework of the banking sector, in accordance with the developments of banking and global supervision. The following regulatory instructions were issued during 2019: Instructions No. (1/2019) on amending instructions No. 7 of 2016, to apply capital adequacy requirements in accordance with Basel II decisions.

on amending instructions No. 7 of 2016, to apply capital adequacy requirements in accordance with Basel II decisions. Instructions No. (2/2019) on amending Instructions No. 9 of 2018, on the application of capital adequacy requirements for Islamic banks.

on amending Instructions No. 9 of 2018, on the application of capital adequacy requirements for Islamic banks. Instructions No. (3/2019) on specialized professional certificates, in order to enhance the training and qualification of key officials through obtaining specialized professional certificates. These instructions specify that the first or second official of each of the risk activities, compliance control, internal audit, treasury and investment, treasury control, finance, anti-money laundering and terrorist financing, sharia oversight and audit, should have specialized professional certificates, to be followed up by reports sent by banks to the PMA.

on specialized professional certificates, in order to enhance the training and qualification of key officials through obtaining specialized professional certificates. These instructions specify that the first or second official of each of the risk activities, compliance control, internal audit, treasury and investment, treasury control, finance, anti-money laundering and terrorist financing, sharia oversight and audit, should have specialized professional certificates, to be followed up by reports sent by banks to the PMA. Instructions No. 4/2019 on the annual borrowing cost program, which are addressed to both banks and lending institutions. These instructions are aimed at protecting shareholders' rights and enhancing confidence in financial service providers, by promoting the principles of transparency, disclosure and fair competition among service providers, Chapter Four: Financial Sector 51 and enabling consumers to easily differentiate between offers from service providers. The instructions included general binding provisions for banks and lending institutions in terms of the need to provide the client with a hard copy of the annual loan cost ratio calculated by the program, which is valid for 8 days from the date of publication of the document. Instructions No. (5/2019) on scheduling the loans granted in Gaza Strip. These instructions are intended to modify the scheduling requirements of Instructions No. (1/2008) and to amend the maximum repayment of consumption credit contained in Instructions 2/2015. These amendments are limited to scheduling the loans granted to public sector employees in Gaza Strip only and adjusting the acceptance of real estate collaterals after scheduling all the loans granted in Gaza Strip. Under these amendments, the advanced cash payment requirement was excluded, so that banks could schedule loans without completing the cash advance, with the possibility that the bank would not classify the loans of public sector employees in Gaza Strip provided that they were scheduled in proportion to the actual employee's income, and in an appropriate period of time without restrictions.

on scheduling the loans granted in Gaza Strip. These instructions are intended to modify the scheduling requirements of Instructions No. (1/2008) and to amend the maximum repayment of consumption credit contained in Instructions 2/2015. These amendments are limited to scheduling the loans granted to public sector employees in Gaza Strip only and adjusting the acceptance of real estate collaterals after scheduling all the loans granted in Gaza Strip. Under these amendments, the advanced cash payment requirement was excluded, so that banks could schedule loans without completing the cash advance, with the possibility that the bank would not classify the loans of public sector employees in Gaza Strip provided that they were scheduled in proportion to the actual employee's income, and in an appropriate period of time without restrictions. Instructions No. (6/2019) on the financial inclusion account. They aim to enable individuals, low and middle- income people working with international online platforms to access/use banking products offered by banks by opening a financial inclusion account. Under these instructions, banks are obliged to open this account without any commissions or fees, without a minimum balance to open the account, provide all basic banking services, and an ATM card without any commissions.

on the financial inclusion account. They aim to enable individuals, low and middle- income people working with international online platforms to access/use banking products offered by banks by opening a financial inclusion account. Under these instructions, banks are obliged to open this account without any commissions or fees, without a minimum balance to open the account, provide all basic banking services, and an ATM card without any commissions. Instructions No. (7/2019) on amending instructions No. (7/2018) relating to clearing electronic checks, which included several modifications. Most important of which are: keeping the original cheques for a period of at least 15 years, and that the checks be cleared within a maximum period of two working days (T +2) for a renewable period of 6 months from the beginning of the launch of the system. Checks may be submitted to the electronic clearing session until (14:30). Checks that do not carry security and technical specifications are cleared by the same mechanism as in checks with security and technical specifications within a maximum period of two working days, provided that the original checks are exchanged among members through PMA in accordance with specific procedures.

on amending instructions No. (7/2018) relating to clearing electronic checks, which included several modifications. Most important of which are: keeping the original cheques for a period of at least 15 years, and that the checks be cleared within a maximum period of two working days (T +2) for a renewable period of 6 months from the beginning of the launch of the system. Checks may be submitted to the electronic clearing session until (14:30). Checks that do not carry security and technical specifications are cleared by the same mechanism as in checks with security and technical specifications within a maximum period of two working days, provided that the original checks are exchanged among members through PMA in accordance with specific procedures. Instructions No. (8/2019) on amending Instructions No. (2/2018) regarding the requirements and guidelines for applying IFRS-9. Under these instructions, the loans of affected public sector employees were excluded from the government's irregular salaries from the requirements of paragraph (8) in article (2) of the instructions (2/2018) on the assumption of high credit risk since the initial recognition of more than 30 days of contractual payment maturity, and a period of 60 days instead of 30 days is applied for that purpose. The provisions of these instructions apply for 6 months and end on 1 January 2020, after which the situation will return as stipulated in the instructions (2/2018).

on amending Instructions No. (2/2018) regarding the requirements and guidelines for applying IFRS-9. Under these instructions, the loans of affected public sector employees were excluded from the government's irregular salaries from the requirements of paragraph (8) in article (2) of the instructions (2/2018) on the assumption of high credit risk since the initial recognition of more than 30 days of contractual payment maturity, and a period of 60 days instead of 30 days is applied for that purpose. The provisions of these instructions apply for 6 months and end on 1 January 2020, after which the situation will return as stipulated in the instructions (2/2018). Instructions No. (9/2019) on investing in targeted economic projects. These instructions aim to enhance the role of banks in sustainable development by investing in Palestinian start-ups and projects that contribute to economic growth, job creation, innovation, entrepreneurial projects and environmental conservation projects. Under these instructions, banks may contribute to Palestinian start-up companies whose objectives are to engage in agricultural, livestock, industrial, alternative energy or information technology activities, under the prior written approval from PMA. More than one bank may also participate in the establishment of these companies, but the share of the bank or joint banks shall not exceed 80 percent of the company's capital, under controls. The most important of which is not 52 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 to exceed the ownership of the bank/banks in the company for a period of 10 years, and this period may be extended under a written approval from PMA. As well as the bank providing advice to the partners and executive management of the company and contributing effectively to the management and success of the company. Instructions No. (10/2019) on the anti-money laundering and terrorist financing function. The instructions provided for the responsibility of the bank's board of directors. The responsibilities and duties of the bank, the independence of the anti-money laundering and terrorist financing function from the bank's operational activities and actions, the tasks and responsibilities of the anti-money laundering and terrorist financing officer, as well as procedures for the appointment and termination of the services of the anti-money laundering and terrorist financing officer. In addition, internal and external audit functions of the money-laundering and terrorist financing function. The instructions also stipulate what actions the bank must take if it has branches and external subsidiaries. Under these instructions, Instructions No. 3/2015 and Instructions (7/2015) were cancelled.

on the anti-money laundering and terrorist financing function. The instructions provided for the responsibility of the bank's board of directors. The responsibilities and duties of the bank, the independence of the anti-money laundering and terrorist financing function from the bank's operational activities and actions, the tasks and responsibilities of the anti-money laundering and terrorist financing officer, as well as procedures for the appointment and termination of the services of the anti-money laundering and terrorist financing officer. In addition, internal and external audit functions of the money-laundering and terrorist financing function. The instructions also stipulate what actions the bank must take if it has branches and external subsidiaries. Under these instructions, Instructions No. 3/2015 and Instructions (7/2015) were cancelled. Instructions No. (11/2019) on amending Instructions No. (10/2019). This included several amendments, the most important of which included assigning the anti-money laundering and terrorism financing function to an independent officer with the rank of director (anti-money laundering and terrorism financing officer). Moreover, adopting a clear organizational structure for the anti-money laundering and terrorism financing function in proportion to the size of the bank, its branching, risks, the complexities of its operations and its client base. Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Article 4 of Instructions (10/2019) on the possibility of the bank to include anti-money laundering and terrorism financing and compliance control functions in a single department have also been repealed. Also, the possibility of foreign banks to make the anti-money laundering and terrorism financing function to report to the compliance department or the anti-money laundering and terrorism financing department in the general management. Paragraph (2/g) of Article

(6) has also been amended to require anti-money laundering and terrorism financing officer to have specialized professional certificates such as PAMLA, CAMS and any relevant international certificates. Paragraph (1/a) of Article 7, which prohibited internal audit from seeing any data relating to suspicion reports, was also amended.

on amending Instructions No. (10/2019). This included several amendments, the most important of which included assigning the anti-money laundering and terrorism financing function to an independent officer with the rank of director (anti-money laundering and terrorism financing officer). Moreover, adopting a clear organizational structure for the anti-money laundering and terrorism financing function in proportion to the size of the bank, its branching, risks, the complexities of its operations and its client base. Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Article 4 of Instructions (10/2019) on the possibility of the bank to include anti-money laundering and terrorism financing and compliance control functions in a single department have also been repealed. Also, the possibility of foreign banks to make the anti-money laundering and terrorism financing function to report to the compliance department or the anti-money laundering and terrorism financing department in the general management. Paragraph (2/g) of Article (6) has also been amended to require anti-money laundering and terrorism financing officer to have specialized professional certificates such as PAMLA, CAMS and any relevant international certificates. Paragraph (1/a) of Article 7, which prohibited internal audit from seeing any data relating to suspicion reports, was also amended. Instructions No. (12/2019) on the granting of banks to subsidiary agencies, and the conditions for granting them. Under these instructions, any bank is prohibited from granting subsidiary agencies to any person to engage in banking that is permitted and specified in the law without prior approval from the PMA in accordance with the following limitations: the agent must be licensed by the PMA. The existence of a work agreement between the bank and the agent, and subject the agent to anti-money laundering, terrorism financing and financial operations control programs. The preparation of a record of the data and details of the agencies granted to agents, and that both the bank and its agent be responsible for applying the due diligence standards to customers contained in Recommendation 10 of the Financial Action Task Force's recommendations and instructions in force.

on the granting of banks to subsidiary agencies, and the conditions for granting them. Under these instructions, any bank is prohibited from granting subsidiary agencies to any person to engage in banking that is permitted and specified in the law without prior approval from the PMA in accordance with the following limitations: the agent must be licensed by the PMA. The existence of a work agreement between the bank and the agent, and subject the agent to anti-money laundering, terrorism financing and financial operations control programs. The preparation of a record of the data and details of the agencies granted to agents, and that both the bank and its agent be responsible for applying the due diligence standards to customers contained in Recommendation 10 of the Financial Action Task Force's recommendations and instructions in force. Instructions No. (13/2019) on the counter-volatility capital buffer, defined by the instructions as a ratio of risk- weighted assets ranging from zero to 2.5 percent. The instructions stipulated that each bank must form an anti-cyclical capital buffer as determined by PMA, to be added to the minimum capital adequacy requirements provided that the buffer is met from the instruments of the common shareholder rights category. The instructions set the buffer rate at 0.66 percent of risk-weighted assets for 2019. These instructions also oblige banks to disclose in the bank's interim and final financial statements the counter-fluctuation capital buffer, including at a minimum the mechanism of calculation as a proportion of risk-weighted assets, and the assessed rate of PMA for this buffer, as of December 2023. Chapter Four: Financial Sector 53 Under these instructions, Instructions No. 1/2018, Article (10) of Instructions No. (6/2015), and Item 5/8/3 of Instructions No. (5/2013) were cancelled. Instructions No. (14/2019) concerning the right of a mother to open bank accounts for her minor children, under the name of "a minor's name account managed by the mother", which is limited to the current account, the savings account, and the time account. The mother's powers are limited to withdrawing and depositing funds in the account, issuing a limited ATM card for withdrawal and deposit purposes only, and issuing fixed payment or transfer orders from her account to the minor's account. The instructions also included the bank's responsibilities towards this account, represented by opening the account under the minor's identity card number. Refraining from opening more than one account in the name of the minor with one bank. Refraining from opening a joint account in the name of more than one minor. Refraining from accepting agencies of any kind in relation to this account, and refraining from placing account balances in the name of the minor in insurance or guarantee of any facilities or bank loans or granting check books. Moreover, and in the event of the death of the minor who owns the account, the inheritance quotas are distributed in accordance with the inheritance deed. In the event of the death of the mother who manages the account, the account is frozen until a decision is received from the competent court in particular, or the minor reaches the legal age whichever is earlier. If the minor reaches the legal age, he or she becomes the holder of the right to manage the account automatically, in which case the account is automatically settled and the signature of the minor who has reached the legal age is obtained. The cancellation of the signature of the mother, the cancellation of the minor's account under the mother's management and handing the minor, who has reached the legal age, the full balance if he/she does not want to continue banking with the bank.

concerning the right of a mother to open bank accounts for her minor children, under the name of "a minor's name account managed by the mother", which is limited to the current account, the savings account, and the time account. The mother's powers are limited to withdrawing and depositing funds in the account, issuing a limited ATM card for withdrawal and deposit purposes only, and issuing fixed payment or transfer orders from her account to the minor's account. The instructions also included the bank's responsibilities towards this account, represented by opening the account under the minor's identity card number. Refraining from opening more than one account in the name of the minor with one bank. Refraining from opening a joint account in the name of more than one minor. Refraining from accepting agencies of any kind in relation to this account, and refraining from placing account balances in the name of the minor in insurance or guarantee of any facilities or bank loans or granting check books. Moreover, and in the event of the death of the minor who owns the account, the inheritance quotas are distributed in accordance with the inheritance deed. In the event of the death of the mother who manages the account, the account is frozen until a decision is received from the competent court in particular, or the minor reaches the legal age whichever is earlier. If the minor reaches the legal age, he or she becomes the holder of the right to manage the account automatically, in which case the account is automatically settled and the signature of the minor who has reached the legal age is obtained. The cancellation of the signature of the mother, the cancellation of the minor's account under the mother's management and handing the minor, who has reached the legal age, the full balance if he/she does not want to continue banking with the bank. Instructions No. (15/2019) on the Commission for Sharia Supervision in Islamic Banks. The instructions stipulate the duties of the Commission to express the sharia opinion on the compatibility of the new products and services that the Islamic bank wishes to provide with the provisions of Islamic law, before presenting it to the Supreme Sharia Supervisory Board under Palestine Monetary Authority. To ensure that the periodic reports submitted to the bank's board of directors and the annual and biannual reports submitted to the general assembly are included in the report of the Sharia Supervisory Commission on the extent of the bank's compliance with the decisions of the Supreme Sharia Supervisory Board and adherence to the sharia standards and accounting standards, auditing, governance and ethics issued by the Accounting and Audit Commission for Islamic Financial Institutions and the decisions of the Supreme Sharia Supervision Supervisory Board. The instructions also specified the functions and responsibilities of the bank's sharia supervisor, the responsibility of the bank's management, and the mechanism for addressing and communicating with the Supreme Sharia Supervisory Board. Under these instructions, Circular No. (141/2008) was repealed.

In 2019, PMA issued several periodic circulars aimed at regulating and monitoring the situation of banks and ensuring their stability. In this context, Circular No. (28/2019) was issued in the light of the application of capital adequacy requirements in accordance with the decisions of the Basel II Committee. Accordingly, banks were asked to raise the weighted weight of claims on the Palestinian government from 10 percent to 15 percent from the financial statements ended 31/12/2019, and to increase to 20 percent from the financial statements ended on 31/12/2020.

On the other hand, the Supreme Sharia Supervisory Board [21] is responsible for developing the Islamic financial system in Palestine in accordance with international best practices and standards issued by the Accounting and Auditing [21] The Supreme Sharia Supervisory Board includes in its membership a group of scholars of Sharia, jurisprudence and experience in the field of Islamic banking including. Dr. Abd al-Satar Abu Ghuda (Chairman), Dr. Mohammad Hanini (Vice Chairman) and Dr. Mahir Khdair (Member), Dr. Bassel Al-Sha'er, Dr. Jamal Abu Salem (Board Rapporteur), Dr. Ahmad Ayadi (Financial expert specializing in the work of takaful insurance companies), and Mr. Mohammad Bashar Kilani (financial expert in Islamic banking). 54 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), including the financial sector in both banking and non-banking sectors. The Supreme Sharia Supervisory Board also works to consolidate the foundations and sharia provisions relating to the formulas of banking and financial transactions and Islamic financing instruments. Review the formulas of Islamic contracts necessary for their implementation and determine their procedures. Express sharia opinion on the compatibility of new Islamic financial and banking products and services that Islamic financial institutions wish to submit with the provisions of Islamic law. In this regard, the PCMA is in the process of presenting a project to develop Islamic finance in Palestine in cooperation with the International Finance Corporation which aims to develop a long- term plan among specific priorities to promote the Islamic finance industry in Palestine, including the regulatory and legal infrastructure of sukuk, takaful insurance, leasing and Islamic banking. It is worth mentioning that the PMA established the Supreme Sharia Supervisory Board last year, which worked on the adoption of a number of new banking products and services, which meet the needs of Islamic banking clients, based on its responsibility to support and encourage everything that would develop and strengthen the banking business, including Islamic banking in Palestine. Money changers PMA has continued its efforts to promote the integrity and stability of the money-changing sector as an important pillar in promoting financial stability. In this context, Regulatory Instructions Number (1/2019) were issued on the granting of exchange companies sub-agencies of fast transfer, under which a money changer with a major fast transfer agency is prohibited from granting sub-agencies to any person without prior approval from PMA in accordance with the conditions set out in the said instructions. The money changer who has the main agency and his agent are obliged to apply due diligence measures to clients specified in Recommendation 10 of the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and other instructions in force. As part of the PMA's efforts to develop and automate banking systems, a guidance was provided for the development of the banking account system, consisting of the formation of demographic files, the data file of the type of bank accounts, the file of the modification of check data deposited under collection, and the client update file. The guidance will facilitate the banking sector's work and to reduce operational and credit risk and the risks of money laundering and terrorism financing (AML/CFT) resulting from new account openings, and to strengthen the know your client (KYC) principle procedures. Exchange companies were also allowed to provide financial transfer service using SWIFT, under prior written approval from PMA, if the transfer amount for the issuer or beneficiary per day exceeded a total of USD 7,000 in accordance with section (12) of Instructions No. (1/2017). Specialized lending institutions In continuation of efforts to develop the regulatory framework for specialized lending institutions, PMA has issued the following regulatory instructions: Instructions No. (1/2019) on the scheduling of loans granted in Gaza Strip, aimed at amending the scheduling conditions contained in Instructions 1/2008, especially Paragraph (3) of Article (2). These amendments are limited to the scheduling of loans granted to public sector employees in Gaza Strip only. Under these amendments, the cash payment requirement was excluded, so that the lending institution could schedule the loans without fulfilling the Chapter Four: Financial Sector 55 cash payment made at the second scheduling with the consent of the parties, with the rest of the other scheduling conditions in Instructions 1/2018 remaining in effect without any changes. Instructions No. (2/2019) on amending Instructions (2) of 2014, under which Article 4 on the classification of the loan portfolio. It was amended to be as follows: The watchlist loans portfolio, which includes payment of one or more installments or principle or interest or return that are overdue for a period ranging between 61 to 90 days and a 25 percent allocation. The substandard loans portfolio, which is 91-120 overdue, with a 50 percent allocation. The doubtful loans portfolio, which are 121-180 overdue, with a 75 percent allocation. The losses loans portfolio, which are more than 180 days overdue, and a 100 percent allocation. These amendments apply from 30 June 2019 to 1 January 2021, after which the situation will return as in Instructions 2 of 2014.

on amending Instructions (2) of 2014, under which Article 4 on the classification of the loan portfolio. It was amended to be as follows: The watchlist loans portfolio, which includes payment of one or more installments or principle or interest or return that are overdue for a period ranging between 61 to 90 days and a 25 percent allocation. The substandard loans portfolio, which is 91-120 overdue, with a 50 percent allocation. The doubtful loans portfolio, which are 121-180 overdue, with a 75 percent allocation. The losses loans portfolio, which are more than 180 days overdue, and a 100 percent allocation. These amendments apply from 30 June 2019 to 1 January 2021, after which the situation will return as in Instructions 2 of 2014. Instructions No. 4/2019 on the annual borrowing cost program, which are addressed to both banks and specialized lending institutions as noted above.

As part of its strong interest in the development of Palestine's specialized lending sector, PMA launched in 2019 the Palestine Specialized Lending Sector Strategy (2019-2023). The strategy launched in collaboration with the World Bank Group, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the Financial Sector Reform and Strengthening Initiative (FIRST), the Palestinian Network for Small and Microfinance (Sharakeh), the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of National Economy.

On the other hand, PMA circulated to lending institutions the manual to the selection of automated systems, in order to help these institutions choose automated systems on a well-thought-out and specific basis, especially in light of the increasing reliance on information technology, which has become an integral part of the business environment. The manual includes guidelines on the standards to be met by the system developer, automated system requirements, and the requirements of the system's technical environment. Strengthening financial sector's infrastructure PMA has continued its efforts to build and develop banking and financial systems in accordance with international best practices, supporting the creation of a robust and comprehensive banking structure, which contributes to reducing the risk to the banking sector in particular, and the financial system in general. The following is a breakdown of the PMA's most important achievements during 2019: Electronic Clearing System During 2019, PMA continued its efforts to introduce the electronic clearing system into operation, which aims to reduce the period of check clearance to (T+2), to contribute to the speed of collection of checks, accelerate cash turnover in the economy, and stop the paper trading of checks. During 2019, PMA, in cooperation with all relevant stakeholders, began preparing for the introduction of the electronic clearing system, expected to be launched in 2020. Among the most important activities completed in 2019 were the setting of the conditions and mechanisms of linking banking systems with the electronic clearing system in cooperation with banks and follow-up their work. The preparation of required documents such as the requirements and mechanisms of the system work and the policies of the PMA in particular and other documents. Several meetings were held with banks to consult and inform them about the developments of the project. Many meetings were also held with the company providing the system and companies providing support systems in banks, as well as the development of procedures and mechanisms for the clearing of checks of old specifications through the 56 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 electronic clearing system and conduct comprehensive system checks within the PMA and with banks. Inspections are continuing due to delays by the system supplier and some obstructions by banking systems suppliers. A number of training workshops have also been held for banks to introduce the system's working mechanism and how to deal with it. SWEFT System PMA adopted the latest version of the SWIFT system (7.3.5), after conducting the necessary tests and preparing the infrastructure. All banks have also been followed up for the adoption of this version and will be implemented in accordance with SWIFT's requirements as of November 19, 2019. The new version contains the latest major updates requested by SWIFT in its latest version (Alliance Access and GUI packages 7.3.5) and (MT FIN & MX Maintenance Standards Release 2019). Bank account system The bank accounts system was launched on July 14, 2019, with the aim of reducing the operational risks associated with opening accounts and providing comprehensive bank account data through a unified and comprehensive demographic database of all bank accounts in Palestine. The launch of this system comes within the framework of PMA's aspirations to develop the mechanisms of work and associated regulatory instruments, in accordance with international best practices, including the realization of the principles of know your client (KYC) when opening accounts and constantly updating them to help banks make sound banking decisions. Citizens Enquiry System The system is expected to be launched after the completion of the legal changes necessary. The inspections to verify the validity of the system was completed, and in the meantime, the system and its working conditions have also been submitted to the PMA's Board of Directors for approval. System of allocating soverign number to legal entities This system aims to completely automate the work and control and regulate the mechanism of allocating sovereign codes to institutions and entities that are not registered or do not have a license number or a unified registration number among the official authorities, for the purposes of disclosure, authorization and data exchange with the Office of Credit Information. The system was received for final examination where the final observations on the system are currently being amended. It is expected to be launched in 2020. Reporting and disclosure of deceased data system This system aims to provide data on deceased customers based on data collected and updated by banks and lending institutions on a daily basis, due to the lack of standardized data with the official authorities (Ministry of Interior), in addition to the screens of circular and reply and follow-up requests to inquire about the deceased through the system. The system is expected to be launched in 2020. System for establishments registered with Minstry of Economy and the Federation of Cham- pers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture The launch of the system complements the final recommendations of the 2013 Banking Conference, with the aim of enhancing and enabling the SME sector to access sources of financing. In this context, a memorandum of understanding was signed with the Ministry of Economy and the Federation of Industrial and Agricultural Chambers of Commerce to enable users of banks and lending institutions to inquire about the data of the establishments registered with Chapter Four: Financial Sector 57 the Ministry of Economy and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture through the Credit Information. The development of the requirements for the connectivity work with the two institutions has been completed, and the connectivity system with the Ministry of Economy was launched during the second quarter of 2019. Integrated Credit Information System This system is developed to serve private sector companies and payment service companies, enabling users to identify the customer's solvency and enrich the credit information systems database with the financial and demographic data of the beneficiaries of the services of private sector companies and payment companies. The requirements for the work of the system were prepared, the necessary administrative approvals were obtained and the necessary procedures for the development process were initiated. The development of this system is in line with the requirements of the private sector and payment service companies, in order to strengthen the Integrated Credit Information System launched in 2013. Aiming to reduce the phenomenon of bounced checks and address the phenomenon of over-indebtedness, and to focus on PMA's strategy to develop payment services and to provide the information and verification service to payment companies and their agents in line with the requirements of the Know Your Client Policy (KYC). Also, PMA continued its efforts to develop credit operations systems, with the launch in July 2019 of the updated version of The Credit Information System (Version V), the updated version of The Bounced Check System (Version III) and the System of Consensual Settlements (Version II). Integrating banking systems of banks with the PMA's system of checks (inquiry and disclosure) The necessary measures were taken to link the system of the national bank with the system of bounced checks as an initial stage in preparation for the integration of the banking systems of all banks with the systems of PMA, after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the national bank and the developer company aimed at linking the system of opening accounts and granting checks to the bank with the system of bounced checks for the purpose of implementing customer inquiries. At later stages, the requirements were developed for the introduction of a system for integrating banking systems for all banks and lending institutions with PMA systems across the banking network. In order to provide banks with Credit Information System extracts from the full credit report, full check report, or two reports divided into parts, enabling the user to choose the part he or she needs and then store it on the bank or institution database, and signed a development contract with the developer. This system comes in the context of the development of internal banking work among users in the banking sector and lending institutions. Taking into account the process of integrating the extract or credit information systems of PMA with the banking systems of users to reduce operational risks and to facilitate and accelerate the processes of relationship management and service delivery to bank customers to meet the requirements of developments in financial technology services. Connectivity system with the Minisrte of Interior In light of the completion of the understandings between the PMA and the Ministry of Interior, with regard to enabling users in the banking sector to inquire about their customers' personal data in accordance with data stored on the Ministry's database, screens have been developed for the Connect with the Ministry of Interior system through CBIS screens. The system aims to serve the supervisory functions of the PMA and anti-money laundering and terrorism financing requirements, and to contribute to reducing the crimes of counterfeiting and forgery of customer identification cards. 58 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 Credit Rating System The necessary procedures have been completed to implement the development, update and compatibility processes on the modified classification cards for individuals and companies. The possibility of allocating a credit rating system for the enterprise sector based on demographic data available on the database of the Ministry of Economy and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce is currently being explored. This comes within the framework of PMA's policy aimed at developing credit risk reduction tools to maintain the quality of the loans portfolio, adapting the credit rating system in line with the PMA's future policy and aspirations. Also, meeting the requirements of implementing the National Financial Inclusion Strategy to enhance financial inclusion rates in Palestine by enhancing access to and use of banking services and products from the formal sector, including enabling the SME sector to access sources of financing. Middle East Investment Initiative In 2019, the Middle East Investment Initiative was linked to the credit information system to facilitate enquiry of private sector enterprises that apply for borrowing through the Middle East Investment Initiative's finance website from banks and lending institutions. The linkage process has facilitated the access of SMEs and entrepreneurs to sources of funds and shorten the time period and steps used in the registration process and underwriting process. System for Calculating Annual Percentage rate (APR) The pilot version of this system was launched and its instructions and guidance were issued in 2019 and discussed with representatives of banks and lending institutions. The aim of this system is to protect the rights of consumers and enhance confidence in service providers by promoting the principles of transparency, disclosure and fair competition among service providers, as well as enabling consumers to easily differentiate between offers from different service providers, and to choose the least expensive offer and best for them. Some technical observations of banks and lending institutions that emerged during the trial period are currently being corrected. Financial inclusion website A specialized company has been contracted to design a site for financial inclusion and financial awareness in accordance with the requirements of the National Strategy action plan for financial inclusion, funded by GIZ and will be managed by the PMA and PCMA. The site is expected to be launched in 2020. Improving Access to Financial Services As part of the PMA's policy to strengthen and improve level of access to finance, the following was conducted: Branching policy The structure of licensed banks in 2019 remained the same for 14 banks, including seven local banks (including three Islamic banks), and seven foreign banks (6 Jordanian, one Egyptian bank), with 370 branches and offices, compared with 351 in the previous year. Through its branching policy, the PMA seeks to reduce the population density of the number of branches, with the aim of increasing the efficiency of services provided to customers on the one hand, and to become more in line with the internationally accepted rates (about 10,000 people per branch). In this context, the population index for each branch improved in 2019 to 12.2 thousand people/branches or offices, compared to 12.6 thousand in 2018. Despite this continued improvement, there is still a room for further branching. Chapter Four: Financial Sector 59 Figure 4- 1: Population density per branch in Palestine, 2015-2019 Percent 15.0 In 2019, a representative office of Al Quds Bank was opened in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, to be the first official representation of a Palestinian bank in Jordan. Three other banks had already opened branches outside Palestine. Bank of Palestine, which has a representative office in the Chilean capital 13.6 12.8 12.6 12.2 Santiago, and another in the Dubai Financial Center, in the United Arab Emirates. the Palestinian Investment Bank, which has a branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as the Arab Islamic Bank, which has a representative office in Dubai. In general, through the 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 opening of external representative offices, banks seek to achieve many objectives. Most notably promoting Source: PMA. the services they provide within the hosting country, providing data to companies in the host country seeking to develop their activities in Palestine, providing data to companies in Palestine on investment opportunities in the hosting country, and attracting deposits, especially from Palestinian expatriates and their relatives as well as from institutions. Fanancial Inclusion During 2019, several meetings of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (2018-2025) committees were held to carry out their planned tasks in accordance with the National Strategy Plan for the National Financial Inclusion Strategy in Palestine. These meetings were discussed the latest developments in the implementation of the Strategic. Also, the Annual Achievement Report, which outlines the progress of the implementation of the requirements of the first year's strategic action plan, including activities and programs for the banking and non-banking financial sectors implemented by the PMA and PCMA during the previous period, with the aim of enhancing financial inclusion and contributing to the achievement of the strategy objectives. The achievement report also touched on the outputs of specialized working groups formed from specialized members from several institutions and companies, including the public and private sectors and civil society organizations, to contribute primarily to the implementation of the requirements of the strategic action plan and its activities. During these meetings, the PMA and PCMA launched procedures of the website for financial inclusion were also strengthened, to be considered a key reference for financial inclusion in Palestine and contributes to enhancing financial awareness among the target groups of society. A project to establish a database of financial inclusion at the level of Palestine was also discussed in cooperation with the participating parties, with the aim of measuring the level of development in the indicators of financial inclusion and the success of efforts in this aspect of all parties. It is worth mentioning that Palestine is one of the first Arab countries to establish a national strategy for financial inclusion, in accordance with international standards and best practices. Believing in the importance of financial inclusion in achieving financial stability and economic growth, by integrating all segments of society into the formal financial system, protecting their rights financially, and providing financing to micro, small and medium enterprises and microenterprises. The National Financial Inclusion Strategy aims to increase the rat of financial inclusion in Palestine from 36.4 percent to a minimum of 50.0 percent by the end of 2025. In addition to achieve the Palestinian vision towards a developed financial sector that meets the financial needs to improve living conditions and enhance 60 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 the social well-being of individuals. Enhance the access and use of all segments of society to financial services through appropriate official channels of reasonable cost and time, protect their financial rights, and enhance their financial knowledge so that they can make the right financial decision. In the same vein, the PMA and PCMA launched the Arab Financial Inclusion Day (three days events). During this day, the financial inclusion account instructions were launched in Palestine to enable different groups of society, especially low- and middle-income individuals and entrepreneurs, and all legally qualified citizens to open a bank account and use other basic banking products and services. With the aim of promoting their savings culture and facilitating their various financial transactions, thereby improving their standard of living, which reflects positively on financial stability and overall economic development. During the events of the Arab Financial Inclusion, youth platforms were held at universities, hosted the experiences of young entrepreneurs who set up projects through their use of banking services, in addition to carrying out meaningful theatrical performances on financial inclusion, and publishing numerous awareness videos on banking and financial topics. It is worth mentioning that the Arab Financial Inclusion Day is an annual event approved by the Board of Governors of central banks and Arab monetary institutions, sponsored by the Arab Monetary Fund on April 27th each year, with the aim of promoting financial inclusion among all segments of society in the Arab countries. Fanancial awareness ans social responsibility In continuation of the PMA's efforts in promoting financial awareness, the Child and Youth Banking Week 2019 was launched for the seventh year in a row from March 17-21, 2019. This event is part of achieving the requirements of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy in Palestine and aims to raise the levels of financial and banking awareness and culture among all segments of society, especially children and youths. PMA has been organizing this event since 2011, on the same day that the annual international celebration of Child and Youth Banking Week is launched on March 15th each year. With the aim of promoting the financial and banking culture among all segments of society, especially the children and the youths, and helping them prepare for the wise development of their financial and economic future. In this context, PMA received (in 2013 and 2018) an international award from the Netherlands-based Global Foundation for The Financial Empowerment of Children and Youth (CYFI) for organizing the best financial and banking awareness event in the Middle East. The 2019 Banking Week event targeted more than 98,000 students from various schools in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, included an exhibition of the Virtual Bank. This year featured a group of school students who received training in bank branches and lending institutions prior to the start of banking week to explain about banking services to students visiting the virtual bank branch exhibition. More than 1,400 students from various schools in the West Bank and Gaza flocked for two consecutive days to the Virtual Bank branch exhibition. The visit of several student groups to banks to learn about their banking services was organized, where approximately 351 branches of banks, and 107 branches of lending institutions were visited to learn about their departments and mechanisms of operation. In addition, bank representatives visited approximately 1,754 schools in the West Bank and Gaza to give educational lectures and distribute awareness leaflets. In the context of maintaining the rights of consumers of banking services and enhancing their confidence in the service providers. Banks were asked not to reserve or withdraw the ATM cards in the event that the clients did not update their data. Except after notifying the customers three times via SMS or the specified means of communication between the two parties, provided that the clients' notice periods should be at least once a week and provided that these notices are displayed on the ATM when the customer tries to use the device. In light of the PMA's keenness to facilitate banking transactions related to public sector employees and in the context of the government's financial crisis at the beginning of 2019 (clearance revenue crisis). Banks and lending institutions Chapter Four: Financial Sector 61 were requested to deduct the amount of the premium due to be paid by the public sector employees borrowers as a proportion of the value of the salary transferred. The deduction rate must not exceed 50 percent of the value of the payment transferred from the public sector employee's salary, with no delay interest/ fines on the remaining part, not to charge commission of the bounced checks on their accounts, and the suspension of their classification on the system of returned cheques. Strengthening local, regional and international relations During 2019, PMA continued its efforts to strengthen and consolidate its local, regional and international relations, and its participation in various meetings related to economic and banking aspects, as part of the work to link the Palestinian banking sector with the global and regional banking sectors in order to achieve its continued development. In this context, PMA recorded several achievements during 2019. Local relations PMA signed a memorandum of understanding with PCMA, aimed at strengthening joint cooperation and coordinating their efforts to achieve their objectives of joint control and maintaining financial stability. Including strengthening confidence in the capital market and the Palestinian banking sector, maintaining financial stability and reducing systemic risks, protecting current and prospective users and customers in the banking and financial sectors, strengthening confidence in banking and financial institutions that provide sharia-compliant services and products, and enhancing financial inclusion in Palestine. A memorandum of understanding were signed between the PMA and a group of private sector companies[22], in the context of encouraging and increasing the number of private sector companies benefiting from the Consolidated Credit Information System. Strengthening their position and investment capabilities and protecting them from problems in liquidity or credit worthiness. In addition to signing memoranda of understanding with insurance companies[23]. These memoranda allow for the identification of the credit worthiness of clients dealing with borrowing or forward selling under postdated checks for a later maturity date and making the correct credit decision that limits and prevents such companies from being exposed to credit risks. On the other hand, PMA has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Palestinian Telecommunications Company (Paltel) to provide hosting services for disaster recovery sites (DR Site and HA Site) for PMA at Paltel data center in Al-Bireh. The center is the first of its kind in Palestine, offering high quality services, most importantly, co- location services, 24/7 server protection from hacks management services, virtual server services, cloud computing services (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), and data storage spaces service, and other services. Under this agreement, Paltel provides hosting services to PMA's sites, preserving and protecting their data in accordance with the PMA's strategy of adopting the latest technology and enabling the banking sector to provide all banking services with modern technologies. Under the agreement, Paltel also connects banks to two fiber optic networks at high speeds, a major and a backup network. As part of the strengthening of cooperation between the PMA and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, a memorandum of understanding was signed to develop economic media. With aims to strengthen and develop economic media in the banking financial sector. In addition to developing the capabilities of economic journalists by offering training [22] Including the Palestinian Telecommunication Group, Sunukrut Holding Group, BCI Telecom and Advanced Technology Group, The Palestinian Leasing Company and Abu Shamsiya Trading and Marketing. [23] Including eight insurance companies: Tamkeen Insurance Company, Palestine Insurance Company, Ahlia Insurance Group, Trust Insurance Company, National Insurance Company, Mashreq Insurance Company, Global United Insurance and Takaful Insurance Company. 62 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 programs for economic journalists, contributing to raising the awareness of the Palestinian public about economic, social and financial rights, especially with regard to awareness in the Palestinian banking field, and to intensify media coverage of the news and activities of the PMA and the banking sector. In the context of the implementation of this memorandum, PMA held a training workshop in cooperation with the Journalists' Syndicate of a select group of journalists working in the field of economic journalism. With the aim of developing the capabilities and skills of journalists in general and economic journalists. To help them convey the media message professionally and responsibly and to enhance their ability to deal with, analyze, interpret and present data and statistics to the public in a understandable and objective manner, which is positively reflected in promoting stability and financial inclusion. Also, in 2019 PMA held the Palestinian International Banking Conference in collaboration with the Association of Banks in Palestine, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the European Palestinian Credit Guarantee Fund (EPCGF), under the theme "Bank Financing and Economic Development Prospects" in Jericho. With the aim of reviewing the results of the credit policies of the lenders in Palestine during the past period. The conference produced several recommendations that would contribute to activating the role of lenders in financing the targeted economic sectors in line with the government's economic development plan. The most prominent recommendations were the formulation of credit policies geared to investment in productive sectors that have high additional value capable of creating new jobs. In addition to directing the due attention to investment in tourist attractions in Jerusalem, developing the infrastructure of the agricultural sector, motivating lenders to develop a specialized and targeted financing system for the agricultural sector, giving high importance to investment in the IT sector, and opening the way for maximizing the use of modern financial technology services. On the other hand, PMA held a workshop entitled "Towards a National Strategy to Enhance Financial Technology Services," with the participation of a number of representatives of banking and financial institutions and a number of international experts, and all relevant parties. This workshop included a review of the current situation and future prospects of financial technology services in Palestine, and priorities for the development of financial and digital services in Palestine. The workshop came as part of the PMA's launch of an initiative of preparing national strategy to enhance financial technology services and introduce new models of banking credit and the banking industry, in partnership with the public and private sector, entrepreneurs and business incubators. PMA aimed from this initiative to establish a favorable and appropriate financial infrastructure in terms of the legal and legislative framework, capacity-building. In addition to equipping technical and institutional requirements and enhancing awareness levels to provide such services in accordance with the needs of the local community at competitive prices and advanced services, in accordance with relevant international standards and in accordance with the needs of the Palestinian banking environment. The interest in creating a strategy to promote the use of financial technology services is important for its role in promoting financial inclusion and achieving sustainable economic development by facilitating access of target groups of society and SMEs sector to credit providers using modern instruments. In a context linked to modern financial technologies and electronic payment methods, PMA is making intensive efforts with all relevant authorities to activate the national strategy to promote the use of electronic payment methods and reduce the use of cash. With concentration on the completion of local financial transactions for the public and private sectors, including the automation of the wages and salaries of Palestinian workers working in Israel, so that they are transferred immediately and without delay to their personal bank accounts. In addition to the ongoing follow-up to allow the Palestinians living in Israel to use the Palestinian payment cards in buying and shopping in local markets. Chapter Four: Financial Sector 63 As for the Palestinian Monetary Museum, PMA concluded an agreement with a company to implement design services and oversee the establishment of a museum within the PMA "Palestinian Monetary Museum". This museum contains several perspectives that speak of the history of the evolution of monetary through the ages, through its presentation using modern, three-dimensional and cinematic techniques. This comes within the framework of preserving the monetary history and heritage of the Palestinian people, introducing generations to the history of money in Palestine through the various ages and periods that Palestine has gone through. The museum will contain real coins used in different periods in Palestine. PMA has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities to cooperate in identifying kinds of money to be exhibits in the museum from collectables from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Regional and international relations PMA obtained in 2019 membership in the International Operational Risk Working Group of central banks around the world (IORWG), founded in Madrid in 2005, with a selection of 97 members from central banks, financial institutions and global and regional monetary authorities, including the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the Bank for International Settlements. The Group aims to enhance communication among members, develop insights on operational risk topics and enhance their management practice by participating in regular meetings and sharing knowledge with experts and specialists from the banking and financial sector. PMA's joining of this group plays an important role in promoting the practice of operational risk management in the Palestinian banking industry, which will have a positive impact on the performance of PMA and the Palestinian banking system in the subject of risk management, strengthening the principles of governance and compliance, and elevating them to advanced and effective levels. In its capacity as Chair of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Committee, PMA also obtained the membership of the State of Palestine (represented by the Financial Follow-up Unit) of the EGMONT group[24] of Financial Intelligence Units, which prevents money laundering and terrorism financing, during the 26th meeting of the Group held in Netherlands. This membership is part of national efforts to strengthen the role of the State of Palestine in the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing at the international level, and in response to the results of the national risk assessment process. This membership allows the Financial Follow-up Unit to share information on money laundering and terrorism financing crimes with more than 159 counterparts around the world, facilitates the flow of information, capacity-building and operational efficiency in the field of combating, tracking criminal funds and proceeds and contributing to their international recovery. In 2019, PMA held a meeting with the Federation of Italian Cooperative Banks to benefit from the Italian experience in this area, during which the latest developments on the idea of establishing specialized cooperative banks aimed at fighting poverty and supporting sustainable projects and promoting community and economic development were discussed. The meeting also addressed the need for the Palestinian economy for this type of banks and the mechanisms to provide the legal environment necessary to establish these banks in accordance with the laws and instructions of the PMA. Its impact on enhancing the access and use of all categories of society for financial services to improve living conditions and enhance the social well-being of individuals, and to develop the national economy, especially as it intersects with the action plan of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy. It is worth mentioning that PMA has recently amended the Banking Law to support the establishment of cooperative banks, and working on a technical review of the study prepared by the Federation of Cooperative Banks of Italy on [24] This group is responsible for facilitating the exchange of information between anti-money laundering and terrorism financing units. The Group's headquarter is in Canada. 64 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 this subject. It is noteworthy that cooperatives in Palestine are organized by the Cooperative Action Commission of the Palestinian Ministry of Labor. PMA is always ready to support the success of the idea of cooperatives, whether it is a lending cooperative or a specialized bank licensed and regulated by the PMA. As part of the relationship between the PMA and UN Women[25], the findings of the participatory audit from PMA's gender perspective were announced at a joint press conference in Ramallah and Gaza. One of the most notable findings is that PMA has a strategy to strengthen the role of women in the Palestinian economy through the National Financial Inclusion Strategy, and a qualitative and high awareness of the issue of gender integration and gender equality in the PMA and the Palestinian banking sector. This approach plays a key role in the sustainability and comprehensiveness of development processes. The data show that 30 percent of the total human resources at PMA are women, which is good and superior to similar sectors, and that PMA provides all the privileges for female and male employees alike. On the other hand, as part of the PMA's keenness to deepen the links between the Palestinian banking system and its Arab surroundings, the conference "The Palestinian Banking Sector in its Arab Environment" was held in its third session, entitled "Fintech Innovation and the Future of Banking Services" in the Dead Sea-Jordan. The conference is cooperation efforts between the PMA, the Central Bank of Jordan, the Association of Banks in Jordan, the Association of Banks in Palestine, and the presence of a large number of Arab banking figures from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Palestine, and participants from Bulgaria. The two-day conference addressed a number of banking topics related to financial technology developments and the expected impacts on financial stability and systemic risks, the role of central banks in supporting digital transformation and addressing new regulatory and supervisory challenges, digital technology and the development of financial services. The reality of financial technology in Palestine, the strategic vision of the PMA, its achievements in the area of payments, its activities and strategic plans towards switching to electronic payment services, including opening up investment in this sector and regulating appropriate legislation, were also presented. The conference also touched on the partnership with banks in the development of retail payment systems infrastructure, and PMA's interest in supporting innovative initiatives in the coming period. PMA also participated in a conference on strengthening the ability of small businesses in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to obtain financing and encouraging lenders to deal in accordance with transparency assets, organized by the International Finance Corporation in collaboration with the Ministry of National Economy and Palestine Capital Market Authority. The conference, entitled "Financing with the Guarantee of Movable Assets in Palestine: Providing Opportunities for Financiers and SMEs", addressed ways in which these companies can take advantage of accounts receivable, stocks and other types of assets and use them as collateral for financing. Movable assets, particularly in developing countries, usually include most of the equity of companies, especially small and micro, which necessitates the creation of a sound framework that follows applicable laws and regulations. The register of collateral rights in movable funds is particularly important in terms of its contribution to promoting economic growth as a key component of the financial system infrastructure. Its importance lies in enabling the SME sector to access credit, as well as its important role in maintaining the rights of the parties to the contract and providing a safe and attractive investment environment. It also promotes competitiveness among financial service providers, enhancing levels of financial inclusion. Palestine is one of the first Arab countries to partner with International [25] In the framework of the UN Women's Strategic Plan (promoting women's access to sustainable income, decent work and economic independence, through national policies that improve decent working conditions and access to better economic opportunities for Palestinian women), ILO and UN Women jointly implement the regional program "Promoting Productive Employment and Decent Work for Women in Palestine, Jordan and Egypt". Supporting by the Swedish Agency for Development and International Cooperation (SIDA). During 2019-2022, the program seeks to support women to take advantage of opportunities for better jobs, a sense of security in the workplace, equal access to professional development, social protection for families, and improved opportunities for personal development and integration into society. Chapter Four: Financial Sector 65 Finance Corporation to establish and launch this system in 2016. Where PMA is working to motivate the banking system and lending institutions to rely on this system to register the collaterals obtained on the facilities granted, which has a positive impact on the growth of the portfolio of facilities of banks and lending institutions granted to the SME sector in Palestine. PMA's anti-money laundering procedures and measures PMA continued its efforts in 2019 in combating money laundering and terrorism financing. To this end, PMA requested banks to strengthen procedures and controls and to do due diligence. To a minimum, the development of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing systems to enable the extraction of reports and automated alerts at the level of the financial transaction of each client and the client's total cash deposits during a certain period, and to link their suitability to the client's personal income and the nature of client's work. Also, obtaining enhanced documentation of the sources of these funds, ensuring continued control of the volume and sources of cash deposits, and establishing procedures to limit the acceptance of deposits that adversely affect the volume of cash in banks or involve potential risks. In addition to procedures for verifying natural and legal customers, classifying customers according to their risk, as well as training bank staff in enhanced due diligence and enhanced due diligence. This comes in light of the introduction of the "Cash Reduction" Law in Israel with the aim of reducing potential risks and ensuring financial stability. PMA has asked banks through Circular No. (15/2019) to comply with the instructions 1/2018 on politically exposed persons (PEPs), and to provide PMA with the extent to which the applicable business policies and procedures on promoting procedures for identifying and verifying these persons, sources of wealth and funds, due diligence and enhanced due diligence on the financial operations carried out for them. In addition to the development of the banking system and anti-money laundering and terrorism financing systems to meet the requirements set out in the circulars and instructions of the PMA in this regard. In the light of the instructions of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Committee No. (2/2018) on prohibiting the handling of financial institutions located in settlements and their branches, banks have been informed that PMA has prepared the necessary measures to implement these instructions. In order to make the mutual assessment process that the State of Palestine was supposed to be subject to in 2020, banks were obliged to begin self-assessment of the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing. Taking into account the results of the national risk assessment of money laundering and terrorist financing offences. In addition to the adoption of the Risk Based Approach-RBA approach, the strengthening of the anti-money laundering and terrorist financing governance environment and procedures, and the need to complete electronic archive of financial files and transactions and link them to transactions to financial systems up to 30/8/2019. PMA also held a workshop for banks, lending institutions and exchange companies in collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on "Compliance with the Requirements of Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing". With aimed at strengthening anti-money laundering and terrorism financing controls and measures in the light of the results of the self-assessment of the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing and adopting the application of the Risk-Based Approach (RBA) to ensure that anti-money laundering and terrorism financing measures are proportionate or mitigated to specific risks. In continuation of PMA's efforts to strengthen the anti-money laundering and terrorism financing environment, banks were instructed that the internal audit departments at banks to regularly assess anti-money laundering and terrorism 66 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 financing programs and procedures, and to include future internal audit plans to examine the anti-money laundering and terrorism-financing environment. Including the adequacy and efficiency of policies and business procedures, enhanced due diligence and procedures, the extent of focus on clients and high risk operations, and the efficiency of the application of the risk-based approach, the effectiveness of staff in implementing policies and procedures, and the effectiveness of the training provided to them. On the other hand, PMA has circulated to the banking sector about the risks of new services and products. With the aim of reducing the risk of money laundering and terrorism financing in financial and banking services and products, in line with the requirements of the Recommendation (15) of the Recommendations of the International Financial Task Force (FATF). To include to a minimum the identification and evaluation of all risks associated with any new service, product or technology before they are introduced or launched, and to establish the necessary controls and measures to manage those risks. PMA has also issued a circular requiring banks to limit the opening of letter of credits to bank clients only. Bank must take measures to verify the client's economic activity and the extent to which imported goods fit with its activity, and verify the real beneficiary of documentary credit and other verification measures to ensure that these credit lines are not misused in money laundering and terrorism financing. PMA's financial activities Figure 4- 2: PMA's liablilities structure, 2019 USD million Total liabilities & ownership equity 1,799.3 Banks & ﬁnancial Ownership equity Provisions & other liabilities institutions deposits 142.9 51.2 1,605.2 Revaluation General Paid-up PIDC Banks Required Others deposits & reserve reserve capital deposits & reserve 1.0 investments investments 1.9 28.8 112.2 1,172.6 11.8 419.8 Source: PMA. PMA's financial activity[26] in 2019 resulted in a 13.9 percent increase in its assets/liabilities compared to 2018, to USD 1,799.3 million. The main source of the increase in liabilities was the 14.0 percent increase in deposits of banks and financial institutions to USD 1,605.2 million, influenced by higher required reserve against the backdrop of higher customer deposits. Property rights increased by 11.9 percent to USD 142.9 million, against the backdrop of a 15.3 percent increase in the paid-up capital of the PMA to reach USD 112.2 million, as capital consolidation gradually reached USD 120 million. Overall reserves remained unchanged at USD 28.8 million, and revaluation reserves rose 24.0 percent to USD 1.9 million. Provisions and other liabilities increased by 14.0 percent compared to the previous year to USD 51.2 million. [26] Preliminary data subject to change. Attention should also be drawn to some changes in some items in PMA's budget when compared previous report, due to reclassification of some accounting items, and the formation of provisions and other accounting adjustments in accordance with the opinion of the external auditor. Chapter Four: Financial Sector 67 For PMA's assets, the main source of the increase was the increase in time deposits (with banks in Palestine and banks outside Palestine) by 13.6 percent, to USD 1,410.9 million. Current accounts of banks (domestic and foreign) increased by 67.6 percent to about USD 54.1 million. At the level of investments, financial assets at amortized cost increased by 20.5 percent to about USD 95.3 million, financial assets at fair value increased by 3.0 percent to USD 107 million. Islamic investments increased by 13.0 percent to USD 60.1 million. Fixed assets (land, buildings and other property) fell 4.3 percent to about USD 40.7 million at the end of 2019. Figure 4- 3: PMA's assets structure, 2019 USD million Total assets 1,799.3 Projects Financial Islamic Financial Time Current Other assets at balances Fisxed assets under assets at fair investments deposits assets amortized with banks 40.7 processing value 60.1 with banks 30.2 cost 54.1 1.0 107.0 95.3 1,410.9 Source: PMA. At the profit and loss statement, PMA's revenue swelled by 3.7 percent from 2018 to USD 42.7 million, as net interest and return increased by 10.1 percent, to approximately USD 33 million, compared with a 13.2 percent decline in other revenues to USD 9.8 million. At the same time, PMA's expenses increased by 4.5 percent, reaching about USD 27.9 million, due to a 24.4 percent increase in administrative expenses to USD 5.6 million, a 3.9 percent increase in staff expenses to USD 12.8 million. In addition to increase in transfer expenditures (contributed to the financing of the budget of the Financial Follow-up Unit, and the budget of the Palestinian Banking Institute) by 29.1 percent to USD 1.8 million. While the depreciation expenses decreased by 17.4 percent to USD 2.7 million, and the expenses of the formation of provisions decreased by 4.6 percent to USD 5 million at the end of 2019. In the light of changes in both revenues and expenses, PMA's activity resulted in a 2.3 percent rise in net profit to approximately USD 14.9 million in 2019 from USD 14.5 million a year earlier, which was fully transferred to the paid- up capital account of the PMA. Research and deveplopment PMA has continued its efforts in strengthening its research, analytical and information capabilities, and issuing numerous surveys and studies related to financial and monetary statistics. In this context, in 2019, PMA published Monetary Survey, Banking Services Spread Survey, and a coordinated Portfolio Survey that monitors data on the ownership of financial assets related to portfolio investments (property rights and short-term debt), by providing comprehensive information on the geographical distribution of the issuer and the balance of property rights, bonds and 68 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 bonds acquired worldwide. This survey contributes to improving the comprehensiveness of international investment position and the balance of payments data. PMA also continued to publish a set of specialized periodical publications. Including, the Financial Safety Indicators bulletin, PMABCI, the Annual Report, Special Standard for Data Dissemination, the Inflation Report, the Financial Stability Report, the Economic Development Report, the Fiscal Operations and Government Debt Report, the Economic Observer, the Domestic Liquidity Developments bulletin, the Balance of Payments and International Investment Position, the Foreign Direct Investment Survey, External Sustainability Report. Also, the forecasts reports: Structural Model of the Palestinian Economy, Reduced Formula Model, Actual Exchange Rate Index; Production Gap; Financial Programming, In addition to the Marsa Magazine. Several specialized studies have also been conducted related to the functions and objectives of the PMA. All these statistics, research, reports and studies are posted on the Website of the PMA. Staffing and training During 2019, PMA continued to develop its 354 staff (including 89 employees in its office in Gaza Strip), involving them in numerous specialized professional programs, training courses and workshops, which covered various aspects and disciplines of PMA departments, and were carried out in the most prestigious local and international institutions. In this context, PMA staff benefited from 354 training programs (training course/workshop) compared to 339 in 2018, of which, the Monetary Stability Group department staff receiving 32 training programs (including 18 for the Department of Research and Monetary Policy, and 14 for the Department of Monetary Operations). The Financial Stability group's staff received 129 programs (of which 86 were for the Supervision and Inspection Department, 26 for the Market Conduct Department and 17 for the Payment Systems Department). The support departments group received 126 training programs (including 25 programs for the IT Department, 14 programs for Human Resources Department, 10 programs for Public Relations and Communication Department, 22 programs for the Financial Department and 55 programs for General Service Department). Staff at independent offices received 67 training programs (including 5 programs for the Law Office, 32 programs for the Security and Safety Office, 8 programs for the Internal Audit Office, 5 programs for the Enterprise Risk Management Office, and 17 programs for the Governor Office). This diversity of training programs and distribution mechanism is a sign of PMA's keenness to develop its human resources and keep pace with the latest global developments in banking, monetary, economic and financial aspects related to the work and objectives of the PMA. Chapter Four: Financial Sector 69 Part II: Banking Sector Overview The importance of the traditional work of banks (financial intermediation between surplus and deficit units in the economy) stems on the one hand from its emphasis on its fundamental and entrepreneurial role in ensuring that wealth and money remain in the real economy. While, on the other, represents the close relationship between the banking sector and sustainable growth, because of its driving force and engine for economic activity in general and investment in particular. Banking sector is usually highly sensitive to developments and risks in the economic and financial system, due to overlap, intersection and mutual influences. The Palestinian banking sector quickly suffered from the effects of the slowdown in the economy in 2019. However, the banking sector, supported by PMA's actions, has been able to deal with and adapt these risks. In this context, the banking sector's vital indicators point to continued increased in assets, improved liquidity levels, enhanced public confidence, increased deposit volume and higher credit portfolio, given the integrity and discipline of the banking sector in accordance with the highest international banking standards. The following is a review of the most important developments in the sector during 2019. Domestic liquidity The growth rate of domestic liquidity in the Palestinian economy accelerated to 10.0 percent in 2019 from 3.8 percent in 2018 to USD 12,552.8 million. Liquidity levels and inflationary pressures are usually linked to the country's economic conditions, business cycle, interest rates and the overall price level. Against the backdrop of the economic slowdown experienced by developed and developing economies alike in 2019[27], central banks in many countries, particularly in developed countries, continued to inject more liquidity into their economies, parallel with quantitative easing programs and expansionary monetary policies, by cutting official interest rates more than once a year. This applies to many central banks in the Middle East and North Africa. They have resorted to lowering official interest rates with declining pace of growth on the one hand[28], and to keep pace with the Fed's actions, particularly those whose currencies are pegged to the US dollar, in order to keep these rates close to US interest rates, to preserve their monetary stability and foreign currencies reserves. In general, changes in domestic liquidity levels in the country are linked either to economic performance, or to the performance of different components of liquidity or to both. In this context, the contraction in government and investment spending, coupled with a slowdown in imports in the Palestinian economy in 2019, reflected in GDP, [27] See Chapter One of this Report. [28] IMF report "World Economic Outlook" published in April 2020 indicates that growth pace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) slowed from 1.0 percent in 2018 to 0.3 percent in 2019. 70 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 which slowed to 0.9 percent from 1.2 percent in 2018. The impact of this performance may therefore be limited to the liquidity situation in the economy. At the level of liquidity components (net foreign assets, Figure 4- 4: Domestic liquidity components, 2015-2019 net domestic credit, net other items[29]), the positive 10,000 impact of the movements of these components on the 8,000 liquidity situation was evident, as movements in net USD million foreign assets had a significant expansionary effect. 6,000 It increased by about 9.7 percent (compared to a slight 4,000 deflationary effect of 0.2 percent in 2018). The main 2,000 reasons behind this is the improvement in the current 0 account position in the balance of payments, due to a 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 significant increase in current transfers mainly. Data Foreign assets (net) Domestic assets (net) Other items (net) from balance of payments indicate that the volume of Source: PMA. inflows that entered Palestine in the form of grants to the public and private sectors exceeded USD 2 billion, in addition to the amounts that entered in the form of income transferred from abroad (workers' remittances and investment income) which amounted to about USD 2.5 billion. The movements in net domestic credit also had an additional expansionary impact on the domestic liquidity situation, rising by 9.6 percent (compared to 7.6 percent in 2018), due to a marked increase in net credit granted to the public sector, specifically to the central government. Moves in net other items also caused further expansionary effects on the domestic liquidity situation by 7.6 percent (compared to 10.8 percent in 2018). Much of this is due to the continuation of the actions taken by banks as part of their measures to enhance their ability to adapt and deal with the surrounding risks, in compliance with PMA's instructions in force, including continuing to strengthen the capital base and build up cyclical buffers. Banking sector performance Growth in main indicators of the Palestinian banking sector (assets, deposits, facilities, equity and other indicators) continued in 2019 at higher levels than in 2018. Analysis of the banking sector's financial statements (as at the end of 2019) showed an 11.2 percent increase in total assets compared to 1.7 percent at the end of 2018, to USD 17,923.8 million, influenced by improvements in the main components Figure 4- 5: Assets of banks operating in Palestine, 2015-2019 of assets (and liabilities) in the consolidated balance USD million sheet of banks. 17,923.8 From the perspective of sources of funds (liabilities), 16,124.9 data indicate that customer deposits continue to 12,599.9 14,196.4 15,850.2 dominate the largest share, although they have declined slightly, accounting for 74.7 percent of the total available sources of funds compared to 75.8 percent at the end of 2018. The relative importance of ownership equity also decreased to 11.1 percent 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 compared to 11.9 percent. On the other hand, the Source: PMA. [29] For more details about liquidity components, you may refer to the Quarterly Monetary Development Bulletin and the Quarterly Statistical Bulletin posted on the website of Palestine Monetary Authority www.pma.ps Chapter Four: Financial Sector 71 USD million Figure 4- 7: Banks and non-banks deposits, 2015-2019 Figure 4- 6: Usage of Funds, 2018-2019 Cash & balances in Palestine relative importance of the PMA and banks' deposits increased to 7.6 percent (PMA 3.8 percent, outside Palestine 1.0 percent, within Palestine 2.8 percent). Compared to 6.4 percent (PMA 3.9 percent, outside Palestine 0.3 percent, within Palestine 2.2 percent), the relative importance of the rest of the liabilities[30] increased to 6.6 percent compared to 5.9 percent during the same period. From the perspective of the use of funds (assets), data indicate that the direct credit facility portfolio continues to acquire the largest share, although it fell 50 Percent 40 to 50.4 percent of the total assets at the end of 2019 30 compared to 52.3 percent at the end of 2018. Cash and Fisxed 20 Balances abroad 10 & other assets balances inside Palestine accounted for 22.9 percent 0 compared to 20.9 percent, influenced by the increased surplus of shekels stacked in the vaults, in spite of Investment & securities continued shipping to Israel. For balances outside Credit facilities 2018 2019 Palestine, they accounted for about 12.6 percent of Source: PMA. the banking sector's total assets compared to 12.2 percent in 2018. Investments and securities portfolio accounted for percent compared to 8.6 percent, while the share of fixed and other assets was around 6.2 percent compared to percent during the same period.

To sum-up, the above mentioned analysis suggests that these movements and changes in the relative importance of sources and uses of funds are within the natural movements that do not require special attention from the regulator. It also finds that the efforts and

actions of the PMA in cooperation and coordination with the banking sector have in turn resulted in greater investment of funds in the local economy. In 2019, the banking sector invested 87.4 percent of its funds in the Palestinian economy, distributed between loans, investments, cash, deposits and fixed assets, compared to about 12.6 percent of its sources of funds invested abroad. This development in the use of funds is a key feature of the banking sector over the years. Analysis of the sources of fund (liabilities) PMA's vigorous follow-up plays a pivotal role in keeping the banking sector safe, sound, efficient, reliable and able to attract more funds. Parallel with strengthen its financial base, and strengthen the most important components of its budget (deposits and property rights), which are the main sources of liquidity, and the most important sources of funds available to banks. Banks and non-banks deposits Total deposits (bank and non-bank) in the banking sector at the end of 2019 increased by 11.3 percent compared to 1.1 percent at the end of 2018, to USD 14,755.6 million, against the backdrop of increased bank deposits and non-bank deposits (customer deposits). In this context, the analysis indicates a significant increase in the level of bank deposits, by 32.6 percent, to reach USD 1,370.9 million, accounting for 9.3 percent of total deposits and about 7.6 percent Customer deposits Total deposits 9,654.6 10,506.8 10,604.7 11,744.3 11,982.5 13,117.8 12,227.3 13,261.0 13,384.7 14,755.6 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: PMA. [30] Includes various provisions of allocations, executed and outsutanding banks' acceptance, and other liabilities. 72 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 Chapter Four: Financial Sector Source: PMA. 0 Banks outside Palestine 1.3% 2 Customer deposits 90.7% Banks in Palestine 3.4% 4 Banking Deposits 9.3% 6 PMA 4.6% 10 8 Figure 4- 8: Deposits structure, 2019 of total banking sector liabilities at the end of 2019. This increase was driven by the high PMA deposits and the deposits of banks operating inside and outside Palestine. PMA's deposits accounting for 49.3 percent of total bank deposits, while deposits of banks in Palestine accounting for 37.1 percent, and 13.6 percent are the deposits of banks outside Palestine. For non-bank deposits (customer deposits), the largest and most important component, both at the level of total deposits (90.7 percent), and at the level of total liabilities (74.7 percent), they continued to grow in 2019 by 9.5 percent compared to 2.0 percent in 2008, reaching USD 13,384.7 million. In a sign of the continued flow of funds to banks, due to PMA's policies in promoting financial inclusion, particularly those related to banking branching and its focus on rural and remote areas. Nineteen new branches and offices were opened during 2019. The network of operating branches and offices reached 370, spreading across the Palestinian governorates. The continuation of banking awareness campaigns carried out by the PMA, in addition to the increased confidence of depositors in the safety and durability of the banking sector in the light of these procedures and the financial safety net adopted by the Palestine Deposit Insurance Corporation. Figure 4- 9: Customer deposts by sector and region, 2019 The bulk of customer deposits are concentrated 3.8% Private in the West Bank at 90.2 percent, compared to 9.8% Public 9.8 percent in Gaza Strip. Taking into account the difficult conditions suffered by Gaza Strip, due to the long-standing blockade. The continuation of certain WB measures against public sector employees (salary 90.2% GS cuts, early retirement), which has caused further 96.2% declines in many economic and social indicators in Source: PMA. Gaza, particularly with regard to fluctuating growth rates and rising unemployment to high levels. Private sector deposits account for the bulk of Figure 4- 10: Customer deposts by Type and currency, 2019 customer deposits, which have been characterized Current by their continuous growth over time, to 96.2 percent Time (95.0 percent in 2018), compared to a continued 30.8% 36.1% Savining decline in the share of the public sector for the sixth 2.9% . 38 . consecutive year, to 3.8 percent at the end of 2019 22 4% 7% USD (5.0 percent in 2018). In this context, the vast majority NIS of private sector deposits belong to the resident 35.9% JD private sector, while non-resident deposits are still 33.1% Others very limited and account for only 4.0 percent of total private sector deposits. Source: PMA. 73 Interestingly, the relative importance of time deposits has been on an upward trend for the fourth consecutive year, at the expense of current deposits to reach 30.8 percent of total deposits compared to 29.0 percent in 2018. However, current deposits (although declining) remain at the forefront of the customer deposit structure by 36.1 percent compared to 37.5 percent at the end of 2008. Followed by savings deposits, whose relative importance decreased to 33.1 percent compared to 33.6 percent. The success of attracting more deposits, namely time deposits, undoubtedly has a positive impact on their potential use, particularly in the area of medium and long-term finance and investment. On the other hand, although the Federal Reserve bank cut official interest rates on the dollar three times in 2019, at a rate of 25 base points each time[31]. Dollar deposits continued to rise at the expense of deposits in shekel and dinar currencies, reaching 38.7 percent of total customer deposits compared to 37.6 percent in 2018, and the dollar currency remains the largest share, indicating that interest rates in the Palestinian case are not the main influence in dollar deposits. Followed by the shekel currency, which is the currency of daily trading and settling of financial and trade transactions with the Israeli side[32], which experienced a slight decline in its relative importance to 35.9 percent of total customer deposits compared to 36.5 percent, despite the continued decline of the dollar against the Israeli shekel[33]. The relative importance of dinar deposits decreased to 22.4 percent compared to 23.0 percent, and the relative importance of deposits in various other currencies remained at 3.0 percent during the same period. Ownership equity Figure 4- 11: Ownership equity (net) of banks, 2015- 2019 Banking sector data show that the ownership equity USD million of banks operating in Palestine continued to rise at the end of 2019 to USD 1,981.3 million, up 3.6 percent from 2018, and 11.1 percent of the total liabilities (sources of 1,463.9 1,682.4 1,891.2 1,912.0 1,981.3 funds) in the banking sector compared to 11.9 percent in 2018. This increase in equity is part of the PMA's efforts to build strong, competitive banking entities that are capable of facing risks and dealing with them 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 by strengthening the banking sector's capital base. Source: PMA. Paid-up capital is the most important component of equity and is at the forefront of the line of defense against anticipated and unexpected risks, which grew by 3.3 percent compared to 5.0 percent at the end of 2018, to USD 1,255.3 million, and constituting about 63.4 percent of equity. Different reserves significantly followed by 22.5 percent[34], suppordenated loans by 6.6 percent[35], profits under approval of 6.1 percent, and other items in equity at 1.5 percent[36]. Other items in liablility These items are include banks' acceptance (accepted payment to banks inside and outside Palestine), which decreased in 2019 by 20.0 percent to USD 12.4 million, and tax provision increased by 5.2 percent to USD 66.1 million in 2019. Loans provision, which increased significantly to 24.3 percent to USD 278.7 million, in accordance with the IRFS-9, [31] The Federal Reserve cut the official interest rate on the dollar three times in 2019, by 25 base points each time: from 2.25 percent to 2.0 percent on July 31, to 1.75 percent on September 18, and to 1.50 percent on October 30, 2019, coinciding with signs of a slowdown in the U.S. and global economy. [32] Trade with Israel declined significantly in 2019 in terms of exports and imports of goods and services, with Palestinian exports to Israel falling by 5.6 percent, compared with a 9.4 percent decline in imports compared to 2018. [33] The exchange of US dollar further declined against the Israeli shekel in 2019, down by 0.8 percent compared to a decline of about 0.1 percent in 2018. In 2019, the average exchange rate of the dollar was 3.565 shekels compared to 3,695 in 2018 (based on data from the Bank of Israel). The main reasons behind related to the good performance shown by the Israeli economy, in terms of growth rates, unemployment rates and the government's low fiscal deficit. In addition to current account surplus, the volume of foreign investment entering the Israeli economy and the intervention of the Bank of Israel in the foreign exchange market, as well as the behavior of some speculators to reap quick financial profits. [34] Includes: legal reserves at 11.0 percent, declared reserves of 8.1 percent, general reserves of banking operations at 2.8 percent, and revaluation reserves of 0.6 percent of property rights. [35] This item is included in the property rights for regulatory purposes only related to the calculation of the regulatory capital of banks. [36] Includes: 1.5 percent capital surplus, undistributed profits of 0.9 percent, and profits (losses) of unrealized long-term investments of -0.9 percent of equity. 74 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 Source: PMA. which required more provisions, as well as hedging to meet the risks of potential defaulting, which rose during 2019 due to the repercussions of the clearance revenue crisis with the Israeli side on many borrowers. Other provisions that increased by 11.8 percent to USD 141.8 million, and other liabilities that increased by 52.0 percent to USD 386.0 million at the end of 2019. Analysis of the uses of fund (assets) The traditional work of banks is focused on financial intermediation between surplus and deficit units in the economy, by pooling and mobilizing savings and then making them available (lending) to the various groups, segments of society, its activities and institutions. In the Palestinian case, given the specificity of the situation, the credit channel is almost the only channel through that can influence the macroeconomy and bring about the desired change in various fields. Thereby contributing to the role of the banking sector in the economy on the one hand, and returning the economy to the path of recovery and growth on the other. The effectiveness of this channel is increased as banks become more open toward the local economy and provide more financing opportunities and availability for various economic sectors, particularly productive and development sectors. Direct credit facilities portfolio There is no doubt that credit policies and procedures and the methodology of the distribution of funds play a pivotal role in influencing macroeconomic processes, pushing it towards stimulating growth and mitigating some undesirable economic and social phenomena such as unemployment, poverty and others. PMA can influence credit behavior, both at the supply and demand level, through some stimulus measures aimed at influencing the formation of credit portfolios, particularly in the private sector. Such as motivating banks to grant more credit to certain areas (Jerusalem, Gaza), or to some active economic sectors (development sectors, high-productivity sectors, SMEs), or to some economic activities (technology, education, tourism, entrepreneurship, women, professions and handicrafts, etc.). Over the past years, as part of its ongoing efforts to raise the rate of domestic employment, in cooperation with the banking sector, PMA has succeeded in injecting increasing amounts of funds into the Palestinian economy, in various fields, areas and economic activities in a direct credit facility. Thereby activating the role of the banking sector in the local economy and in the process of growth and economic development. In 2019, the credit portfolio accounted for 50.4 percent Figure 4- 12: Credit portfolio, 2015- 2019 of the banking sector's total assets, up 7.2 percent, USD million from 5.1 percent at the end of 2018, to USD 9,036.6 USD million million. The continued growth of the credit portfolio is a clear indication of the trend towards greater investment of banking sector funds within the local 8,026.0 8,432.3 9,036.6 economy despite all the risks and challenges involved. 5,824.8 6,871.9 With the increase in the credit portfolio, the West Bank's share increased to 90.0 percent of the total, up 8.7 percent from 2018 to USD 8,131.2 million at the end of 2019. In contrast, Gaza Strip's share fell to 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 10.0 percent of the total credit portfolio. Influenced by developments in the situation surrounding Gaza and its increased risk, which pushed banks towards greater restraint in their credit policies towards Gaza, and caused the volume of loans granted to Gaza to decline by about Chapter Four: Financial Sector 75 Source: PMA. 14.9% %7.2 82.9% USD JD NIS Others 5% . 40 42 . 9% 1.7% %13.1 14.6% 1.1% Loans Overdrafts Ijarah Figure 4- 14: Credit portfolio by type and currency, 2019 Source: PMA. 90.0% 82.8% WB GS 10.0% Private Public Figure 4- 13: Credit portfolio by region, 2019 17.2% 4.6 percent from 2018, to USD 905.3 million at the end of 2019. Note that PMA is making strenuous efforts to alleviate the suffering and difficult conditions in Gaza Strip, and to strengthen the role of the banking sector in Gaza,where it promote banking proliferation and the implementation of several banking awareness campaigns in conjunction with those in the West Bank, and other measures and arrangements to alleviate the difficult conditions and suffering in Gaza Strip. There was an increase in the share of loans over the structure of the credit portfolio in 2019, with the largest share continuing to be 84.3 percent compared to 82.9 percent in 2018, specifically on the overdraft account, whose share fell to 14.6 percent from 16.2 percent of the total portfolio in 2018. However, although the relative importance of the credit portfolio in dollars declined in 2019, it still accounts for the largest share of 42.9 percent compared to 46.1 percent in 2018. This is followed by the Israeli shekel, whose relative importance increased to 40.5 percent compared to 36.8 percent of the total portfolio, influenced by the decline in the interest rates of shekel lending in the Palestinian market, and the Jordanian dinar, whose relative importance decreased to 14.9 percent compared to 15.4 percent. The share of the remaining other currencies remained marginal below 2 percent of the total portfolio during the same period. Changes in lending interest rates in the domestic market[37], together with fluctuations in exchange rates and government loans, appear to have been the most important factors responsible for changes in the shares of different currencies in the credit portfolio. There was also a significant increase in the amount of public sector funding (mainly to the central government). Accounting for 17.2 percent of the total credit portfolio in 2019, compared to 15.6 percent in 2018, against the backdrop of the clearance revenues crisis with the Israeli side, which the government suffered, caused public sector funding to rise by 18.3 percent in 2019 (compared with a 10.8 percent decline in 2018) to USD 1,558.1 million. Usually, Funding granted to the public sector is varied in terms of size and importance from year to year, depending on developments in fiscal operations (revenues, grants and expenditures), associated with liquidity conditions, and the need to borrow to pay off some of its immediate or accumulated obligations. In the same vein, the portfolio of credit granted to the private sector continued to rise by 5.1 percent compared to 8.6 percent in 2018, reaching USD 7,478.5 million, accounting for 82.8 percent of the total credit portfolio compared to 84.4 percent in 2018. This portfolio was distributed to various economic activities, productivity and service, ranging from 26.9 percent of the portfolio of credit granted to the private sector for real estate, construction and land activities, and 2.0 percent for agricultural activities and livestock. The relative importance of financing for the purchase of consumer goods, including automobiles (from 22.9 percent to 22.3 percent). The decrease in the relative importance [37] Dollar lending interest rates in the Palestinian market increased from 5.92 percent in 2018 to 5.93 percent in 2019 and in dinar from 6.75 percent to 6.84 percent, compared with a decline in shekel from 7.18 percent in 2018 to 7.07 percent in 2019. 76 Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA), Annual Report 2019 of financing for agricultural activities is due to the Figure 4- 15: Credit portfolio by economic activities, high risk associated with this activity as seasonal on 2018-2019 the one hand, and the fact that a large part of it is Constructions unregulated on the other hand, affecting the ability of 30 Others 20 Consumption goods banks to finance this activity. However, there are other 10 alternative sources of financing other than banks, Cars nancing 0 Trade represented by specialized lending institutions under the control and supervision of the PMA, which are filling a large part of the financing gap of the sector. Agriculture General servoces In 2019, lending institutions granted about 11 percent Industry of their total loan portfolio of USD 262.5 million to the 2018 2019 Source: PMA. agricultural sector. PMA's determined efforts during the past period to strengthen the banking sector's infrastructure have undoubtedly contributed to the deepening of the financial depth indicators in the economy. With a significant expansion of credit granted to the private sector (on average, above 15 percent over the last 10 years), and the increase in the loan-to-GDP ratio from 29.8 percent to 53.0 percent, and at the level of private sector loans from 13.3 percent to 43.9 percent during the same period. However, the credit channel remains vulnerable to the impact of security and political developments on the overall economic activity and its impact on the environment and investment climate in Palestine. Therefore, PMA is keen to follow up, and monitor any developments in the risks related to the credit portfolio, and taking several precautionary measures and regulations to maintain the safety of banks, through continuous development of credit information systems and effective risk-based banking supervision. Placement abroad Although Placement abroad represent is the second source of investing available funds to banks operating in Palestine, its relative importance is gradually declining for the sixth year in a row (as the level of local investment increases and the financial depth indicators improve). Accounting for about 18.9 percent of the total use of funds available at the end of 2019 compared to 19.3 percent at the end of 2018, to reach USD 3,395.0 million, up 9.0 percent from 2018, and 23.0 percent of total deposits compared to 23.5 percent in 2018. Hence, they are well below the maximum limits set by the PMA's instructions of 40 percent of total deposits. Balances of banks invested abroad are the largest Figure 4- 16: Placements abroad as a percent of assets component of placement abroad, accounting for and deposits, 2015- 2019 66.7 percent of these placements and valued at USD 30 2,266.1 million, up 15.0 percent from the end of 2018. Percent 25 Investment in some financial instruments is also the second component of placement abroad, which 20 accounted for about 28.1 percent of them, valued at 15 USD 955.5 million, down 0.8 percent from the end of 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2018[38]. Credit granted outside Palestine accounted for Total assets Total deposits the third component of these placements, with a ratio Source: PMA. [38] It is worth to mention that external investments of banks in all types of securities are restricted by the prior approval from PMA, and should invested with a high credit rating, taking into account the degrees of concentration at the level of the single institution and at the level of the state and currency as well, based on Instructions No. 5/2008, item 5/7. Actually, this item was replaced according to instructions no. 1 of 2020 regarding foreign investment). Chapter Four: Financial Sector 77 Figure 4- 17: Banks balances at PMA, 2018- 2019 Percent 2018 of 5.1 percent, valued at USD 173.4 million, down 3.7 percent from the end of 2018 (a sign of a further focus on the use of funds within Palestine). Consequently, the increase in the balances of banks invested abroad is the main reason for the increase in placement abroad, while the decline in investment in financial instruments and credit granted outside Palestine has mitigated the rise in these balances. In general, the continued decline in the relative importance of placement abroad reflects the effectiveness of PMA's procedures and policies aimed at encouraging banks to invest more money in the domestic economy, coupled with some changes on the global stage in terms of interest rates. Balances at PMA and banks Balances represent, as the analysis of the financial statements of banks operating in Palestine indicates, another source of the use of available funds, including balances at PMA and other banks, whether operating in Palestine or abroad. At the end of 2019, these balances accounted for 24.7 percent of total assets, valued at USD 4,425.8 million, up 17.6 percent from the end of 2018, due to higher balances held by both PMA and banks. In this context, the balances held by banks outside Palestine (the largest and most important component of placement abroad) increased by 15.0 percent from 2019 the end of 2018 to USD 2,266.1 million, accounting for 12.6 percent of total assets compared to 12.2 percent at the end of 2018. Balances held by banks in Palestine 75.6 71.1 (interbank balances) increased by 35.4 percent from 17.3 14.0 10.4 11.6 the end of 2018 to USD 511.6 million, accounting for 2.9 percent of total assets compared to 2.3 percent in 2018. However, the interbank market continues to be Reserve requirements Current accounts Others weak, fragile and ineffective. Source: PMA.