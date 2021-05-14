Log in
PMC Biogenix Announces Price Increase on Armoslip® and Kemamide® Fatty Amides

05/14/2021 | 05:01am EDT
PMC Biogenix Inc. announces that effective June 1, 2021 or as contracts permit, prices for Armoslip and Kemamide brand primary and secondary fatty amides and bisamides will increase by $1.00 to $3.00 per kilo for all orders, globally; adjusted for currency fluctuations. This increase is necessary to counterbalance the unprecedented and rapid rate of raw material and logistical cost increases and to continue providing the world class service expected by our global customer base.

Customers with questions should contact their local sales manager.

About PMC

PMC Group is a growth oriented, diversified, global chemicals and plastics company dedicated to innovative solutions to everyday needs in a broad range of end markets including plastics, consumer products, electronics, paints, packaging, personal care, food, automotive and pharmaceuticals. The Company was built on a sustainable model of growth through innovation while promoting social good. PMC operates from a global manufacturing, innovation and marketing platform with facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information about PMC and its activities around the world can be found at www.pmc-group.com.


