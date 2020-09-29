Log in
News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
PMG Partners With OBE Power at Society Las Olas to Provide Smart Community EV Charging

09/29/2020 | 12:57pm EDT

Critical amenity has broader impact of encouraging Electric Vehicle adoption and reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions

Property Markets Group (PMG), a leading modern urban developer, has partnered with OBE Power, the leading private network of smart, distributed electric vehicle chargers in Florida to offer Electric Vehicle Charging as a Service (EV CaaS) at Society Las Olas, a 639 unit apartment community in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The first PMG property to integrate OBE Power’s networked charging solution is the largest co-living community in America, featuring stunning residences and amenities with a focus on sustainable living.

OBE Power’s Electric Vehicle Charging as a Service and digital platform allows PMG to integrate smart community charging into Society Las Olas’ unique approach to the resident experience. Miami-based OBE Power owns, installs, and manages the charging amenity. Property managers can oversee its administration through OBE Power’s user-friendly web portal, as well as track environmental benefits real time.

According to OBE Power’s Managing Director Alejandro Burgana, “Society Las Olas’ residents and retail guests can now conveniently switch to an electric vehicle that costs less to ‘fuel,’ is faster, safer, less costly to operate and emits zero tailpipe pollution.”

“We’re excited to offer residents a cost-effective and convenient EV charging solution that adds value to our projects while helping reduce emissions,” says Ryan Shear, Managing Partner of PMG.

PMG plans to partner with OBE Power at the firm’s Society Biscayne project at 400 Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami, and eventually roll out in Wynwood and Orlando.

Florida is the 2nd largest adopter of electric vehicles in the nation, attracting young professionals and talented entrepreneurs looking for cosmopolitan, sustainable living at reasonable prices.

Note to Editors: High resolution photos of Society Las Olas and EV charging station in Society garage are available upon request.


© Business Wire 2020
