PMGSY Rural Roads Project - P124639

This Restructuring Paper entails modification of some of the project development outcome (PDO) indicators and Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) for the IN: PMGSY Rural Roads Project. The need for the proposed restructuring emerged during discussions that took place during the Mid Term Review (MTR) mission in February 2014 wherein the Bank along with NRRDA and participating states undertook a detailed review of each of the DLIs and proposed changes...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

