Oil prices continued their ascent on Tuesday after Russia said it would cut production, which boosted oil stocks. Chipmakers were down on the news that China implemented export restrictions on germanium and gallium, which are essential for the semiconductor industry. The FTSE 100 inched down 0.1%.

The index fell 0.5% this morning, after the publication of disappointing services sector data in the UK. The S&P Global/CIPS services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 53.7 in June from May's 55.2, the lowest reading since March. However, this was in line with expectations and remains in expansion territory (above 50).

The composite PMI, which includes manufacturing PMI data, also declined to 52.8 from 54 the previous month.

Property stocks are still under pressure, along with miners, which are down after a short rally sparked by rumors of a Chinese economic stimulus. New data published earlier today also shows China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June.

