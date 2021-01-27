Log in
PNE USA Expands Its US Presence, Enhancing Project Portfolio and Growing Leadership Team

01/27/2021 | 08:12am EST
PNE USA, Inc., a subsidiary of PNE AG, a publicly traded renewable energy company based in Cuxhaven, Germany, announced it has acquired four solar projects, totaling 280 megawatts (MW). The projects, located in the MISO, PJM, and WECC markets, add to PNE USA’s growing pipeline of onshore wind, solar, and battery storage projects under development. PNE USA builds on its parent company’s more than 30 years of success in onshore and offshore wind in Europe and marks PNE Group’s entrance into the United States solar business.

In the US, PNE has developed and sold more than 425 MW of utility scale wind and solar energy projects. To support its strategic growth plans, the company has strengthened its leadership team, with Rocky Ray, as Director of Wind Development and Dave Savage, as Director of Solar Development. The two experienced executives lead project development activities for the US market including managing the existing pipeline and identifying new opportunities.

In addition, Karl Dahlstrom has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, replacing retired CEO, Ron Flax-Davidson. Karl is now responsible for spearheading and overseeing the strategic growth and direction in the US market, including development and sale of the company’s current portfolio of renewable energy projects as well as growing the portfolio through new acquisitions and greenfield development. Karl has a proven track record of successfully leading teams, development and financing of multiple energy facilities across the United States.

Karl Dahlstrom, CEO of PNE USA, remarked, “I am honored to be leading PNE USA as we move into an important growth phase. The acquisition of these four solar projects is a testament to our belief in the future of renewable energy in the US market. With a strong commitment from PNE AG, as well as an experienced team and a balanced portfolio of development projects, we are well positioned for success.”

About PNE USA

PNE USA is a leading renewable energy company with projects in development and operating throughout the United States. As a subsidiary of the PNE AG Group, headquartered in Germany, our experienced team is committed to successfully developing, financing, constructing, and operating utility scale wind, photovoltaic solar, and energy storage projects. We are driven by the belief that a better future will be built on better energy choices. With this belief we are dedicated to making that better future happen.

About PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider.” From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, the Company’s range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage, service products and the supply of clean electricity. PNE is also focussing on the development of power-to-X solutions.


© Business Wire 2021
