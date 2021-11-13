PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum : Prime Minister James Marape to Present Keynote Address

14 Nov 2021

Prime Minister James Marape has been at the forefront of major industry project announcements this year.

We look forward to his Keynote Address at the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum 2021 Mining and Petroleum Conference and Exhibition at the Hilton Hotel in Brisbane, and virtually out of Hilton Hotel, Port Moresby, December 1st and 2nd.

Join Us to hear the National Government's Plans to make the Resource Industry Work for Papua New Guinea.

