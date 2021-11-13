Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum : Prime Minister James Marape to Present Keynote Address

11/13/2021 | 10:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Prime Minister James Marape to Present Keynote Address

14 Nov 2021

Prime Minister James Marape has been at the forefront of major industry project announcements this year.

We look forward to his Keynote Address at the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum 2021 Mining and Petroleum Conference and Exhibition at the Hilton Hotel in Brisbane, and virtually out of Hilton Hotel, Port Moresby, December 1st and 2nd.

Join Us to hear the National Government's Plans to make the Resource Industry Work for Papua New Guinea.

← Back to News Releases

Disclaimer

PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 03:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25aJetmakers push freighters as industry gathers in Dubai
RE
12:27aFire at Indonesia's Pertamina refinery complex extinguished
RE
11/13Western Australia warns of dangerous bushfire near Perth
RE
11/13Philippines cbank says it may continue easy policy to support growth
RE
11/13Canada pauses imports from Malaysia glove maker Supermax over forced labour concerns
RE
11/13Gulf's Oman Air seeking further government aid, targets 2024 break-even
RE
11/13PNG CHAMBER OF MINES AND PETROLEUM : Prime Minister James Marape to Present Keynote Address
PU
11/13Shipowners make payoffs to free vessels held by Indonesian navy near Singapore- sources
RE
11/13Japan prepares beds, booster shots in COVID-19 lull before winter
RE
11/13China satisfied with Boeing 737 MAX changes, seeks industry feedback - document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Jetmakers push freighters as industry gathers in Dubai
2Barwa Real Estate Q P S C : is Platinum Sponsor of 57th ISOCARP's Congr..
3Tesla's Musk says stock sale impact 'closer to tax maximization'
4Iovance Biotherapeutics : SITC 2021 Update Call Presentation
5Agility Public Warehousing K S C P : Reports KD 926.9 Million Net Profi..

HOT NEWS