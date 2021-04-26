Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PNT Data Corp. : Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) $25M Insurance Identification and Verification IDIQ Contract

04/26/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PNT Data Corp. (PNT), a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) announced it has won a 5 year (1 base period, plus 4 option years) full and open contract competition. This $25M Insurance Identification and Verification Single Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) supports two major initiatives at the VA Financial Services Center in Austin, TX. Under this IDIQ, PNT will be supporting two major initiatives for the VA: 1) transmission of electronic Eligibility/Benefit Inquiry and Response 270/271 to various commercial Payers; and 2) insurance coverage discovery solutions to identify veteran commercial health policies when VA does not have billable other health insurance information on file. The work under this IDIQ enables VA to increase the number of transactions processed electronically to comply with legislation and facilitate administrative simplification and to recover costs associated with delivery of care to our nation’s veterans.

“This is a significant award for a new VA Prime Contractor and highlights our extensive experience serving the largest commercial healthcare organizations,” said G. Allen DeGraw, PNT’s Veteran, Founder and CEO. “PNT has been providing secure, high quality, high volume EDI transaction services in the commercial healthcare market for 17 years. We are grateful for VA’s confidence and excited to support the VA’s mission. We started our federal contracting program in 2018 and this is excellent opportunity to deliver our commercial healthcare experience and best practices to the VA. It is a testament to our team’s hard work and discipline in achieving this first contract award.”

Additional information on this award can be found on FedHealthIT.

About PNT Data Corp.

PNT Data Corp. (PNT), specializes in managing the fundamentals and complexities of electronic healthcare data across data: sources, types, formats and content. PNT’s highly secure and scalable services are HITRUST, EHNAC and CAQH/CORE certified and resident on the AWS cloud infrastructure. PNT’s unique value proposition prioritizes data quality over quantity, engagement over technology, flexibility over rigidity and results over activity.

To learn more about PNT Data, visit www.pntdata.com or call (860) 257-2030. For industry updates and company news follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : California man hospitalized with clot after J&J vaccination
AQ
05:57pENTHEOS CAPITAL  : Closes $1.0 million Placement
AQ
05:57pSchneider honored for strengthening inclusion for people with disabilities in Mexico
GL
05:57pH.I.G. Announces the Sale of WBB
BU
05:56pOffering price for Hemnet's initial public offering set at SEK 115 per share - trading on Nasdaq Stockholm commences tomorrow
AQ
05:53pWILSON SONS  : Integrated Annual Report 2020
PU
05:52pENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP  : Announces Quarterly Distributions
BU
05:44pPACKAGING CORP. : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:43pTENARIS S A  : invests to construct new laboratory in Argentina to aid in COVID-19 response
PU
05:42pAMDOCS SHAREHOLDERS : June 8, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin extends gain on reports of JPMorgan fund
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse downgrades from Buy to Sell
4COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Bitcoin hit with record weekly outflow as rally ebbs - CoinShares data
5APPLE INC. : Stocks gain on optimism over economic recovery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ