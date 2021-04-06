POCML 6 Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering

Log in
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - POCML 6 Inc. (TSXV: POCC.P) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial public offering (the "Offering") in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario of 2,800,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.10 per common share for gross proceeds of $280,000. Following the closing of the Offering, a total of 11,000,000 Common Shares were issued and outstanding, of which, 8,200,000 are currently held in escrow pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The net proceeds of the Offering, together with the proceeds from prior sales of Common Shares will be used by the Company to identify and evaluate assets or businesses for acquisition with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under the capital pool company program of the TSXV.

iA Private Wealth Inc. (the "Agent") acted as agent for the Offering. In connection with the Offering, the Company granted to the Agent options to acquire up to an aggregate of 196,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from the date the Common Shares are listed on the TSXV. In connection with the Offering, the Agent also received a commission of $19,600, representing 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering.

At the closing of the Offering, the Company also granted stock options (the "Options") to directors and officers of the Company to acquire up to an aggregate of 1,100,000 Common Shares. The Options may be exercised any time prior to April 6, 2026 at a price of $0.10 per share.

The current directors and officers of the Company are Pat DiCapo, David D'Onofrio and Adam Parsons.

The Common Shares will commence trading on the TSX-V under the stock symbol "POCC.P" starting today.

For further information please see the prospectus of the Company dated March 17, 2021 filed on SEDAR or contact:

David D'Onofrio, Director at (416) 643-3880 or ddonofrio@poweronecapital.com

The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Act or unless an exemption from registration is available. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79533


© Newsfilecorp 2021
