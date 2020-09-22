PORT AUTHORITY UNVEILS CLEAN CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM DURING CLIMATE WEEK, SETTING INDUSTRY-LEADING APPROACH TO SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION AND DESIGN

Date: Sep 22, 2020

Press Release Number: 89-2020

Decreases emissions by diverting at least 75% of concrete, asphalt, and steel waste from landfills

Reduces air pollution through on-site low emissions vehicles requirement

Employs nationally recognized standards for sustainable infrastructure design

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced today the implementation of a Clean Construction Program, one of the most ambitious programs of its kind among U.S. transportation agencies, that will reduce carbon emissions throughout the design and construction processes. This important measure ensures that a minimum of 75% of concrete, asphalt, and steel construction waste is diverted from landfills and incorporates LEED and Envision -equivalent standards for environmentally-friendly infrastructure design, advancing the Port Authority's commitment to reducing emissions and leading the transportation sector towards a low-carbon and more sustainable future.

As the Port Authority delivers on both large-scale infrastructure projects like airport redevelopments and performs critical routine maintenance at bridges and tunnels, the Clean Construction Program, building on the agency's guidelines for sustainable design for buildings and infrastructure, will reduce 'embodied carbon' (the carbon emissions generated from the manufacturing and transportation of construction materials and on-site construction activity), promote the circular economy (reusing materials to increase their lifespans), and reduce air pollution from construction across all facilities through six specific initiatives:

Incorporation of LEED and Envision-equivalent standards during infrastructure design

during infrastructure design Specification for low carbon concrete: reduces the required cement content in certain concrete mixes by 25%, significantly reducing its carbon intensity and allowing for lower-carbon alternatives

reduces the required cement content in certain concrete mixes by 25%, significantly reducing its carbon intensity and allowing for lower-carbon alternatives Pilot projects to develop low carbon concrete and materials

to develop low carbon concrete and materials Requirement for Environmental Product Declaration: enables systematic collection of environmental data directly from construction contractors to help inform more environmentally focused material selection

enables systematic collection of environmental data directly from construction contractors to help inform more environmentally focused material selection Waste matching for concrete, asphalt and soil: creates a platform for waste matching across Port Authority construction sites to reduce waste sent to landfills and the truck trips required to bring materials to and from construction sites

creates a platform for waste matching across Port Authority construction sites to reduce waste sent to landfills and the truck trips required to bring materials to and from construction sites Requirement for low emissions vehicles on-site: specifies that large diesel construction equipment must be Tier 4 or newer to ensure the cleanest models available are used for agency projects

The requirements outlined in the Clean Construction Program will apply to all new projects, and many are already being embedded into ongoing work, including the LaGuardia Airport and Newark Airport Terminal One redevelopments.

At LaGuardia Airport, nearly 22,000 tons of concrete was recycled from the demolition of the original Terminal B parking structure and approximately 2,475 tons of this recycled concrete were reused on the adjacent job site. Truck travel during demolition of the old airport has been reduced by 250,000 miles, the equivalent of 10 trips around the world, due to the creation of a concrete recycling facility on site.

As part of the ongoing construction for the Terminal One Redevelopment Program at Newark Liberty International Airport, over 30,820 tons of asphalt, 101,511 tons of concrete, and 61,597 tons of soil have already been recycled for the construction of the new Terminal One, Bridge N60 Frontage Road Bridge and Pedestrian Bridge, connecting pedestrians to the new terminal's departures level.

'As one of the key economic drivers in the region, we continue to make smart investments to reduce our carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices across the region,' said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole. 'We are leading the way toward a more sustainable future because now more than ever we must all be committed to protecting our environment.'

'We are committed to building our facilities to meet world-class, 21st century environmental standards in alignment with the aggressive goals laid out in the Paris Climate Agreement,' said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. 'As the first transportation agency to sign on to the climate accords, our Clean Construction Program will set new standards in the region and the world for sustainable building practices through measures that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve energy and improve air quality in our host communities.'

'We're dedicated to building best-in-class infrastructure that will stand the test of time as climate conditions change,' said Jim Starace, Chief Engineer. 'The Clean Construction Program is an important step forward towards fulfilling the agency's ambitious commitments to resilience and sustainability.'

'The Clean Construction program will advance supply chain decarbonization, create demand for lower-carbon materials, and significantly reduce waste and air pollution by addressing carbon emissions at every step of the construction life cycle. With this program, we greatly expand the reach of Port Authority climate action,' said Christine Weydig, director of the agency's Office of Environmental and Energy Programs. 'We're proud to be a leader in the clean building space and drive environmental and economic benefits for the region for decades to come.'

The Clean Construction program is a key element of the Port Authority's sustainability agenda, which includes aggressive greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets outlined in the agency's first-in-sector commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement. The Port Authority has committed to reducing emissions 35 percent by 2025, and 80 percent by 2050, and in order to achieve these goals, the Port Authority is targeting seven specific areas of sustainability and environmental action across the agency: clean electric vehicles; energy efficiency; solar and renewable energy programs; building 'green' facilities; clean ship practices for ocean-going vessels; offshore wind; and partnering to combat climate change.

As part of Climate Week, the Port Authority's Clean Construction program is hosting an interactive seminar, 'Breaking Ground on Clean Construction: Rethinking and Rebuilding for a Greener Economy,' with experts from the public and private sectors, non-governmental organizations, and academia. To attend the second day of the event, which runs from 11 am-12:30 pm EST on September 23, 2020, register via this link.

Contact:

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

212-435-7777

Founded in 1921, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey builds, operates, and maintains many of the most important transportation and trade infrastructure assets in the country. The agency's network of aviation, ground, rail, and seaport facilities is among the busiest in the country, supports more than 550,000 regional jobs, and generates more than $23 billion in annual wages and $80 billion in annual economic activity. The Port Authority also owns and manages the 16-acre World Trade Center site, where the 1,776-foot-tall One World Trade Center is now the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere. The Port Authority receives no tax revenue from either the State of New York or New Jersey or from the City of New York. The agency raises the necessary funds for the improvement, construction or acquisition of its facilities primarily on its own credit. For more information, please visit https://www.panynj.gov.